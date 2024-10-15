ePropelled, Inc.: ePropelled Unveils Falcon Product Line of Uncrewed Vehicle Propulsion Systems

Falcon Motors deliver 1kW to 20kW Power Solutions With Integrated ePConnected Analytics

LACONIA, NH / ACCESSWIRE / October 15, 2024 / ePropelled, a global leader in advanced propulsion and energy management technologies, announces the availability of its USA-assembled Falcon product line. The Falcon series provides compact propulsion systems from 1kW to 20kW to meet the demands of diverse uncrewed aerial vehicle (UAV) applications.

ePropelled Falcon drone motors

ePropelled introduces the USA-made Falcon family of uncrewed vehicle propulsion systems

The introduction of Falcon coincides with significant changes in global trade. Notably, China's regulators recently restricted Chinese manufacturers from exporting UAV propulsion components exceeding 16kW. This development, along with U.S. government restrictions on Chinese-made drone devices, creates a critical need for non-China-supplied UAV component alternatives.

ePropelled's Falcon line, with its expansive power range and industry-leading performance, is ideally positioned to meet the growing demand for fully economic policy-compliant UAV products.

Nick Grewal, CEO of ePropelled, says, "Our Falcon product line exemplifies ePropelled's commitment to innovation and excellence in propulsion technology. By offering power options from 1kW to 20kW -- alongside our ePConnected protocol for comprehensive control, instrumentation, and data-sharing services -- Falcon delivers unparalleled performance and efficiency. ePropelled delivers cutting-edge drone solutions that not only meet the most stringent technical requirements, but also help our customers stay ahead of compliance challenges with products assembled in the USA."

ePropelled's Falcon products consist of five electric propulsion motors, five intelligent motor controllers (up to 98% efficient), and a powerful and intelligent electronic engine starter motor controller adept for hybrid UAV power requirements.

Quiet and efficient, Falcon products include ePConnected[tm] real-time performance data services that enable a range of useful applications and analytics. UAV designers can create custom applications via an open API and set alerts based on specific profiles.

"Electric drone engines, especially powerful and flexible solutions such as those of ePropelled, are a growth market for multiple reasons and provide an excellent investment opportunity. In both civil and military uses, reduced sound is essential," says Michael Rowe, Industry Analyst and Vice President and Global Practice Leader, Aerospace & Defence, at Frost & Sullivan.

"We are seeing a growing demand for drone propulsion systems up to 20kW and 106V," says Philip Hicks, an Industry Analyst at Pravo Consulting. "ePropelled's Falcon devices meet these demands, even as China has capped drone motor exports at 16kW."

About ePropelled

Based in Laconia, NH, USA, ePropelled, Inc. is a leading technology provider specializing in smart propulsion and energy management systems for electric vehicles, drones, aerospace, marine, and industrial uncrewed vehicle markets. Founded in 2018, ePropelled serves more than 40 customers worldwide and operates from its New Hampshire headquarters and manufacturing center, supported by R&D and operations facilities in the UK and India.

ePropelled products are engineered to optimize performance, reduce energy consumption, and support the speedy transition to a sustainable future. For more information and Falcon series data sheets, contact ePropelled at info@epropelled.com, call 603-236-7444, or visit https://epropelled.com.

