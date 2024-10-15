PRESS RELEASE

Nanterre, October 15, 2024

VINCI Airports - Traffic at 30 September 2024

Strong traffic growth recorded this summer, up 6.4% vs 2023, significantly exceeding summer 2019 levels (+4%)

Sharp increase in traffic in Europe thanks to good results from the summer season

Traffic acceleration in Japan, particularly thanks to good performance of routes with China





In the paragraphs below, and unless otherwise stated, the variations refer to traffic levels for the 3rd quarter of 2024 compared to the 3rd quarter of 2023.

More than 90 million passengers used the airports of the VINCI Airports network last quarter, an increase of 6.4% compared to 2023. The summer season was supported in Europe by leisure traffic to summer destinations, particularly around the Mediterranean, contributing in particular to the very good performance of the two platforms of Edinburgh and Budapest which recently joined the VINCI Airports network. This season was also marked by good momentum in long-haul international segments, particularly transatlantic. The countries whose traffic recovery was already the strongest compared to 2019 continued to grow compared to 2023, despite a high base effect: Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Serbia, Portugal.

Contributing significantly to the good performance of this quarter, leisure traffic benefited from increased airline capacity and very good load factors, as illustrated for example by the results of London Gatwick airport. Long-haul traffic (Asia, United States) continues to develop in parallel on the London platform. In Portugal, demand remained strong, with very high load factors (+3 pts vs 2019; +1.2 pts vs 2023) and a significant increase in seat supply, particularly from TAP and easyJet. This growth concerned regional traffic (domestic and European) as well as long-haul international (North America, Brazil). In Budapest, the routes to the major European capitals were particularly busy with a sharp increase in seat supply from the two main airlines Wizz Air (+32%) and Ryanair (+22%). At Edinburgh airport, it was also European leisure traffic (Spain, Germany, Italy) which drove traffic growth, particularly thanks to the dynamism of Jet2.

This quarter was also marked by an accelerated recovery of traffic in Japan, particularly on routes with China. The announcement of the reopening of many routes between Kansai International and the main Chinese cities was accompanied by a sharp increase in the supply of seats for several Chinese and Japanese companies. Traffic with China increased by +90%, with in particular strong growth in routes with Shanghai (+61%) and Beijing (+79%). Passenger numbers on other regional segments (Hong Kong +35%, Taiwan +15%, South Korea +4%) as well as on domestic routes remained strong.

Elsewhere, traffic remained very dynamic. Santiago de Chile airport benefited from a clear recovery in its regional traffic (Brazil, Argentina) supported by the increase in the offer proposed by several companies (including LATAM +21%, Avianca +24%). On the long-haul, routes with Spain have been very popular. Traffic growth also remains strong in Cabo Verde, which attracts an ever-increasing number of passengers from Europe.

Appendix - Passenger traffic and commercial movements on 30 September 2024

I-Change in VINCI Airports passenger traffic1





September 2024 Q3 2024 YTD at the end of September 2024 % Change 2024 / 2023 % Change 2024 / 2019 % Change 2024 / 2023 % Change 2024 / 2019 % Change 2024 / 2023 % Change 2024 / 2019 VINCI Airports +6.6% +5.5% +6.4% +4.0% +8.8% +2.4% Portugal (ANA) +3.6% +16% +3.1% +14% +4.4% +16% United Kingdom +6.7% +1.4% +5.8% +0.5% +7.9% -3.6% France +2.7% -9.9% +1.7% -14% +4.8% -13% Serbia +3.2% +33% +1.5% +27% +8.0% +35% Hungary +21% +9.7% +20% +9.3% +19% +7.8% Mexico (OMA) -4.7% +17% -5.0% +15% -3.0% +13% United States of America +1.3% +0.5% +12% +7.9% +9.9% +7.0% Dominican Republic (Aerodom) -5.3% +18% +1.5% +25% +7.1% +25% Costa Rica -6.7% +37% +12% +55% +22% +57% Chile (Nuevo Pudahuel) +12% +10% +11% +6.6% +14% +3.2% Brazil +5.7% -0.2% +4.1% -0.1% +3.5% -1.8% Japan (Kansai Airports) +14% -1.2% +15% -4.6% +21% -7.5% Cambodia (Cambodia Airports) +23% -42% +22% -41% +19% -40% Cabo Verde +15% +9.8% +16% +10% +16% +6.6%

