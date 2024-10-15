

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Alcoa Corp. (AA) announced Tuesday an agreement to supply up to 16.5 million tonnes of smelter grade alumina to Aluminium Bahrain B.S.C. (Alba) over 10 years.



Over the life of the agreement, which commences in 2026 and will run through 2035, volume options will allow Alba to procure as much as 16.5 million metric tons of alumina, primarily from Western Australia.



This contract extension recognizes the long-term relationship between Alcoa and Alba and will make Alcoa Alba's largest third-party supplier of alumina.



This contract extension also aligns with Alcoa's strategy to be a supplier of choice for long-term supply stability by providing Alba with a reliable source of alumina through the next decade, as well as supporting Alcoa's flexibility to manage its alumina position.



