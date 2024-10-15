BriaCell Therapeutics Corp.: BriaCell Provides Phase 3 Clinical Engagement Update in Metastatic Breast Cancer Pivotal Study

35 sites active and enrolling in pivotal Phase 3 study of Bria-IMT combination with immune check point inhibitor in metastatic breast cancer (MBC)

Primary endpoint is overall survival (OS) with Bria-IMT regimen plus Check Point Inhibitor (CPI) vs treatment of physician's choice

Interim data analysis planned at 144 events (deaths) could provide full approval and marketing authorization

Pivotal Phase 3 study patient enrollment completion is expected in mid-2025

No serious adverse events related to Bria-IMT have been reported to date



PHILADELPHIA and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ: BCTX, BCTXW) (TSX: BCT) ("BriaCell" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops novel immunotherapies to transform cancer care, today provides a clinical engagement update of its pivotal Phase 3 study of Bria-IMT in combination with immune check point inhibitor in metastatic breast cancer (MBC). The study will enroll up to 354 patients randomized 1:1 to the BriaCell combination regimen or physician's choice and will include a small number (n=50) of patients randomized to Bria-IMT monotherapy.

"We are very pleased to report that patient enrollment is on track for expected completion by mid-2025. We anticipate the interim data analysis of the ongoing pivotal Phase 3 study will confirm the effectiveness of the Bria-IMT combination regimen in patients with metastatic breast cancer who failed approved therapies," stated Dr. William V. Williams, BriaCell's President and CEO.

"Despite multiple approved drugs, breast cancer remains the second-leading cause of cancer death in American women," stated Giuseppe Del Priore, MD, MPH, BriaCell's Chief Medical Officer. "We are determined to make our novel immunotherapy available to breast cancer patients whose medical needs remain unmet."

35 clinical sites (18 main and 17 satellite) are active and enrolling patients in BriaCell's pivotal Phase 3 study in metastatic breast cancer. Additional sites are in various stages of start-up.

Interim data will be analyzed once 144 events (deaths) occur, comparing the overall survival (OS) in patients treated with the Bria-IMT combination regimen versus those treated with physician's choice as the primary endpoint. Positive results of the pivotal Phase 3 study could result in full approval and marketing authorization for Bria-IMT in MBC patients. Secondary analyses include comparison of the Bria-IMT combination regimen vs Bria-IMT monotherapy. BriaCell recently announced impressive Phase 2 survival data in a similar MBC patient population. The Bria-IMT combination regimen has received FDA Fast Track designation.

For additional information on BriaCell's pivotal Phase 3 study of Bria-IMT and an immune check point inhibitor in metastatic breast cancer, please visit ClinicalTrials.gov NCT06072612.

About BriaCell Therapeutics Corp.

BriaCell is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops novel immunotherapies to transform cancer care. More information is available at https://briacell.com/.