1 Data at 100%, irrespective of percentage held, including airport passenger numbers over the full period.

II- Change in VINCI Airports commercial movements (ATM)2





September 2024 Q3 2024 YTD at the end of September 2024 % Change 2024 / 2023 % Change 2024 / 2019 % Change 2024 / 2023 % Change 2024 / 2019 % Change 2024 / 2023 % Change 2024 / 2019 VINCI Airports +3.5% -1.6% +4.1% -2.6% +5.8% -3.7% Portugal (ANA) +1.1% +9.1% +1.4% +8.2% +2.1% +8.2% United Kingdom +4.6% -0.5% +3.2% -2.8% +5.2% -6.5% France +1.6% -19% +0.3% -22% +3.5% -23% Serbia +1.2% +21% +0.4% +16% +5.5% +21% Hungary +20% +4.7% +17% +4.0% +17% +2.3% Mexico (OMA) -7.2% -10% -5.4% -11% -2.9% -12% United States of America +9.0% +3.5% +22% +13% +14% +9.8% Dominican Republic (Aerodom) -22% -11% -13% -3.7% -6.9% +2.6% Costa Rica -3.2% +28% +12% +45% +22% +52% Chile (Nuevo Pudahuel) +11% +6.3% +11% +2.7% +14% +0.2% Brazil +2.9% -4.5% +1.3% -3.8% +1.0% -3.7% Japan (Kansai Airports) +7.5% -0.8% +8.3% -3.5% +11% -4.5% Cambodia (Cambodia Airports) +9.5% -45% +11% -45% +12% -42% Cabo Verde +23% -5.6% +19% -9.6% +20% -6.0%

2 Data at 100%, irrespective of percentage held, including commercial movements over the full period.

III-Passenger numbers per airport





In thousands of passengers VINCI Airports share (%) Q3 2024 % change 2024 / 2023 % change 2024 / 2019 YTD at the end of September (9 months) % change 2024 / 2023 % change 2024 / 2019 Portugal (ANA) of which Lisbon (LIS) 100 9,990 +2.9% +8.7% 26,708 +4.4% +12% Porto (OPO) 100 4,771 +3.4% +22% 12,257 +4.9% +22% Faro (FAO) 100 3,669 +0.7% +5.9% 7,988 +2.1% +7.4% Madeira (FNC. PXO) 100 1,444 +3.4% +46% 3,851 +3.9% +47% Azores (FLW, HOR, SMA, PDL) 100 1,217 +11% +37% 2,651 +10% +34% TOTAL 21,093 +3.1% +14% 53,457 +4.4% +16% United Kingdom of which Gatwick (LGW) 50.01 13,558 +3.9% -3.5% 33,475 +6.1% -7.7% Edinburgh (EDI) 50.01 4,777 +8.5% +9.3% 12,078 +10% +6.1% Belfast (BFS) 100 2,035 +13% +9.6% 5,195 +15% +4.7% TOTAL 20,369 +5.8% +0.5% 50,747 +7.9% -3.6% France of which Lyon Saint Exupéry (LYS) & Lyon-Bron (LYN) 30.6 2,904 +3.4% -14% 7,955 +5.0% -12% Nantes Atlantique (NTE) 85 2,136 +1.5% -5.6% 5,395 +7.7% -4.1% Rennes Bretagne (RNS) 49 131 -15% -47% 374 -19% -44% Grenoble Alpes Isère (GNB) 100 1 -44% +12% 204 -1.6% -22% Chambéry Savoie Mont Blanc (CMF) 100 0 -17% -48% 158 +7.3% -13% Toulon Hyères (TLN) 100 105 -11% -34% 247 -3.8% -40% Clermont Ferrand Auvergne (CFE) 100 54 -5.1% -52% 170 -2.2% -48% Annecy (NCY) 100 1 -6.4% -0.3% 4 +20% +19% TOTAL 5,334 +1.7% -14% 14,516 +4.8% -13% Serbia Belgrade (BEG) 100 2,705 +1.5% +27% 6,424 +8.0% +35% TOTAL 2,705 +1.5% +27% 6,424 +8.0% +35% Hungary Budapest (BUD) 20 5,161 +20% +9.3% 13,022 +19% +7.8% TOTAL 5,161 +20% +9.3% 13,022 +19% +7.8%

