Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, October 15
15 October 2024
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 75,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 642.067p. The highest price paid per share was 646.600p and the lowest price paid per share was 638.000p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0095% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 519,651,789 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 788,046,772. Rightmove holds 11,355,519 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Carolyn Pollard, Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
Quantity
Price
ExecutionTime
1026
644.800
16:02:58
891
644.400
15:58:24
490
645.400
15:56:05
546
645.400
15:56:05
783
644.800
15:51:02
149
644.800
15:51:02
301
644.200
15:48:25
92
644.000
15:47:42
866
644.200
15:43:56
80
644.200
15:38:51
699
644.200
15:38:51
65
644.200
15:38:51
220
644.200
15:38:51
128
644.200
15:38:20
250
644.200
15:38:20
136
644.200
15:38:20
142
644.400
15:33:48
600
644.400
15:33:48
586
644.200
15:30:01
406
644.200
15:30:01
946
645.400
15:28:52
461
646.200
15:21:14
413
646.200
15:21:14
9
646.200
15:21:14
934
645.600
15:16:44
1042
646.400
15:12:05
1053
646.600
15:09:12
993
646.200
15:08:15
1014
645.200
15:01:55
951
643.600
14:59:26
997
643.800
14:54:30
600
642.600
14:50:07
223
643.800
14:46:26
518
643.800
14:46:26
273
643.600
14:46:26
931
643.600
14:46:26
518
643.200
14:43:21
42
643.200
14:43:21
888
643.200
14:41:46
518
643.400
14:40:26
518
643.400
14:37:51
518
643.200
14:37:38
276
643.200
14:37:38
955
642.800
14:36:29
1048
642.000
14:31:08
1054
640.800
14:24:14
1019
641.200
14:20:10
518
641.200
14:18:28
707
641.400
14:12:05
221
641.400
14:12:05
1040
641.600
14:06:11
51
641.200
13:58:28
929
641.200
13:58:28
497
640.800
13:50:26
373
640.800
13:50:26
920
640.200
13:47:05
521
640.600
13:43:01
984
639.400
13:34:06
1073
640.400
13:31:41
271
639.800
13:24:53
760
639.800
13:24:53
1030
640.400
13:16:05
868
641.400
13:04:14
985
640.600
12:56:12
543
640.600
12:48:24
993
640.200
12:39:07
978
640.000
12:35:31
1062
639.400
12:22:22
10
639.400
12:08:37
998
639.400
12:08:34
971
639.400
12:01:23
911
640.600
11:51:44
865
640.600
11:44:17
895
640.200
11:35:08
51
639.800
11:28:09
933
639.800
11:28:09
411
639.000
11:02:15
617
639.000
11:02:15
997
639.000
11:02:15
56
639.000
11:02:15
900
638.000
10:47:27
10
638.000
10:47:27
882
639.400
10:39:20
913
640.000
10:36:34
950
640.200
10:33:27
921
641.000
10:29:51
983
640.400
10:14:54
952
640.200
10:05:12
1012
639.400
09:59:41
939
639.000
09:49:46
319
639.400
09:47:59
558
639.400
09:47:59
1057
639.400
09:36:30
919
640.000
09:34:41
942
640.200
09:27:12
915
641.800
09:19:03
622
642.800
09:14:08
316
642.800
09:14:08
980
643.800
09:11:40
972
643.200
09:00:17
1025
643.600
08:54:40
964
644.600
08:48:11
6
644.000
08:47:44
880
644.000
08:47:44
848
644.800
08:32:09
159
644.800
08:32:09
935
644.200
08:29:28
922
643.600
08:23:53
956
642.600
08:02:10
1020
642.200
08:02:10
50
640.600
08:01:01
966
640.600
08:01:01