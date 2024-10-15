Anzeige
7 neue Bohrlöcher bei Best Chance: Gladiator Metals (WKN: A3D6HK) bereit für ein Ressourcen-Update
7,7007,80018:47
15.10.2024 18:06 Uhr
Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 15

15 October 2024

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 75,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 642.067p. The highest price paid per share was 646.600p and the lowest price paid per share was 638.000p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0095% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 519,651,789 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 788,046,772. Rightmove holds 11,355,519 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Carolyn Pollard, Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

ExecutionTime

1026

644.800

16:02:58

891

644.400

15:58:24

490

645.400

15:56:05

546

645.400

15:56:05

783

644.800

15:51:02

149

644.800

15:51:02

301

644.200

15:48:25

92

644.000

15:47:42

866

644.200

15:43:56

80

644.200

15:38:51

699

644.200

15:38:51

65

644.200

15:38:51

220

644.200

15:38:51

128

644.200

15:38:20

250

644.200

15:38:20

136

644.200

15:38:20

142

644.400

15:33:48

600

644.400

15:33:48

586

644.200

15:30:01

406

644.200

15:30:01

946

645.400

15:28:52

461

646.200

15:21:14

413

646.200

15:21:14

9

646.200

15:21:14

934

645.600

15:16:44

1042

646.400

15:12:05

1053

646.600

15:09:12

993

646.200

15:08:15

1014

645.200

15:01:55

951

643.600

14:59:26

997

643.800

14:54:30

600

642.600

14:50:07

223

643.800

14:46:26

518

643.800

14:46:26

273

643.600

14:46:26

931

643.600

14:46:26

518

643.200

14:43:21

42

643.200

14:43:21

888

643.200

14:41:46

518

643.400

14:40:26

518

643.400

14:37:51

518

643.200

14:37:38

276

643.200

14:37:38

955

642.800

14:36:29

1048

642.000

14:31:08

1054

640.800

14:24:14

1019

641.200

14:20:10

518

641.200

14:18:28

707

641.400

14:12:05

221

641.400

14:12:05

1040

641.600

14:06:11

51

641.200

13:58:28

929

641.200

13:58:28

497

640.800

13:50:26

373

640.800

13:50:26

920

640.200

13:47:05

521

640.600

13:43:01

984

639.400

13:34:06

1073

640.400

13:31:41

271

639.800

13:24:53

760

639.800

13:24:53

1030

640.400

13:16:05

868

641.400

13:04:14

985

640.600

12:56:12

543

640.600

12:48:24

993

640.200

12:39:07

978

640.000

12:35:31

1062

639.400

12:22:22

10

639.400

12:08:37

998

639.400

12:08:34

971

639.400

12:01:23

911

640.600

11:51:44

865

640.600

11:44:17

895

640.200

11:35:08

51

639.800

11:28:09

933

639.800

11:28:09

411

639.000

11:02:15

617

639.000

11:02:15

997

639.000

11:02:15

56

639.000

11:02:15

900

638.000

10:47:27

10

638.000

10:47:27

882

639.400

10:39:20

913

640.000

10:36:34

950

640.200

10:33:27

921

641.000

10:29:51

983

640.400

10:14:54

952

640.200

10:05:12

1012

639.400

09:59:41

939

639.000

09:49:46

319

639.400

09:47:59

558

639.400

09:47:59

1057

639.400

09:36:30

919

640.000

09:34:41

942

640.200

09:27:12

915

641.800

09:19:03

622

642.800

09:14:08

316

642.800

09:14:08

980

643.800

09:11:40

972

643.200

09:00:17

1025

643.600

08:54:40

964

644.600

08:48:11

6

644.000

08:47:44

880

644.000

08:47:44

848

644.800

08:32:09

159

644.800

08:32:09

935

644.200

08:29:28

922

643.600

08:23:53

956

642.600

08:02:10

1020

642.200

08:02:10

50

640.600

08:01:01

966

640.600

08:01:01


