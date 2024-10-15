Sellona Launches New Zero-Commission Digital Platform for DMV Residential Real Estate

Consumer First Proptech Sellona connects buyers and sellers for free in new marketplace that democratizes the real estate process with AI and security

MCLEAN, VA / ACCESSWIRE / October 15, 2024 / Sellona is pleased to announce the official launch of its new Zero Commission Digital Platform for residential real estate in the D.C.-Maryland-Virginia (DMV) area on October 9. The first-of-its-kind platform democratizes the process of buying or selling a home by connecting buyers and sellers directly for free, while providing them with access to networks of local real estate experts on an as-needed basis, and driving transparency in real estate transactions. Sellona's mission is to make buying and selling more affordable.





"We are incredibly excited to bring Sellona to the Washington, D.C. metro area real estate market," said CEO and Co-founder Sarah McLaren. "Demand for a commission-free alternative to traditional real estate markets has been strong for years. Utilizing advanced artificial intelligence (AI) and security technologies, Sellona provides an open, honest, and transparent connection environment for buyers and sellers. This is the wave of the future, providing consumers the tools to empower themselves and to conduct real estate business without the fees or commissions of the traditional market."

Sellona provides detailed and intuitive checklists to guide buyers and sellers through their entire real estate transaction. Home buyers can create Broadcasts (want ads) to let sellers know exactly what kind of home they are looking for. Home sellers can connect with pre-approved buyers already looking in their neighborhood. Sellers create their own listings with AI-assisted writing tools to showcase their properties. Buyer and seller interactions are free; the platform is funded through local real estate experts advertising in Sellona's Expert Marketplace. Experts are presented to buyers and sellers in a fair and neutral manner, ensuring that neither party is steered in any direction, allowing them to shop, compare, and receive the best assistance for them.

"New technologies and laws are creating the opportunity for the residential real estate marketplace to develop away from guarded traditional processes," Sellona co-founder Hunter Powers said. "We are leveraging technologies that make it possible to create secure connections that allow buyers to connect across the DMV and eventually the U.S. Growth requires challenging the status quo, and successfully adapting to the new real estate environment will require some shifts in thinking. However, freeing consumers from the commissions-based model will better serve their interests while saving them substantial amounts of money."

