RLDatix Appoints Dan Michelson as Chief Executive Officer

Michelson succeeds Jeff Surges who transitions into Board Advisor Role

CHICAGO, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RLDatix, a leading global provider of connected healthcare operations software and services, announced today the appointment of Dan Michelson as its new Chief Executive Officer and a member of the Board, effective November 1, 2024. Michelson succeeds Jeff Surges, who has led the company through a period of transformational growth since 2019 and will continue as an advisor and Board member.

Michelson brings over 30 years of healthcare experience in building and scaling high-performing, industry-leading companies. In his 10 years as CEO of Strata Decision Technology, the company became an industry standard utilized by over half of the hospitals and healthcare delivery systems in the U.S. He led the sale of the company to Roper Technologies (NASDAQ: ROP) in 2015 and continued as CEO for seven years. During his tenure, the company's enterprise value increased 30x while earning "Best in KLAS" for customer satisfaction for 10 consecutive years and consistently being recognized as a top workplace. Prior to Strata, for over a decade he served as Chief Strategy Officer and Chief Marketing Officer at Allscripts, one of the foundational companies in the EHR market, and more recently, Michelson co-founded InCommon Innovations, an incubator for workforce solutions.

"The first promise of healthcare is the Hippocratic Oath, which is to 'first, do no harm.' RLDatix is one of the leading companies in the world relative to helping care providers and their organizations deliver on that promise," stated Dan Michelson, incoming CEO of RLDatix. "Ultimately, the two most important valuable assets for healthcare delivery systems are their reputation and their workforce. RLDatix has a unique platform of software and services that improve safety for patients and providers while reducing risk for healthcare organizations. I feel very fortunate to have the opportunity to join this extraordinary team and be part of scaling such a meaningful mission."

RLDatix provides software and services to over 6,000 organizations around the world, including the National Health Service (NHS) in the United Kingdom, Sana Kliniken, the third largest private hospital group in Germany, New South Wales Health in Australia, and all 20 of the hospitals on the Best Hospitals Honor Roll in the U.S. News & World Report rankings.

"Dan has a well-earned reputation as one of the most effective and innovative players in healthcare, having built out world-class products and companies as well as sectors within the market. He is the ideal leader for the next phase of the company's evolution as we continue to set the standard for improving patient safety and support our customers with best-in-class enterprise solutions," said Vivek Kumar, Partner at Five Arrows. "Jeff has done an extraordinary job in helping to build RLDatix into one of the leading companies in healthcare. We are grateful for his work and appreciate all the progress he has made in setting the company up for such a bright future."

RLDatix has significantly expanded both its customer footprint and product portfolio over the last five years, connecting healthcare operations across risk, compliance, patient experience, and workforce and provider management.

"We look forward to partnering with Dan to build upon the strong foundation Jeff has established at RLDatix," said Naveen Wadhera, Managing Director at TA Associates. "Dan's exceptional track record of scaling companies, fostering innovation, strengthening operations, and delivering a world-class customer experience, positions RLDatix perfectly for continued growth and increased impact across healthcare."

"It has been a privilege to be part of the RLDatix journey over the last nearly six years, as we have taken the business from a patient safety provider to become a global software solutions provider for our customers," said Surges. "We welcome Dan to continue delivering on our vision of safer healthcare for all."

About RLDatix

For more than 20 years, RLDatix has championed safety as our driving force. We are a leader in integrating data across risk, safety, compliance, provider lifecycle and workforce management to provide decision-makers with the critical insights they need to enhance care quality and improve patient outcomes across the enterprise. This approach, prioritizing safety and outcomes for patients, workforces and organizations alike, is what we call connected healthcare operations. Trusted by thousands of healthcare providers worldwide, we empower them to focus on what matters most: delivering efficient, patient-centered care. Together, we can create a brighter future where meaningful data insights lead to safer healthcare for all. Visit www.rldatix.com to learn more.

About Five Arrows

Five Arrows is the alternative assets arm of Rothschild & Co and has ~$30 billion AuM with offices in Paris, London, New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco and Luxembourg. With over ~$11 billion of assets under management, the corporate private equity business of Five Arrows is focused on investing in companies with highly defensible market positions; strong management teams; business models with high visibility of organic unit volume growth and strong unit economics; and multiple operational levers that can be used to unlock latent value. Sectors are limited to data and software, technology-enabled business services and healthcare. For more information, please visit https://www.rothschildandco.com/en/five-arrows/.

About TA

TA is a leading global private equity firm focused on scaling growth in profitable companies. Since 1968, TA has invested in more than 560 companies across its five target industries - technology, healthcare, financial services, consumer and business services. Leveraging its deep industry expertise and strategic resources, TA collaborates with management teams worldwide to help high-quality companies deliver lasting value. The firm has raised $65 billion in capital to date and has over 150 investment professionals across offices in Boston, Menlo Park, Austin, London, Mumbai and Hong Kong. More information about TA can be found at www.ta.com.

Contact Information:

RLDatix@matternow.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2530438/MichelsonHeadShotCROPPED_567x600.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1866181/RLDatix_Logo_v2.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/rldatix-appoints-dan-michelson-as-chief-executive-officer-302276632.html