Mexico (OMA) Monterrey (MTY) 29.99 3,724 -0.7% +22% 9,813 -0.4% +18% Chihuahua (CUU) 29.99 488 -4.1% +3.0% 1,370 -2.6% +8.7% Ciudad Juarez (CJS) 29.99 557 -9.2% +29% 1,583 -6.6% +32% Culiacan (CUL) 29.99 598 -20% -3.8% 1,679 -16% -8.6% Mazatlan (MZT) 29.99 450 +16% +72% 1,418 +18% +66% Acapulco (ACA) 29.99 163 -42% -26% 445 -43% -32% San Luis Potosi (SLP) 29.99 191 -6.3% +12% 539 +2.5% +16% Torreon (TRC) 29.99 226 -0.6% +21% 609 +5.6% +15% Zihuatanejo (ZIH) 29.99 134 -8.7% +10% 503 +5.7% +7.5% Durango (DGO) 29.99 142 +1.7% -10% 389 +3.6% +4.1% Zacatecas (ZCL) 29.99 95 -27% -27% 282 -16% -20% Tampico (TAM) 29.99 151 -2.3% -21% 410 -1.6% -25% Reynosa (REX) 29.99 146 -1.4% +11% 393 -1.1% +10% TOTAL 7,065 -5.0% +15% 19,433 -3.0% +13% United States of America of which Hollywood Burbank (BUR) MC* 1,740 +12% +7.6% 4,755 +8.3% +9.2% Atlantic City (ACY) MC* 277 +18% +10% 819 +20% -4.4% TOTAL 2,016 +12% +7.9% 5,574 +9.9% +7.0% Dominican Republic (Aerodom) of which Saint-Domingue (SDQ) 100 1,566 +2.4% +31% 4,478 +6.4% +35% Puerto Plata (POP) 100 148 +4.8% -2.0% 687 +23% -1.2% Samana (AZS) 100 22 -19% -38% 80 -21% -42% La Isabela (JBQ) 100 12 -51% -46% 42 -42% -33% TOTAL 1,749 +1.5% +25% 5,287 +7.1% +25% Costa Rica Guanacaste (LIR) 45 345 +12% +55% 1,514 +22% +57% TOTAL 345 +12% +55% 1,514 +22% +57% Chile (Nuevo Pudahuel) Santiago (SCL) 40 6,548 +11% +6.6% 19,334 +14% +3.2% TOTAL 6,548 +11% +6.6% 19,334 +14% +3.2%

