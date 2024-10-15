Anzeige
Dienstag, 15.10.2024
Diese Fusion könnte der Katalysator sein, den Anleger brauchen
ACCESSWIRE
15.10.2024 14:50 Uhr
Ripple Therapeutics Announces Evaluation and Licensing Agreements with Glaukos

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 15, 2024 / Ripple Therapeutics Corporation, a clinical stage company focused on improving ophthalmic therapeutics with controllable sustained delivery implants, is pleased to announce evaluation and licensing agreements with Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company focused on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal disease.

Ripple's patented technology platform is based on a discovery that drugs can be chemically engineered into controlled release pharmaceuticals without the use of polymers or excipients. These proprietary prodrugs undergo surface erosion to give zero order release kinetics and are highly engineerable to tailor both drug dose and duration. The advantages of this technology include lower molecular weight and higher drug loading allowing for smaller implants and a lack of degradation products which provides both a clearer regulatory path as well as an improved safety profile. With an extended duration of therapeutic benefit, this technology will also reduce the treatment burden for patients. These agreements enable Glaukos to leverage Ripple's proprietary technology platform to create sustained release implants of targeted APIs for both glaucoma and retinal diseases. If the program is successful, the evaluation agreement will automatically convert into a licensing agreement with future milestone payments and royalties.

"We believe Ripple has one of the most promising drug delivery technologies currently under development," commented Tomas Navratil, PhD, Chief Development Officer, Glaukos. "We are pleased with the progress of our collaboration and have enjoyed working with the Ripple team as we work together to bring these much-needed sustained release products to patients with critical unmet needs."

"This is the first of what we believe will be a number of transactions using our technology platform in concert with partners' APIs to create sustained release implants which will benefit patients with extended duration and improved safety", commented Tom Reeves, President & CEO, Ripple Therapeutics. "We look forward to continued collaboration with the entire Glaukos team."

About Ripple Therapeutics
Ripple Therapeutics Corporation is a privately held clinical stage company focused on improving ophthalmic therapeutics with controllable sustained delivery implants. Ripple's patented technology platform is based on a discovery that drugs can be chemically engineered into controlled release pharmaceuticals without the use of polymers or excipients. These proprietary prodrugs undergo surface erosion to give zero order release kinetics and are highly engineerable to tailor both drug dose and duration. The advantages of this technology include lower molecular weight and higher drug loading allowing for smaller implants and a lack of degradation products which provides both a clearer regulatory path as well as an improved safety profile. With an extended duration of therapeutic benefit, this technology will also reduce the treatment burden for patients. www.rippletherapeutics.com

Media Contact (Ripple)
Julie Fotheringham, V.P. Marketing, People & Culture, Ripple Therapeutics
M: 416-951-7988 E: jfotheringham@rippletherapeutics.com

SOURCE: Ripple Therapeutics



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
