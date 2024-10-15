John Galt Solutions and Climatiq Partner to Enhance Supply Chain Planning With Carbon Intelligence

Actionable Carbon Metrics in the Atlas Planning Platform Empower Companies to Run More Sustainable Supply Chains

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 15, 2024 / John Galt Solutions, a global leader in automating supply chain planning to empower businesses to make better decisions faster, today revealed its partnership with?Climatiq, a leading provider of carbon intelligence solutions. Together, John Galt Solutions and Climatiq are helping supply chains become more environmentally responsible and ensure compliance with current and future regulatory requirements. Leading organizations will now have access to accurate and comprehensive carbon insights across their end-to-end supply chain within the Atlas Planning Platform, empowering them to meet the growing demand for sustainable supply chain operations.

Despite the growing focus on sustainability across industries, many companies face obstacles in managing their emissions data. Disconnected data silos, complex measurement methods, and outdated or non-actionable metrics hinder effective emissions tracking and reduction efforts. John Galt Solutions and Climatiq are addressing these challenges head-on by embedding actionable carbon insights directly into the market-leading Atlas Planning Platform.

"Across industries, companies of all sizes are facing mounting pressure to measure and mitigate the environmental footprint of their supply chains, including Scope 1, 2, and 3 emissions," said Alex Pradhan, Global Product Strategy Leader at John Galt Solutions. "With today's announcement, companies have access to actionable emission insights within the Atlas Planning Platform to ensure sustainability impacts are factored into planning decisions."

The AI-powered Atlas Planning Platform seamlessly combines Climatiq's carbon data into the planning environment, helping global supply chains gain key benefits:

Comprehensive Emissions Data Collection. Easily identify and collect emissions data across all three scopes of the GHG Protocol to provide a deeper understanding of a company's carbon footprint.

Real-Time Visibility into Scope 3 Emissions. Include indirect emissions from activities like raw material sourcing, transportation, and waste disposal to assess trade-offs and make more informed, sustainable decisions.

Automated Carbon Measurement. Embed carbon metrics directly into daily workflows to help ensure up-to-date, accurate emissions data.

Carbon Action and Net-Zero Alignment. Implement emissions reduction strategies that align with a company's net-zero goals and global sustainability standards.

By leveraging Climatiq's expertise and technology in carbon intelligence, John Galt Solutions' Atlas Planning Platform will equip companies with the visibility and actionable insights they need to reduce their carbon footprint, execute net-zero targets, and stay ahead of regulatory requirements. This partnership is particularly timely as Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) regulations continue to evolve, requiring companies to effectively track and reduce their carbon footprint.

"We are excited to partner with John Galt Solutions and deliver actionable carbon insights into the Atlas Planning Platform to empower leading companies around the world to measure and address scope 3 emissions throughout their value chains," said Hessam Lavi, Co-founder and CEO at Climatiq. "This partnership removes the long-standing gaps between sustainability metrics and business workflows, allowing John Galt customers to achieve a balanced approach to financial, service, and environmental objectives."

About Climatiq

Climatiq is the leading carbon intelligence solution used by hundreds of Supply Chain Management, ERP, and ESG software providers. Our products include an AI-powered carbon calculation engine and the largest dataset of verified emission factors. By embedding accurate carbon footprint insights into their platforms, we empower our partners to provide carbon monitoring capabilities, drive decarbonization efforts, and support their clients in reaching their net-zero goals. Our methodology and datasets are overseen by a Scientific Advisory Board (SAB), consisting of world-renowned scientists.

Climatiq's mission is to drive climate action by equipping businesses with data and insights. Founded in 2021, Climatiq is a certified B Corporation. To learn more, please visit climatiq.io and keep up with the latest news on LinkedIn.

About John Galt Solutions

More than ever, companies must be able to sense and respond to the dynamics of complex global supply chain performance, seize new opportunities, reduce?costs,?and drive profitability. John Galt Solutions' Atlas Planning Platform is a comprehensive end-to-end supply chain planning software solution with advanced analytics and machine learning to automate planning, break down business silos and deliver greater visibility. A SaaS-based platform, Atlas transforms S&OP processes;?demand,?inventory,?and replenishment;?supply and inventory optimization;?manufacturing planning and scheduling;?financial budget and sales forecasting. We partner closely with companies such as MARS, Continental Tire, Deschutes Brewery, Netgear, and American Red Cross to empower planners to make better and faster decisions with greater confidence. To learn how John Galt Solutions can help you improve supply chain performance, visit?johngalt.com.?

Contact Information

John Galt

Public Relations Manager

connect@johngalt.com

312-701-9026

SOURCE: John Galt Solutions

View the original press release on newswire.com.