Brazil of which Salvador (SSA) 100 1,950 +1.2% +2.5% 5,631 +4.8% +0.4% Manaus (MAO) 100 764 +10% -5.1% 2,137 +5.8% -4.2% Porto Velho (PVH) 100 116 -19% -38% 339 -29% -39% Boa Vista (BVB) 100 125 +24% +38% 322 +5.2% +27% TOTAL 3,105 +4.1% -0.1% 8,844 +3.5% -1.8% Japan (Kansai Airports) of which Kansai (KIX) 40 7,867 +21% -3.4% 22,406 +36% -7.8% Itami (ITM) 40 3,990 +6.2% -8.9% 11,047 +1.7% -10% Kobe (UKB) 40 957 +6.3% +4.8% 2,665 +4.0% +7.2% TOTAL 12,814 +15% -4.6% 36,119 +21% -7.5% Cambodia (Cambodia Airports) of which Phnom Penh (PNH) 70 1,172 +21% -20% 3,453 +19% -23% Sihanoukville (KOS) 70 22 x2.2 -96% 58 +45% -96% TOTAL 1,194 +22% -41% 3,511 +19% -40% Cabo Verde of which Praia (RAI) 100 199 +12% +6.4% 500 +11% +2.2% Sal (SID) 100 328 +19% +13% 959 +19% +9.9% São Vicente (VXE) 100 79 +20% +9.6% 217 +23% +16% Boa Vista (BVC) 100 154 +15% +14% 457 +18% +6.1% TOTAL 787 +16% +10% 2,193 +16% +6.6% Total VINCI Airports 90,285 +6.4% +4.0% 239,974 +8.8% +2.4%

*MC: Management Contract

IV-Commercial movements per airport





Commercial flights VINCI Airports share (%) Q3 2024 % change 2024 / 2023 % change 2024 / 2019 YTD at the end of September (9 months) % change 2024 / 2023 % change 2024 / 2019 Portugal (ANA) of which Lisbon (LIS) 100 61,444 +0.3% +1.1% 170,391 +1.5% +3.2% Porto (OPO) 100 30,368 +1.1% +9.5% 79,672 +2.9% +8.6% Faro (FAO) 100 22,857 +0.3% +5.1% 50,945 +1.7% +5.8% Madeira (FNC. PXO) 100 9,585 +0.9% +32% 25,915 +0.2% +29% Azores (FLW. HOR. SMA. PDL) 100 13,556 +9.7% +35% 30,071 +6.4% +27% TOTAL 138,032 +1.4% +8.2% 357,356 +2.1% +8.2% United Kingdom of which Gatwick (LGW) 50.01 77,955 +2.0% -3.6% 200,680 +3.7% -7.8% Edinburgh (EDI) 50.01 34,556 +4.1% -6.4% 91,689 +5.7% -8.3% Belfast (BFS) 100 15,133 +7.9% +12% 40,490 +12% +5.8% TOTAL 127,644 +3.2% -2.8% 332,859 +5.2% -6.5%

France of which Lyon Saint Exupéry (LYS) & Lyon-Bron (LYN) 30.6 25,695 +2.1% -21% 74,180 +4.1% -21% Nantes Atlantique (NTE) 85 14,889 -1.0% -18% 38,615 +5.1% -21% Rennes Bretagne (RNS) 49 1,911 -8.9% -50% 5,705 -9.0% -49% Grenoble Alpes Isère (GNB) 100 195 -3.5% +4.3% 3,099 +2.4% -4.4% Chambéry Savoie Mont Blanc (CMF) 100 374 +61% -12% 4,893 -0.8% -13% Toulon Hyères (TLN) 100 3,896 -1.5% -9.4% 7,607 +1.6% -17% Clermont Ferrand Auvergne (CFE) 100 1,149 -4.3% -47% 3,810 +1.9% -45% Annecy (NCY) 100 352 -27% -46% 1,810 +3.5% -10% TOTAL 49,145 +0.3% -22% 141,731 +3.5% -23% Serbia Belgrade (BEG) 100 25,964 +0.4% +16% 65,544 +5.5% +21% TOTAL 25,964 +0.4% +16% 65,544 +5.5% +21% Hungary Budapest (BUD) 20 35,683 +17% +4.0% 93,198 +17% +2.3% TOTAL 35,683 +17% +4.0% 93,198 +17% +2.3% Mexico (OMA) Monterrey (MTY) 29.99 27,859 +1.6% -1.9% 77,751 +1.6% -4.8% Chihuahua (CUU) 29.99 5,640 +0.1% -15% 16,443 +3.4% -13% Ciudad Juarez (CJS) 29.99 4,444 -5.2% +0.4% 13,427 -1.9% +1.7% Culiacan (CUL) 29.99 4,985 -22% -21% 14,242 -19% -25% Mazatlan (MZT) 29.99 3,795 +21% +28% 11,844 +15% +27% Acapulco (ACA) 29.99 1,748 -45% -56% 5,051 -49% -61% San Luis Potosi (SLP) 29.99 3,449 -12% -7.6% 10,330 +0.1% -8.6% Torreon (TRC) 29.99 2,521 -4.6% -23% 7,513 -2.0% -23% Zihuatanejo (ZIH) 29.99 1,440 -7.3% -23% 5,590 +5.4% -19% Durango (DGO) 29.99 2,472 -7.5% -33% 7,349 -4.8% -18% Zacatecas (ZCL) 29.99 997 -29% -29% 3,024 -21% -25% Tampico (TAM) 29.99 2,092 -6.1% -27% 7,019 +14% -15% Reynosa (REX) 29.99 1,232 -11% +7.1% 3,528 -2.3% +8.6% TOTAL 62,674 -5.4% -11% 183,111 -2.9% -12% United States of America of which Hollywood Burbank (BUR) MC* 35,461 +22% +11% 95,766 +14% +8.3% Atlantic City (ACY) MC* 2,788 +17% +52% 8,090 +15% +32% TOTAL 38,249 +22% +13% 103,856 +14% +9.8%

