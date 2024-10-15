

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Quarterly earnings reports of UnitedHealth (UNH) and Walgreens (WBA) might be of interest to investors on Tuesday.



In the Asian trading session, gold ticked lower and the dollar rose to a two-month high. Oil prices fell.



Initial trends on U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open slightly up.



As of 8.15 am ET, the Dow futures were up 4.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were adding 2.50 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were progressing 9.00 points.



The U.S. major averages reached new highs on Monday. The Dow rose 201.36 points or 0.5 percent to 43,065.22, the Nasdaq jumped 159.75 points or 0.9 percent to 18,502.69 and the S&P 500 climbed 44.82 points or 0.8 percent to 5,859.85.



On the economic front, the Empire State Manufacturing Index for October will be issued at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for an increase of 2.7, while it was up 11.5 in the prior month.



The six-month Treasury bill auction will be held at 11.30 am ET.



San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly will speak in a moderated conversation at event hosted by the New York University Stern School of Business at 11.30 am ET.



Fed Governor Adriana Kugler will participate in a moderated discussion at a webcast conference hosted by the Fed Board at 1.05 pm ET.



Atlanta Fed Bank President Raphael Bostic will participate in a moderated conversation on the economic outlook and impact on small business with the Gathering Spot at 7.00 pm ET.



Asian stocks rose broadly on Tuesday. China's Shanghai Composite Index tumbled 2.5 percent to 3,201.29. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index plummeted 3.7 percent 20,318.79.



Japanese shares rose notably. The Nikkei average climbed 0.8 percent to 39,910.55. The broader Topix Index settled 0.6 percent higher at 2,723.57.



Australian markets hit a new record high. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index rose 0.8 percent to 8,318.40, while the broader All Ordinaries Index closed 0.8 percent higher at 8,598.60.



Across the Tasman, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX-50 Index gained 0.6 percent to close at 12,840.77.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2024 AFX News