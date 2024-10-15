PRESS RELEASE
Nanterre, October 15, 2024
VINCI Airports - Traffic at 30 September 2024
- Strong traffic growth recorded this summer, up 6.4% vs 2023, significantly exceeding summer 2019 levels (+4%)
- Sharp increase in traffic in Europe thanks to good results from the summer season
- Traffic acceleration in Japan, particularly thanks to good performance of routes with China
In the paragraphs below, and unless otherwise stated, the variations refer to traffic levels for the 3rd quarter of 2024 compared to the 3rd quarter of 2023.
More than 90 million passengers used the airports of the VINCI Airports network last quarter, an increase of 6.4% compared to 2023. The summer season was supported in Europe by leisure traffic to summer destinations, particularly around the Mediterranean, contributing in particular to the very good performance of the two platforms of Edinburgh and Budapest which recently joined the VINCI Airports network. This season was also marked by good momentum in long-haul international segments, particularly transatlantic. The countries whose traffic recovery was already the strongest compared to 2019 continued to grow compared to 2023, despite a high base effect: Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Serbia, Portugal.
Contributing significantly to the good performance of this quarter, leisure traffic benefited from increased airline capacity and very good load factors, as illustrated for example by the results of London Gatwick airport. Long-haul traffic (Asia, United States) continues to develop in parallel on the London platform. In Portugal, demand remained strong, with very high load factors (+3 pts vs 2019; +1.2 pts vs 2023) and a significant increase in seat supply, particularly from TAP and easyJet. This growth concerned regional traffic (domestic and European) as well as long-haul international (North America, Brazil). In Budapest, the routes to the major European capitals were particularly busy with a sharp increase in seat supply from the two main airlines Wizz Air (+32%) and Ryanair (+22%). At Edinburgh airport, it was also European leisure traffic (Spain, Germany, Italy) which drove traffic growth, particularly thanks to the dynamism of Jet2.
This quarter was also marked by an accelerated recovery of traffic in Japan, particularly on routes with China. The announcement of the reopening of many routes between Kansai International and the main Chinese cities was accompanied by a sharp increase in the supply of seats for several Chinese and Japanese companies. Traffic with China increased by +90%, with in particular strong growth in routes with Shanghai (+61%) and Beijing (+79%). Passenger numbers on other regional segments (Hong Kong +35%, Taiwan +15%, South Korea +4%) as well as on domestic routes remained strong.
Elsewhere, traffic remained very dynamic. Santiago de Chile airport benefited from a clear recovery in its regional traffic (Brazil, Argentina) supported by the increase in the offer proposed by several companies (including LATAM +21%, Avianca +24%). On the long-haul, routes with Spain have been very popular. Traffic growth also remains strong in Cabo Verde, which attracts an ever-increasing number of passengers from Europe.
Appendix - Passenger traffic and commercial movements on 30 September 2024
I-Change in VINCI Airports passenger traffic1
|September 2024
|Q3 2024
|YTD at the end of September 2024
|% Change 2024 / 2023
|% Change 2024 / 2019
|% Change 2024 / 2023
|% Change 2024 / 2019
|% Change 2024 / 2023
|% Change 2024 / 2019
|VINCI Airports
|+6.6%
|+5.5%
|+6.4%
|+4.0%
|+8.8%
|+2.4%
|Portugal (ANA)
|+3.6%
|+16%
|+3.1%
|+14%
|+4.4%
|+16%
|United Kingdom
|+6.7%
|+1.4%
|+5.8%
|+0.5%
|+7.9%
|-3.6%
|France
|+2.7%
|-9.9%
|+1.7%
|-14%
|+4.8%
|-13%
|Serbia
|+3.2%
|+33%
|+1.5%
|+27%
|+8.0%
|+35%
|Hungary
|+21%
|+9.7%
|+20%
|+9.3%
|+19%
|+7.8%
|Mexico (OMA)
|-4.7%
|+17%
|-5.0%
|+15%
|-3.0%
|+13%
|United States of America
|+1.3%
|+0.5%
|+12%
|+7.9%
|+9.9%
|+7.0%
|Dominican Republic (Aerodom)
|-5.3%
|+18%
|+1.5%
|+25%
|+7.1%
|+25%
|Costa Rica
|-6.7%
|+37%
|+12%
|+55%
|+22%
|+57%
|Chile (Nuevo Pudahuel)
|+12%
|+10%
|+11%
|+6.6%
|+14%
|+3.2%
|Brazil
|+5.7%
|-0.2%
|+4.1%
|-0.1%
|+3.5%
|-1.8%
|Japan (Kansai Airports)
|+14%
|-1.2%
|+15%
|-4.6%
|+21%
|-7.5%
|Cambodia (Cambodia Airports)
