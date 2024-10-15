Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 15.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 675 internationalen Medien
7 neue Bohrlöcher bei Best Chance: Gladiator Metals (WKN: A3D6HK) bereit für ein Ressourcen-Update
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 923860 | ISIN: FR0000073298 | Ticker-Symbol: IPZ
Tradegate
15.10.24
18:31 Uhr
53,20 Euro
-0,60
-1,12 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
CAC Mid 60
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
IPSOS SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
IPSOS SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
52,9553,8518:51
52,9553,5518:51
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
15.10.2024 17:58 Uhr
104 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Ipsos: Update on 2024 outlook

Update on 2024 outlook

Revision of the annual organic growth target

Maintenance of the operating margin target

Paris, October 15, 2024 -Ipsos, one of the world's leading market research companies, announces in advance its third-quarter revenue, estimated at €591 million, representing a growth of 0.5%, including -0.1% organic growth. For the first nine months of the year, growth stands at 3.3%, including 2.4% organic growth.

Organic growth in the third quarter is below expectations and we do not expect a significant rebound by the end of the year. Therefore, the Group revises its annual organic growth target to around 1%. At the same time, the improvement in gross margin (up by nearly 5% since the beginning of the year) and good financial discipline allow Ipsos to continue investing - particularly in platforms development and in solutions based on generative AI - while maintaining the annual operating margin target of around 13%.

Ipsos' activity continues to show solid growth in Continental Europe, in the Middle East and in Latin America but has slowed down since the beginning of the summer in France and in some Asian countries, due to macroeconomic and political uncertainties. Above all, our performance, like that of some major competitors in the sector, is most impacted by a difficult situation in the United States, where the implementation of a new management since the summer should allow for improvement in 2025. Excluding the United States, the Group's organic growth stands at 5,6% since the beginning of the year and 4,0% in the third quarter alone.

We launched a new strategic review at the beginning of September, "Horizons 2030", whose conclusions will be presented before summer 2025.

A more detailed analysis of the Group's activity will be communicated during the publication of the third-quarter revenue, on October 24.

ABOUT IPSOS

Ipsos is one of the largest market research and polling companies globally, operating
in 90 markets and employing nearly 20,000 people.

Our passionately curious research professionals, analysts and scientists have built unique multi-specialist capabilities that provide true understanding and powerful insights into the actions, opinions and motivations of citizens, consumers, patients, customers or employees. Our 75 business solutions are based on primary data from our surveys, social media monitoring, and qualitative or observational techniques.

"Game Changers" - our tagline - summarizes our ambition to help our 5,000 clients navigate with confidence our rapidly changing world.

Founded in France in 1975, Ipsos has been listed on the Euronext Paris since July 1, 1999. The company is part of the SBF 120, Mid-60 indices, STOXX Europe 600 and is eligible for the Deferred Settlement Service

35 rue du Val de Marne
75 628 Paris, Cedex 13 France
Tel. +33 1 41 98 90 00

Attachment

  • Ipsos - Update on 2024 outlook - 151024 - EN - FINAL (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/5ed7d102-473c-43d9-ad8a-ff93b196135a)

© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Tenbagger-Chance mit der nächsten BioNTech

Erinnern Sie sich, als Moderna und BioNTech von unbekannten Unternehmen zu globalen Marktführern wurden und frühzeitige Investoren reich belohnt haben?

Die Branche steht vor einem erneuten Innovationsschub – von bahnbrechenden Medikamenten bis hin zu revolutionären Therapien.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?

Sie sollten jetzt in Biotech-Aktien einsteigen, weil wir am Beginn einer neuen Ära der medizinischen Innovation stehen könnten! Gen- und Zelltherapien, personalisierte Medizin und bahnbrechende Technologien könnten das Gesundheitswesen revolutionieren – und die Aktienkurse in die Höhe schießen lassen.

Die nächste Erfolgsgeschichte im Biotechbereich warten nur darauf, entdeckt zu werden. Wer jetzt investiert, hat die Chance, von gigantischen Durchbrüchen und enormen Renditen zu profitieren. Warten Sie nicht, bis es zu spät ist - der nächste Biotech-Superstar könnte morgen schon durchstarten!

Verpassen Sie nicht diese Chance!

Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Biotech-Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien das riesige Potenzial haben, Ihren finanziellen Erfolg zu sichern. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen zukunftsträchtige Investments im Biotech-Sektor.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.