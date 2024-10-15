ADS-TEC Energy is moving forward with its planned organizational evolution. Over the past few years, Mr. Wolfgang Breme has played a pivotal role as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), particularly in establishing the company's presence within capital markets. His extensive experience with publicly listed companies has been instrumental in guiding the company during its early years as a NASDAQ-listed entity. The Board of Directors and Management Board extend their sincere gratitude to Mr. Breme for his significant contributions and wish him continued success in his future endeavors.

In line with its strategic succession plan, ADS-TEC Energy is pleased to announce that the planned CFO transition, originally set for 2025, has been accelerated. Mr. Stefan Berndt-von Bülow will assume the role of CFO for ADS-TEC Energy PLC and its subsidiaries, effective October 14, 2024. Mr. Berndt-von Bülow brings extensive experience as a CFO, with a strong background in high-tech product portfolios, growth-oriented organizations, and capital markets. His expertise positions him well to support ADS-TEC Energy's next phase of development and growth.

About ADS-TEC Energy

Based on more than ten years of experience with lithium-ion technologies, ADS-TEC Energy develops and produces battery storage solutions and fast charging systems including their energy management systems. Its battery-based fast-charging technology enables electric vehicles to charge ultra-fast even with weak power grids and is characterized by a very compact design. The company, based in Nürtingen, Baden-Württemberg, was nominated for the German Future Prize by the Federal President and was included in the "Circle of Excellence" in 2022. The high quality and functionality of the battery systems is due to a particularly high level of in-depth development and in-house production. With its advanced system platforms, ADS-TEC Energy is a valuable partner for car manufacturers, energy supply companies and charging station operators.