|+23%
|-42%
|+22%
|-41%
|+19%
|-40%
|Cabo Verde
|+15%
|+9.8%
|+16%
|+10%
|+16%
|+6.6%
1 Data at 100%, irrespective of percentage held, including airport passenger numbers over the full period.
II- Change in VINCI Airports commercial movements (ATM)2
|September 2024
|Q3 2024
|YTD at the end of September 2024
|% Change 2024 / 2023
|% Change 2024 / 2019
|% Change 2024 / 2023
|% Change 2024 / 2019
|% Change 2024 / 2023
|% Change 2024 / 2019
|VINCI Airports
|+3.5%
|-1.6%
|+4.1%
|-2.6%
|+5.8%
|-3.7%
|Portugal (ANA)
|+1.1%
|+9.1%
|+1.4%
|+8.2%
|+2.1%
|+8.2%
|United Kingdom
|+4.6%
|-0.5%
|+3.2%
|-2.8%
|+5.2%
|-6.5%
|France
|+1.6%
|-19%
|+0.3%
|-22%
|+3.5%
|-23%
|Serbia
|+1.2%
|+21%
|+0.4%
|+16%
|+5.5%
|+21%
|Hungary
|+20%
|+4.7%
|+17%
|+4.0%
|+17%
|+2.3%
|Mexico (OMA)
|-7.2%
|-10%
|-5.4%
|-11%
|-2.9%
|-12%
|United States of America
|+9.0%
|+3.5%
|+22%
|+13%
|+14%
|+9.8%
|Dominican Republic (Aerodom)
|-22%
|-11%
|-13%
|-3.7%
|-6.9%
|+2.6%
|Costa Rica
|-3.2%
|+28%
|+12%
|+45%
|+22%
|+52%
|Chile (Nuevo Pudahuel)
|+11%
|+6.3%
|+11%
|+2.7%
|+14%
|+0.2%
|Brazil
|+2.9%
|-4.5%
|+1.3%
|-3.8%
|+1.0%
|-3.7%
|Japan (Kansai Airports)
|+7.5%
|-0.8%
|+8.3%
|-3.5%
|+11%
|-4.5%
|Cambodia (Cambodia Airports)
|+9.5%
|-45%
|+11%
|-45%
|+12%
|-42%
|Cabo Verde
|+23%
|-5.6%
|+19%
|-9.6%
|+20%
|-6.0%
2 Data at 100%, irrespective of percentage held, including commercial movements over the full period.
III-Passenger numbers per airport
|In thousands of passengers
|VINCI Airports share (%)
|Q3 2024
|% change 2024 / 2023
|% change 2024 / 2019
|YTD at the end of September (9 months)
|% change 2024 / 2023
|% change 2024 / 2019
|Portugal (ANA) of which
|Lisbon (LIS)
|100
|9,990
|+2.9%
|+8.7%
|26,708
|+4.4%
|+12%
|Porto (OPO)
|100
|4,771
|+3.4%
|+22%
|12,257
|+4.9%
|+22%
|Faro (FAO)
|100
|3,669
|+0.7%
|+5.9%
|7,988
|+2.1%
|+7.4%
|Madeira (FNC. PXO)
|100
|1,444
|+3.4%
|+46%
|3,851
|+3.9%
|+47%
|Azores (FLW, HOR, SMA, PDL)
|100
|1,217
|+11%
|+37%
|2,651
|+10%
|+34%
|TOTAL
|21,093
|+3.1%
|+14%
|53,457
|+4.4%
|+16%
|United Kingdom of which
|Gatwick (LGW)
|50.01
|13,558
|+3.9%
|-3.5%
|33,475
|+6.1%
|-7.7%
|Edinburgh (EDI)
|50.01
|4,777
|+8.5%
|+9.3%
|12,078
|+10%
|+6.1%
|Belfast (BFS)
|100
|2,035
|+13%
|+9.6%
|5,195
|+15%
|+4.7%
|TOTAL
|20,369
|+5.8%
|+0.5%
|50,747
|+7.9%
|-3.6%
|France of which
|Lyon Saint Exupéry (LYS) & Lyon-Bron (LYN)
|30.6
|2,904
|+3.4%
|-14%
|7,955
|+5.0%
|-12%
|Nantes Atlantique (NTE)
|85
