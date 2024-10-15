Anzeige
Dienstag, 15.10.2024
Gladiator Metals (WKN: A3D6HK)
WKN: A1W97M | ISIN: US02376R1023 | Ticker-Symbol: A1G
Tradegate
15.10.24
18:39 Uhr
11,216 Euro
+0,326
+2,99 %
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
DJ Transportation
ACCESSWIRE
15.10.2024 17:14 Uhr
153 Leser
American Airlines Team Members, Customers Support Communities Impacted by Hurricanes

FORT WORTH, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 15, 2024 / As Hurricane Milton barreled down on Florida's Gulf Coast, more than 200 American Airlines team members at the Charlotte Douglas International Airport (CLT) Maintenance Hangar were packing more than 12,000 hygiene kits for distribution by Feeding America®.

The hygiene kits, filled with personal care items and other necessities, will be distributed to communities in western North Carolina, ensuring those impacted by Hurricane Helene receive the support they need during this challenging time.

In addition, American is donating food items and blankets, and in partnership with Baby2Baby, is transporting nearly 5,000 lbs. of diapers, wipes, formula, body wash, blankets and baby food to be distributed to impacted areas.

About a dozen CLT-based pilots also volunteered to fly their personal aircraft to deliver more than 30,000 lbs. of supplies to counties across western North Carolina. Additionally, in partnership with CLT, team members organized a donation drive to fill a box truck with requested items such as non-perishable food items, toiletries, infant essentials, new clothing and cleaning supplies.

American's commitment throughout North Carolina is evident through the nine cities the airline serves and the more than 17,500 team members who help support our operation statewide. CLT is home to American's second largest hub where the surrounding airports continue to connect thousands of passengers day in and day out.

AAdvantage® members have donated more than $4.3 million to support the American Red Cross disaster relief efforts following the devastation caused by the hurricanes and tropical storms in 2024.

With hurricane season running through Nov. 30, the need for support remains urgent. Through Oct. 18, 2024, AAdvantage® members can earn 10 AAdvantage® bonus miles for every dollar donated to the Red Cross with a minimum $25 donation. To support relief efforts, please visit redcross.org/aa to make a donation.



View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from American Airlines on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: American Airlines
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/american-airlines
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: American Airlines



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
