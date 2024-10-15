Dazz Achieves AWS Financial Services and Security Competency Status

PALO ALTO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 15, 2024 / Dazz, the leader in unified security remediation, today announced that it has achieved both Amazon Web Services (AWS) Financial Services and Security Competency status. This designation recognizes Dazz as an official AWS Partner after demonstrating technical proficiency and proven customer success in specialized solution areas, while meeting AWS's stringent requirements for providing cybersecurity capabilities to its customers.

Founded in late 2021, Dazz revolutionizes legacy vulnerability management and remediation processes through its patented AI, automation, and root-cause analysis - enabling security and engineering teams to identify, prioritize, and mitigate exposures in minutes and hours instead of weeks. Dazz's platform offers security and engineering teams comprehensive visibility across all detection tools and environments, spanning code, clouds, applications, and infrastructure, while delivering significant time savings in researching security issues and reducing Mean Time to Remediate (MTTR). The company recently raised an additional $50 million from Greylock, Insight Partners, Index Ventures, and Cyberstarts, bringing its total funding to $110 million.

The AWS Competency Partner Validation Checklist outlines the criteria for achieving specialization as a software partner. To earn AWS Partner status, Dazz underwent an audit of its capabilities, showcasing its ability to deliver security-focused solutions for various workloads and use cases. Dazz qualified as a Financial Services Competency partner, showcasing its ability to accelerate innovation in the financial services sector. This achievement distinguishes Dazz as an AWS partner providing a comprehensive solution that creates new opportunities for banks, payment services, and financial institutions. The status was awarded after a rigorous technical audit of Dazz's financial services offerings and a review of customer case studies. According to Fortune, 2023 saw a record number of data breaches in the financial sector; Dazz has earned the trust of banks, payment providers, insurance companies, and investment firms of all sizes as they navigate their transition to the cloud. Dazz helps financial services organizations leverage data correlation, automation, and AI technologies to overcome industry challenges and meet regulatory compliance requirements.

With AWS's Security Competency Status, organizations can quickly find, purchase, deploy, and manage cybersecurity offerings from partners, streamlining the process to minutes. This designation enhances the customer experience by providing robust solutions for securing their cloud, data, and workloads across a wide range of use cases. The competency distinction positions Dazz as a trusted cybersecurity provider for AWS customers, equipped to help organizations accelerate AI-powered security remediation and prioritization. Dazz has witnessed its marketplace TCV continuously increase year over year, and projects that over 50% of all company transactions will be in cloud marketplaces by the end of 2025.

"Achieving both Financial Services and Security Competency status from AWS marks a significant milestone in our mission to redefine exposure management across code, cloud, app, and infrastructure," said Merav Bahat, Co-Founder and CEO of Dazz. "We are honored by the trust from one of the world's most innovative companies and look forward to continuing our collaboration with AWS to provide the best security solutions for our customers."

Customers can buy the Dazz platform directly through the AWS Marketplace.

About Dazz

Dazz enables security and development teams to remediate risks and reduce exposure across code, clouds, applications, and infrastructure. Our Unified Remediation Platform rapidly uncovers blind spots, prioritizes issues, and streamlines fixes in a developer-friendly workflow, so risk windows shrink from weeks to hours. Dazz is a critical foundation for Application Security Posture Management (ASPM), DevSecOps, and Continuous Threat Exposure Management (CTEM) strategies. Visit us at dazz.io and follow us on LinkedIn at dazz-io and on Twitter at @dazz_io.

Contact Information

Tamar Harel

Tell NY

tamar@tellny.com

SOURCE: Dazz

View the original press release on newswire.com.