|2,136
|+1.5%
|-5.6%
|5,395
|+7.7%
|-4.1%
|Rennes Bretagne (RNS)
|49
|131
|-15%
|-47%
|374
|-19%
|-44%
|Grenoble Alpes Isère (GNB)
|100
|1
|-44%
|+12%
|204
|-1.6%
|-22%
|Chambéry Savoie Mont Blanc (CMF)
|100
|0
|-17%
|-48%
|158
|+7.3%
|-13%
|Toulon Hyères (TLN)
|100
|105
|-11%
|-34%
|247
|-3.8%
|-40%
|Clermont Ferrand Auvergne (CFE)
|100
|54
|-5.1%
|-52%
|170
|-2.2%
|-48%
|Annecy (NCY)
|100
|1
|-6.4%
|-0.3%
|4
|+20%
|+19%
|TOTAL
|5,334
|+1.7%
|-14%
|14,516
|+4.8%
|-13%
|Serbia
|Belgrade (BEG)
|100
|2,705
|+1.5%
|+27%
|6,424
|+8.0%
|+35%
|TOTAL
|2,705
|+1.5%
|+27%
|6,424
|+8.0%
|+35%
|Hungary
|Budapest (BUD)
|20
|5,161
|+20%
|+9.3%
|13,022
|+19%
|+7.8%
|TOTAL
|5,161
|+20%
|+9.3%
|13,022
|+19%
|+7.8%
|Mexico (OMA)
|Monterrey (MTY)
|29.99
|3,724
|-0.7%
|+22%
|9,813
|-0.4%
|+18%
|Chihuahua (CUU)
|29.99
|488
|-4.1%
|+3.0%
|1,370
|-2.6%
|+8.7%
|Ciudad Juarez (CJS)
|29.99
|557
|-9.2%
|+29%
|1,583
|-6.6%
|+32%
|Culiacan (CUL)
|29.99
|598
|-20%
|-3.8%
|1,679
|-16%
|-8.6%
|Mazatlan (MZT)
|29.99
|450
|+16%
|+72%
|1,418
|+18%
|+66%
|Acapulco (ACA)
|29.99
|163
|-42%
|-26%
|445
|-43%
|-32%
|San Luis Potosi (SLP)
|29.99
|191
|-6.3%
|+12%
|539
|+2.5%
|+16%
|Torreon (TRC)
|29.99
|226
|-0.6%
|+21%
|609
|+5.6%
|+15%
|Zihuatanejo (ZIH)
|29.99
|134
|-8.7%
|+10%
|503
|+5.7%
|+7.5%
|Durango (DGO)
|29.99
|142
|+1.7%
|-10%
|389
|+3.6%
|+4.1%
|Zacatecas (ZCL)
|29.99
|95
|-27%
|-27%
|282
|-16%
|-20%
|Tampico (TAM)
|29.99
|151
|-2.3%
|-21%
|410
|-1.6%
|-25%
|Reynosa (REX)
|29.99
|146
|-1.4%
|+11%
|393
|-1.1%
|+10%
|TOTAL
|7,065
|-5.0%
|+15%
|19,433
|-3.0%
|+13%
|United States of America of which
|Hollywood Burbank (BUR)
|MC*
|1,740
|+12%
|+7.6%
|4,755
|+8.3%
|+9.2%
|Atlantic City (ACY)
|MC*
|277
|+18%
|+10%
|819
|+20%
|-4.4%
|TOTAL
|2,016
|+12%
|+7.9%
|5,574
|+9.9%
|+7.0%
|Dominican Republic (Aerodom) of which
|Saint-Domingue (SDQ)
|100
|1,566
|+2.4%
|+31%
|4,478
|+6.4%
|+35%
|Puerto Plata (POP)
|100
|148
|+4.8%
|-2.0%
|687
|+23%
|-1.2%
|Samana (AZS)
|100
|22
|-19%
|-38%
|80
|-21%
|-42%
|La Isabela (JBQ)
|100
|12
|-51%
|-46%
|42
|-42%
|-33%
|TOTAL
|1,749
|+1.5%
|+25%
|5,287
|+7.1%
|+25%
|Costa Rica
|Guanacaste (LIR)
|45
|345
|+12%
|+55%
|1,514
|+22%
|+57%
|TOTAL
|345
|+12%
|+55%
|1,514
|+22%
|+57%
|Chile (Nuevo Pudahuel)
|Santiago (SCL)
|40
|6,548
|+11%
|+6.6%
|19,334
|+14%
|+3.2%
|TOTAL
|6,548
|+11%
|+6.6%
|19,334
|+14%
|+3.2%
|Brazil of which
|Salvador (SSA)
|100
|1,950
|+1.2%
|+2.5%
|5,631
|+4.8%