Dominican Republic (Aerodom) of which Saint-Domingue (SDQ) 100 12,269 -11% +8.7% 37,097 -5.5% +16% Puerto Plata (POP) 100 1,026 +7.0% -12% 4,742 +27% -4.4% Samana (AZS) 100 152 -15% -43% 665 -31% -37% La Isabela (JBQ) 100 1,069 -39% -53% 3,959 -32% -45% TOTAL 14,518 -13% -3.7% 46,471 -6.9% +2.6% Costa Rica Guanacaste (LIR) 45 3,974 +12% +45% 16,374 +22% +52% TOTAL 3,974 +12% +45% 16,374 +22% +52% Chile (Nuevo Pudahuel) Santiago (SCL) 40 39,634 +11% +2.7% 117,758 +14% +0.2% TOTAL 39,634 +11% +2.7% 117,758 +14% +0.2% Brazil of which Salvador (SSA) 100 14,481 -1.0% -2.5% 41,568 +2.4% -2.9% Manaus (MAO) 100 7,589 +9.3% -1.6% 21,957 +5.2% +2.0% Porto Velho (PVH) 100 768 -41% -46% 2,550 -41% -45% Boa Vista (BVB) 100 953 +29% +52% 2,410 +8.5% +32% TOTAL 25,070 +1.3% -3.8% 72,304 +1.0% -3.7% Japan (Kansai Airports) of which Kansai (KIX) 40 50,134 +18% -5.7% 142,168 +26% -8.6% Itami (ITM) 40 35,146 +0.5% -1.2% 102,558 -0.6% -1.4% Kobe (UKB) 40 8,205 -7.5% +1.5% 24,784 -4.1% +9.2% TOTAL 93,485 +8.3% -3.5% 269,510 +11% -4.5% Cambodia (Cambodia Airports) of which Phnom Penh (PNH) 70 10,272 +10% -25% 30,159 +12% -26% Sihanoukville (KOS) 70 452 +22% -92% 1,500 +8.7% -89% TOTAL 10,724 +11% -45% 31,659 +12% -42% Cabo Verde Praia (RAI) 100 2,477 +11% -10% 6,367 +7.7% -11% Sal (SID) 100 2,873 +24% -16% 8,716 +31% -4.3% São Vicente (VXE) 100 998 +16% -7.8% 2,669 +18% -% Boa Vista (BVC) 100 1,173 +32% +6.8% 3,504 +33% +1.7% TOTAL 8,049 +19% -9.6% 22,427 +20% -6.0% Total VINCI Airports 672,845 +4.1% -2.6% 1,854,158 +5.8% -3.7%

*MC: Management Contract





