Wings and Rings Renews Partnership With ArrowStream to Keep the Sauce Flowing and the Savings Growing

ArrowStream's Supply Chain Solutions Help Wings and Rings Optimize Inventory and Boost Operational Efficiency, Securing Long-Term Success

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / October 15, 2024 / ArrowStream, Inc. ("ArrowStream"), the leader in end-to-end supply chain management software for the foodservice industry, is pleased to announce the renewal of its partnership with Wings and Rings, a valued customer since 2021. Wings and Rings will continue to boost efficiency and profitability among ArrowStream's network of over 1,300 distribution locations, 9,000 manufacturers, and 300 leading brands across 120,000 restaurant locations.









Wings and Rings, a modern sports restaurant experience chain, has consistently demonstrated a commitment to operational excellence and compliance. After a successful showing at Cincinnati's Queen of the Wing competition with its new restaurant brand Noble Chicken, Wings and Rings is expanding its new fast-casual concept throughout Cincinnati and leveraging ArrowStream to ensure the same high standards.

Since partnering with ArrowStream, Wings and Rings has leveraged the platform's robust audit reporting capabilities to streamline its supply chain processes and improve overall efficiency. By utilizing ArrowStream's advanced reporting tools, the platform has helped the chain significantly reduce overcharges, most recently reporting less than 0.01% of its spend in overcharges for Q4 2023.

"ArrowStream has truly become another member of our small but strong supply chain team," said Phil Altieri, Vice President, Purchasing at Wings and Rings. "The decision to renew our partnership with ArrowStream was easy. Earlier this year, we completed a significant sauce transition and heavily relied on ArrowStream's inventory reporting to deplete our prior inventory as expected and ensure stock of new items. Their platform has made measuring all phases of purchasing and logistics more efficient and we are looking forward to leveraging their innovative platforms to improve our processes in 2025."

ArrowStream's innovative software solutions provide Wings and Rings with the ability to closely monitor the usage of its top 15 critical items, ensuring that all locations remain compliant with purchasing standards. This level of insight has been instrumental in maintaining operational consistency and supporting Wings and Rings' Franchisee Partners.

"Wings and Rings has been an incredible partner, and we're thrilled to continue supporting their strategic initiatives," said Jay Moon, Chief Customer Officer at ArrowStream. "Their team's dedication to compliance and efficiency aligns perfectly with our mission to empower restaurants with the tools they need to succeed. We are excited to continue providing Wings and Rings with the insights and support they need to achieve their business objectives."

As Wings and Rings continues to perfect the sports restaurant experience, ArrowStream is committed to delivering innovative supply chain solutions that enhance operational efficiency, reduce costs, and support compliance across all locations. This is the reason that businesses like MOD Pizza, Sky Co-Op, and others use ArrowStream to gain transparency, control, and actionable insight across the foodservice network.

