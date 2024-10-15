

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Tuesday's pre-market trading (as of 08.15 A.M. ET).



In the Green



Banzai International, Inc. (BNZI) is up over 46% at $5.42. ShiftPixy, Inc. (PIXY) is up over 23% at $11.86. Wolfspeed, Inc. (WOLF) is up over 21% at $13.80. Borealis Foods Inc. (BRLS) is up over 12% at $6.03. Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (RANI) is up over 11% at $3.54. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC) is up over 10% at $8.33. Phunware, Inc. (PHUN) is up over 10% at $5.18. Ontrak, Inc. (OTRK) is up over 10% at $2.80. Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (DJT) is up over 8% at $32.63. Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. (DRUG) is up over 8% at $2.69. Impact BioMedical Inc. (IBO) is up over 8% at $1.36. Semilux International Ltd. (SELX) is up over 7% at $1.72. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA) is up over 6% at $9.57. VivoPower International PLC (VVPR) is up over 6% at $1.04.



In the Red



Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (VMAR) is down over 15% at $3.93. Big Tree Cloud Holdings Limited (DSY) is down over 13% at $4.40. Expion360 Inc. (XPON) is down over 13% at $3.06. EON Resources Inc. (EONR) is down over 13% at $1.22. Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (INDO) is down over 12% at $3.92. Inventiva S.A. (IVA) is down over 8% at $2.44. Standard Lithium Ltd. (SLI) is down over 8% at $2.06. Bilibili Inc. (BILI) is down over 6% at $20.40. UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR) is down over 6% at $6.81. Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. (DRCT) is down over 5% at $3.42.



