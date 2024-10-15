Antea Group Announces Erica Pann As New Executive Director of the Beverage Industry Environmental Roundtable

Antea Group USA, a leading global environment, health, safety and sustainability consulting firm, is pleased to announce the appointment of Erica Pann as the new Executive Director of the Beverage Industry Environmental Roundtable (BIER). Pann will succeed Daniel Pierce, who is retiring from Antea Group after a distinguished career.

BIER is a technical coalition of leading global beverage companies working together to advance environmental sustainability within the beverage sector. Convened and facilitated by Antea Group for nearly two decades, BIER has been instrumental in driving progress on critical sustainability issues such as water stewardship, climate change, and sustainable packaging. ?

"We are thrilled to have Erica take on this important role," said Brian Ricketts, CEO of Antea Group USA. "Her deep expertise in environmental sustainability and her passion for catalyzing positive change align perfectly with BIER's mission. We are confident that under her leadership, BIER will continue to be a driving force in advancing sustainable practices within the beverage industry."

Pann brings a wealth of experience to her new role, having served as BIER's Associate Director and a key practitioner and consultant within Antea Group's Sustainability Practice. Her expertise spans a wide range of sustainability disciplines, including water stewardship, carbon and climate accounting, corporate reporting and disclosure, and sustainability strategy development.

"I am honored to be appointed as the new Executive Director of BIER," said Pann. "I am excited to work with the BIER members to build upon the organization's strong foundation and drive even greater progress in environmental sustainability. Together, we will continue to develop and implement innovative solutions that address the challenges facing the beverage industry and contribute to a more sustainable future."

Pann will be responsible for leading BIER's efforts to develop and implement sustainable solutions, foster collaboration among industry stakeholders, and promote best practices in environmental sustainability. Learn more about BIER's work here.

"We know that addressing the sustainability challenges of today and tomorrow are bigger than one industry, company or person. Achieving and sustaining positive impacts and real transformation requires engaging multiple stakeholder groups, creating space for differing perspectives and being able to facilitate consensus that drives forward progress," concludes Ricketts.

About Antea Group

Antea Group USA is an environment, health, safety, and sustainability consulting firm. By combining strategic thinking with technical expertise, we do more than effectively solve client challenges; we deliver sustainable results for a better future. We work in partnership with and advise many of the world's most sustainable companies to address ESG-business challenges in a way that fits their pace and unique objectives. Our consultants equip organizations to better understand threats, capture opportunities and find their position of strength. For over two decades, we have been catalyzing the power of collection action through our work with the Beverage Industry Environmental Roundtable, Healthcare Plastics Recycling Council and Data Center Safety Council.

About Beverage Industry Environmental Roundtable

The Beverage Industry Environmental Roundtable (BIER) is a technical coalition of leading global beverage companies working together to advance environmental sustainability within the beverage sector. Formed in 2006, BIER is a common voice across the beverage sector, speaking to influence global standards on environmental sustainability aspects most relevant to the sector, affect change both up and down the supply chain and share best practices that raise the bar for environmental performance of the industry. By doing so, BIER is able to monitor data and trends, engage with key stakeholders, develop best practices, and guide a course of action for the future. Learn more at https://www.bieroundtable.com.