|+0.4%
|Manaus (MAO)
|100
|764
|+10%
|-5.1%
|2,137
|+5.8%
|-4.2%
|Porto Velho (PVH)
|100
|116
|-19%
|-38%
|339
|-29%
|-39%
|Boa Vista (BVB)
|100
|125
|+24%
|+38%
|322
|+5.2%
|+27%
|TOTAL
|3,105
|+4.1%
|-0.1%
|8,844
|+3.5%
|-1.8%
|Japan (Kansai Airports) of which
|Kansai (KIX)
|40
|7,867
|+21%
|-3.4%
|22,406
|+36%
|-7.8%
|Itami (ITM)
|40
|3,990
|+6.2%
|-8.9%
|11,047
|+1.7%
|-10%
|Kobe (UKB)
|40
|957
|+6.3%
|+4.8%
|2,665
|+4.0%
|+7.2%
|TOTAL
|12,814
|+15%
|-4.6%
|36,119
|+21%
|-7.5%
|Cambodia (Cambodia Airports) of which
|Phnom Penh (PNH)
|70
|1,172
|+21%
|-20%
|3,453
|+19%
|-23%
|Sihanoukville (KOS)
|70
|22
|x2.2
|-96%
|58
|+45%
|-96%
|TOTAL
|1,194
|+22%
|-41%
|3,511
|+19%
|-40%
|Cabo Verde of which
|Praia (RAI)
|100
|199
|+12%
|+6.4%
|500
|+11%
|+2.2%
|Sal (SID)
|100
|328
|+19%
|+13%
|959
|+19%
|+9.9%
|São Vicente (VXE)
|100
|79
|+20%
|+9.6%
|217
|+23%
|+16%
|Boa Vista (BVC)
|100
|154
|+15%
|+14%
|457
|+18%
|+6.1%
|TOTAL
|787
|+16%
|+10%
|2,193
|+16%
|+6.6%
|Total VINCI Airports
|90,285
|+6.4%
|+4.0%
|239,974
|+8.8%
|+2.4%
|*MC: Management Contract
IV-Commercial movements per airport
|Commercial flights
|VINCI Airports share (%)
|Q3 2024
|% change 2024 / 2023
|% change 2024 / 2019
|YTD at the end of September (9 months)
|% change 2024 / 2023
|% change 2024 / 2019
|Portugal (ANA) of which
|Lisbon (LIS)
|100
|61,444
|+0.3%
|+1.1%
|170,391
|+1.5%
|+3.2%
|Porto (OPO)
|100
|30,368
|+1.1%
|+9.5%
|79,672
|+2.9%
|+8.6%
|Faro (FAO)
|100
|22,857
|+0.3%
|+5.1%
|50,945
|+1.7%
|+5.8%
|Madeira (FNC. PXO)
|100
|9,585
|+0.9%
|+32%
|25,915
|+0.2%
|+29%
|Azores (FLW. HOR. SMA. PDL)
|100
|13,556
|+9.7%
|+35%
|30,071
|+6.4%
|+27%
|TOTAL
|138,032
|+1.4%
|+8.2%
|357,356
|+2.1%
|+8.2%
|United Kingdom of which
|Gatwick (LGW)
|50.01
|77,955
|+2.0%
|-3.6%
|200,680
|+3.7%
|-7.8%
|Edinburgh (EDI)
|50.01
|34,556
|+4.1%
|-6.4%
|91,689
|+5.7%
|-8.3%
|Belfast (BFS)
|100
|15,133
|+7.9%
|+12%
|40,490
|+12%
|+5.8%
|TOTAL
|127,644
|+3.2%
|-2.8%
|332,859
|+5.2%
|-6.5%
|France of which
|Lyon Saint Exupéry (LYS) & Lyon-Bron (LYN)
|30.6
|25,695
|+2.1%
|-21%
|74,180
|+4.1%
|-21%
|Nantes Atlantique (NTE)
|85
|14,889
|-1.0%
|-18%
|38,615
|+5.1%
|-21%
|Rennes Bretagne (RNS)
|49
|1,911
|-8.9%
|-50%
|5,705
|-9.0%
|-49%
|Grenoble Alpes Isère (GNB)
|100
|195
|-3.5%
|+4.3%
|3,099
|+2.4%
|-4.4%
|Chambéry Savoie Mont Blanc (CMF)
|100
|374
|+61%
|-12%
|4,893
|-0.8%
|-13%
|Toulon Hyères (TLN)
|100
|3,896
|-1.5%
|-9.4%
