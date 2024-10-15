Anzeige
Dienstag, 15.10.2024
15.10.2024 15:36 Uhr
Marechale Capital Plc - Result of AGM

Marechale Capital Plc - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 15

15 October 2024

Marechale Capital plc
("Marechale" or the "Company")

Result of AGM

Marechale Capital plc (AIM: MAC) is pleased to announce that, at its annual general meeting held earlier today, all resolutions were duly passed.

For further information please contact:

Marechale Capital plc

Mark Warde-Norbury / Patrick Booth-Clibborn

Tel: +44 (0)20 7628 5582

Cairn Financial Advisers LLP (Nomad and Broker)

Jo Turner / Sandy Jamieson

Tel: +44 (0)20 7213 0880

About Marechale Capital

Marechale is an established City of London based corporate finance house, with a long-term track record and a strong reputation in advising & financing high growth consumer brands, leisure, clean energy, and technology companies. The Company uses its balance sheet to co-invest in its client companies, along with warrants and founder equity, in order to create shareholder value.


