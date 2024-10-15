

MINNEAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - Target Corporation (TGT) announced two Taylor Swift releases available only at Target starting Black Friday. The official 'Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour Book' provides a behind-the-scenes look at the making and performance of Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour, including never-before-seen photos and personal reflections written by Taylor. 'The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology' album on vinyl and CD has 35 tracks including four acoustic bonus songs.



The items will be available at Target in stores only on Black Friday, before becoming available on the Target app and on Target.com starting Nov. 30.



