Bluwhale Aims To Decentralize AI By Tapping Into 7 Billion Smartphones Through Its Node Sale

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 15, 2024 / Bluwhale, an AI web3 start-up that leverages smartphones as nodes to connect users on-chain for targeted outreach and communication from enterprises and receive rewards, today announced its Node Sale. The private and public node sale starts in October and runs through the end of November only. The Node Sale will empower early adopters to contribute data, future storage, and compute to Bluwhale's AI network through their smartphones, starting with data verification tasks.

"Entering the web3 space and assessing its ambitions of adopting AI made me question the current state of technical feasibility," said Han Jin, CEO and co-founder of Bluwhale. "While in web2 most AI infrastructure residing on Google Cloud or AWS provides the whole suite of data, compute and storage components, in web3 these components are spread across multiple companies. If we truly want to decentralize AI, we need to think more radically about orchestrating data, storage and compute all-in-one, thus Bluwhale is doubling down on mobile devices."

With the recent launch of the iPhone 16, we see more and more smartphone makers add compute power on devices to run AI for various AI applications from day one. However, a normal consumer is leaving significant compute power idle. Bluwhale's vision is to enable the individual to control, monetize, and govern AI in a decentralized network. The mobile device is an excellent outlet to do so as it has your data, plus storage and compute to add into the network - all three critical to scale AI. While Bluwhale's Master Nodes will initially focus only on one part (data verification), the future roadmap for unlocking capabilities will be grand.

This limited time-frame Node Sale opens new future possibilities for scaling an AI network with all three required components at once: data, storage and compute. By participating in the Node Sale, Bluwhale users can generate passive income on their smartphones by keeping the app running behind the scenes as well as contribute data, and potentially storage and compute in the near future.

Anyone with more than 500 BLUAI points can stake them to operate the Master Nodes on mobile while there are three seasons of airdrops allocated for all node owners. Bluwhale will be selling a total of 100,000 network nodes and hopes to raise as much as $10 million. Node prices increase over time as tiers sell out, and buyers will have the option to pay lower prices through discount codes or via rebates by making referrals.

"We put all the power back in the hands of the Bluwhale users. In some ways, Bluwhale becomes the intelligent one-stop shop for anyone to turn their digital footprint and smartphones into a multi-income asset class," Jin emphasized. "Given the advancement of smartphones in the coming five years, it will become the go-to device for wallet holders to control their data, receiving the communications they want and contributing multiple resources in a decentralized way for passive income."

On its own, personal data is just numbers with no inherent intelligence, which is why Bluwhale's AI is so vital. A social platform, Bluwhale allows for deep and impactful connections between enterprises and users, supercharging dApps with personalization. Bluwhale matches wallet holders with companies based on these AI insights, as well as customer status and unique preferences, allowing dApps to optimize their marketing spend. Customers are able to unlock the power and potential value of their data.

Since January, Bluwhale has scaled from just 300 enterprise accounts to more than 3000 while growing the unique user side to almost 1 million. DeFi, L1/L2s and Gaming companies are among the enterprises quickly signing up, eager to build better products, services and games by understanding their users better. Prior to Bluwhale, no one had the data on the entire landscape but now, on-chain, companies can see what users are doing and how they are interacting.

The Bluwhale Node Sale can be accessed through the new Bluwhale mobile app that creates a much simplified process for technical node set up. A smartphone becomes a controller for managing nodes, so users can more easily contribute or verify data, earn passive income, as well as operate their nodes. By enabling streamlined node setup and management, more people can purchase and operate nodes so that a node sale more readily decentralizes a network. Bluwhale also has developed a strategic Node Alliance where partner node projects bundle rewards and resources.

About Bluwhale

Bluwhale is reshaping the Web3 landscape so that you own your data and exchange it for monetary value, not for corporate benefit, turning a user's digital footprint into the most valuable asset.The platform's innovative AI personalization protocol specializes in unlocking the full potential of decentralized applications (dApps) by extracting deep insights from consenting user wallets across a variety of blockchain networks. Bluwhale's primary aim is to drive user growth, engagement, and retention by identifying and reaching potential users through data-driven decisions and personalized wallet-to-wallet communication.

Founded by Stanford and Berkeley machine learning experts and a previous TikTok AI lead, and with $7 million in funding, Bluwhale is on a mission to cultivate the smartest AI layer for the blockchain. Their goal is not just to enhance dApp smart functionalities but to significantly amplify user acquisition and market penetration. Visit www.bluwhale.com.

