New Gamified Learning Experience and Lesson Bundle From Honda and Discovery Education Immerses Students in Road Safety

CHARLOTTE, NC / ACCESSWIRE / October 15, 2024 / Discovery Education and Honda present new resources that empower high school students to experiment with and understand driver and pedestrian safety. The new content is from Honda Safety Driven, a safety program and education initiative that empowers students nationwide to use safe driving skills as a roadmap to become responsible decision-makers.

Included in the new resources is a gamified immersive experience, called Crash Course, that helps students understand the principles of speed and the forces involved in traffic collisions through a real-time crash testing scenario. In an immersive environment, students can simulate driving in a virtual car and conduct experiments to see the impacts of various safety measures have on stopping distance and force. Through Crash Course's engaging tools, students learn the importance of driving carefully, and the impact standard and advanced safety features have on drivers and passengers. The Crash Course immersive resource also includes a comprehensive educator guide, family activities, student activities, and a lesson plan about safe pedestrian habits.

Educators can discover this and more Immersive Learning solutions from Discovery Education here.

Also new to Honda Safety Driven is Pedestrian Safety, a digital lesson bundle that teaches students about road safety for those not behind the wheel. The lesson bundle includes engaging and interactive content to teach students road rules and how to read signs and signals. An educator guide, presentation, family action plans, and accompanying e-bike and e-scooter safety student activity take the learning further.

"It's scary but true: nearly one-third of annual traffic fatalities in the U.S. involve drivers under 25. At Honda, we are committed to safety, and our partnership with Discovery Education empowers students to discover safety in new and exciting ways," said MJ Foxley, Safety Strategy Leader at Honda. "This new gamified immersive learning experience and the related resources help students connect what they learn in the classroom to the real-world road."

Honda Safety Driven is part of Honda's Safety for Everyone approach, launched 21 years ago as an initiative committed to advancing safety for everyone sharing the road. That same year, in 2003, Honda established one of the world's most advanced safety research facilities in Ohio. What followed were innovations like Honda's Advanced Compatibility Engineering (ACE) body structure, award-winning airbag design, vehicles designed to mitigate injuries to pedestrians and industry-leading application of safety and driver assistive technologies like Honda Sensing®.

To advance safety among young drivers, Honda has contributed nearly $6 million to the traffic safety community over the past 3 years specifically to support programs promoting teen driver safety and education. These programs include education, training and resources that supplement or go beyond traditional driver's training courses or mandated state driver's programs.

"Students need to see it to be it, and that principle applies to safety. The new resources we are making available to students in partnership with Honda put safety into the hands of students by empowering them to explore safe driving in a virtual world," said Amy Nakamoto, Executive Vice President of Corporate Partnerships at Discovery Education. "We are excited to continue this powerful collaboration with Honda and look forward to bringing these resources to high school students across the country."

These new resources can be easily integrated into any lesson plan or combined with other Honda Safety Driven resources, including a virtual field trip, educator guides, classroom activities, and family discussion guides. Discover more from Honda Safety Driven at hondasafetydriven.discoveryeducation.com or within Discovery Education Experience.

Honda Commitment to Safety

Honda is committed to "Safety for Everyone" and is working to further improve safety for everyone sharing the road. The company's goal is zero traffic collision fatalities involving Honda motorcycles and automobiles globally by 2050. Honda operates two of the world's most sophisticated crash-test facilities in Ohio and Japan, and is responsible for numerous pioneering efforts in crashworthiness, collision compatibility and pedestrian safety.

Advanced passive safety features include Honda's proprietary Advanced Compatibility Engineering (ACE) body structure and next-generation driver and passenger front airbag technology, which are designed to provide a high level of collision protection for occupants. Advanced active safety and driver-assistive systems found in Honda Sensing® and AcuraWatch technologies, now on nearly 8 million vehicles on U.S. roads, are designed to reduce the frequency and severity of collisions while also serving as a technological and perceptual bridge to the more highly automated vehicles of the future.

Learn more at https://www.honda.com/safety.

About Discovery Education

Discovery Education is the worldwide edtech leader whose state-of-the-art digital platform supports learning wherever it takes place. Through its award-winning multimedia content, instructional supports, innovative classroom tools, and corporate partnerships, Discovery Education helps educators deliver equitable learning experiences engaging all students and supporting higher academic achievement on a global scale. Discovery Education serves approximately 4.5 million educators and 45 million students worldwide, and its resources are accessed in over 100 countries and territories. Inspired by the global media company Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. Discovery Education partners with districts, states, and trusted organizations to empower teachers with leading edtech solutions that support the success of all learners. Explore the future of education at www.discoveryeducation.com.

