Eylean: Why Traditional Agile Tools Are Failing Agencies-And How Teamhood is Leading the Revolution

The project management tools built for IT teams are leaving agencies-marketing, design, and creative firms-lagging behind. As up to 46% of agency leaders struggle with time allocation and 43% with freelancer management, Teamhood is stepping in to revolutionize workflows with a more flexible, agency-centric Kanban system.

VILNIUS, LITHUANIA / ACCESSWIRE / October 15, 2024 / Today's project management challenges for agencies are unique. From managing multiple client accounts to handling shifting priorities, the complexity grows exponentially when project data is scattered across spreadsheets. Teamhood addresses these issues head-on by merging Kanban visualization and key agency management features. This approach brings flexibility, adaptability, and real-time collaboration, all on a single platform.

Teamhood Kanban system

Teamhood Kanban system

Redefining Kanban for Agencies

While Agile is widely known for its ability to visualize workflows, it hasn't been perfect for agencies. With dynamic tasks and large project counts, existing Agile systems struggle to keep up. Teamhood changes that. It offers customizable Kanban boards with rows and secondary processes, enabling teams to adapt the platform to their specific needs, whether they're managing creative campaigns or balancing resource allocation across multiple departments.

Moreover, the platform's Kanban-specific features, like work-in-progress limits and live Kanban flow metrics, allow agencies to better visualize workload distribution and measure efficiency, all while keeping stakeholders in the loop.

A Tool Built for Agency Success

Beyond project visualization, Teamhood simplifies reporting and task management for agencies. Whether dealing with resource allocation or time-tracking, it can all be done for multiple projects at once, thus eliminating guesswork on capacity. These real-time insights help agency leaders make more informed decisions, saving time and boosting productivity.

With 70% of agency leaders identifying project and task management as pivotal to their success, the choice of tools is crucial. Teamhood bridges the gap between visual task management and advanced reporting, providing an intuitive solution designed to meet the unique needs of agencies.

"As more agencies struggle with complexity and scattered workflows, Teamhood offers a way forward," says Vidas Vasiliauskas, Teamhood's CEO. "Our platform provides the flexibility and insight agencies need to focus on creativity, not chaos."

In a fast-paced, client-driven world, agencies need tools that keep them organized, efficient, and ahead of the curve. Teamhood's innovative Agile Kanban system delivers just that.

Ready to see how Teamhood can transform your agency's workflow? Visit Teamhood.com to learn more.

Contact Information

Dovile Miseviciute

Marketing Specialist

dovile.miseviciute@teamhood.com

SOURCE: Teamhood

View the original press release on newswire.com.