MLG Capital Senior Vice President Dan Price Named Top Influencer in Multifamily by Globest Real Estate Forum

BROOKFIELD, WI / ACCESSWIRE / October 15, 2024 / MLG Capital, a national leader in private real estate investments, today announced that Senior Vice President Dan Price was named a top Influencer in Multifamily Real Estate by GlobeSt. Real Estate Forum. The prestigious annual award recognizes individuals, teams and organizations that are impactful leaders within the industry. Price's recognition marks the second consecutive year that a team member from MLG has been honored with the national award.

Price was recognized for his contributions to and achievements at MLG Capital, where he leads the firm's Midwest multifamily acquisition efforts. Since joining the firm in 2020, he has been directly responsible for sourcing 17 multifamily and industrial assets worth more than $650M and played a pivotal role in making 2021 and 2022 back-to-back record-breaking years for the firm.

"Dan is a dedicated, smart, resilient and innovative leader, and a very worthy recipient of this significant recognition," said Tim Wallen, principal and CEO at MLG Capital. "We are proud of Dan's outstanding contributions at MLG, and we are honored to have him as a part of our team."

MLG Capital has been acquiring assets since 1987. Since 2012, the firm has operated under multiple fund strategies, providing investors the opportunity to participate in portfolios of assets rather than individual deals. MLG's smart deal strategy focuses on property acquisitions with geographic, asset class and asset type diversification. The firm is set to close its latest fund - MLG Private Fund VI, which has an equity raise goal of $400 million - later this year.

###

About MLG Capital

MLG Capital is a sponsor of private real estate funds targeting investment from investment advisors, family offices, and accredited individuals. For more information about MLG Capital and its investments, visit the firm's newsroom.

This release does not constitute an offer to sell an investment in a security. Offers to sell an investment in a security can only be made to a qualified purchaser by delivery of a Confidential Private Placement Memorandum (the "Memorandum"), any supplements to the Memorandum and accompanied by a Subscription Document Booklet. The information contained in this release may be preliminary in nature and may have not been independently verified by MLG Capital or its affiliates. The recipient of this release should consult with its own investment, tax and/or legal professionals about the merits of the investment. MLG Capital does not make any representation or warranty as to the accuracy or completeness of any information presented in this release. Any financial information or projections may be initial estimates and may be subject to change without notice to recipient. An investment into a private offering is subject to various risks, none of which are described herein. All figures as of 6/30/2024. Value consists of disposed of assets as well as the current internal valuation of currently held assets as of 6/30/2024. Values may not have been reviewed by an independent 3rd party and may be internal projections.

For more information, contact:

Katie Whitlock, Public Relations

Laughlin Constable

kwhitlock@laughlin.com

414-305-5927

SOURCE: MLG Capital

View the original press release on accesswire.com