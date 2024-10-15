Ness Ziona, Israel--(Newsfile Corp. - October 15, 2024) - Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (Nasdaq: FRSX) (TASE: FRSX) ("Foresight" or the "Company"), an innovator in automotive vision systems, today announced that Eli Yoresh, Chief Financial Officer of the Company, and Oren Bar-On, Vice President of Global Operations of the Company and Foresight Changzhou Chief Executive Officer, will present at the LD Micro Main Event XVII in Los Angeles, California, USA on Tuesday, October 29, 2024, at 10:30 am PT/1:30pm ET.

Management will be available on site for one-on-one meetings. To schedule a meeting, please contact LD Micro or Miri Segal at msegal@ms-ir.com.

A webcast of the presentation will be streamed live at the following link: https://me24.sequireevents.com/

About Foresight

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (Nasdaq: FRSX) (TASE: FRSX) is a technology company developing smart multi-spectral vision software solutions and cellular-based applications. Through the Company's wholly owned subsidiaries, Foresight Automotive Ltd., Foresight Changzhou Automotive Ltd. and Eye-Net Mobile Ltd., Foresight develops both "in-line-of-sight" vision systems and "beyond-line-of-sight" accident-prevention solutions.

Foresight's vision solutions include modules of automatic calibration and dense three-dimensional (3D) point cloud that can be applied to different markets such as automotive, defense, autonomous vehicles and heavy industrial equipment. Eye-Net Mobile's cellular-based solution suite provides real-time pre-collision alerts to enhance road safety and situational awareness for all road users in the urban mobility environment by incorporating cutting-edge AI technology and advanced analytics.

For more information about Foresight and its wholly owned subsidiary, Foresight Automotive, visit www.foresightauto.com, follow @ForesightAuto1 on Twitter, or join Foresight Automotive on LinkedIn.