|7,607
|+1.6%
|-17%
|Clermont Ferrand Auvergne (CFE)
|100
|1,149
|-4.3%
|-47%
|3,810
|+1.9%
|-45%
|Annecy (NCY)
|100
|352
|-27%
|-46%
|1,810
|+3.5%
|-10%
|TOTAL
|49,145
|+0.3%
|-22%
|141,731
|+3.5%
|-23%
|Serbia
|Belgrade (BEG)
|100
|25,964
|+0.4%
|+16%
|65,544
|+5.5%
|+21%
|TOTAL
|25,964
|+0.4%
|+16%
|65,544
|+5.5%
|+21%
|Hungary
|Budapest (BUD)
|20
|35,683
|+17%
|+4.0%
|93,198
|+17%
|+2.3%
|TOTAL
|35,683
|+17%
|+4.0%
|93,198
|+17%
|+2.3%
|Mexico (OMA)
|Monterrey (MTY)
|29.99
|27,859
|+1.6%
|-1.9%
|77,751
|+1.6%
|-4.8%
|Chihuahua (CUU)
|29.99
|5,640
|+0.1%
|-15%
|16,443
|+3.4%
|-13%
|Ciudad Juarez (CJS)
|29.99
|4,444
|-5.2%
|+0.4%
|13,427
|-1.9%
|+1.7%
|Culiacan (CUL)
|29.99
|4,985
|-22%
|-21%
|14,242
|-19%
|-25%
|Mazatlan (MZT)
|29.99
|3,795
|+21%
|+28%
|11,844
|+15%
|+27%
|Acapulco (ACA)
|29.99
|1,748
|-45%
|-56%
|5,051
|-49%
|-61%
|San Luis Potosi (SLP)
|29.99
|3,449
|-12%
|-7.6%
|10,330
|+0.1%
|-8.6%
|Torreon (TRC)
|29.99
|2,521
|-4.6%
|-23%
|7,513
|-2.0%
|-23%
|Zihuatanejo (ZIH)
|29.99
|1,440
|-7.3%
|-23%
|5,590
|+5.4%
|-19%
|Durango (DGO)
|29.99
|2,472
|-7.5%
|-33%
|7,349
|-4.8%
|-18%
|Zacatecas (ZCL)
|29.99
|997
|-29%
|-29%
|3,024
|-21%
|-25%
|Tampico (TAM)
|29.99
|2,092
|-6.1%
|-27%
|7,019
|+14%
|-15%
|Reynosa (REX)
|29.99
|1,232
|-11%
|+7.1%
|3,528
|-2.3%
|+8.6%
|TOTAL
|62,674
|-5.4%
|-11%
|183,111
|-2.9%
|-12%
|United States of America of which
|Hollywood Burbank (BUR)
|MC*
|35,461
|+22%
|+11%
|95,766
|+14%
|+8.3%
|Atlantic City (ACY)
|MC*
|2,788
|+17%
|+52%
|8,090
|+15%
|+32%
|TOTAL
|38,249
|+22%
|+13%
|103,856
|+14%
|+9.8%
|Dominican Republic (Aerodom) of which
|Saint-Domingue (SDQ)
|100
|12,269
|-11%
|+8.7%
|37,097
|-5.5%
|+16%
|Puerto Plata (POP)
|100
|1,026
|+7.0%
|-12%
|4,742
|+27%
|-4.4%
|Samana (AZS)
|100
|152
|-15%
|-43%
|665
|-31%
|-37%
|La Isabela (JBQ)
|100
|1,069
|-39%
|-53%
|3,959
|-32%
|-45%
|TOTAL
|14,518
|-13%
|-3.7%
|46,471
|-6.9%
|+2.6%
|Costa Rica
|Guanacaste (LIR)
|45
|3,974
|+12%
|+45%
|16,374
|+22%
|+52%
|TOTAL
|3,974
|+12%
|+45%
|16,374
|+22%
|+52%
|Chile (Nuevo Pudahuel)
|Santiago (SCL)
|40
|39,634
|+11%
|+2.7%
|117,758
|+14%
|+0.2%
|TOTAL
|39,634
|+11%
|+2.7%
|117,758
|+14%
|+0.2%
|Brazil of which
|Salvador (SSA)
|100
|14,481
|-1.0%
|-2.5%
|41,568
|+2.4%
|-2.9%
|Manaus (MAO)
|100
|7,589
|+9.3%
|-1.6%
|21,957
|+5.2%
|+2.0%
|Porto Velho (PVH)
|100
|768
|-41%
|-46%
|2,550
|-41%
|-45%
|Boa Vista (BVB)
|100
|953
|+29%
|+52%
|2,410
|+8.5%
|+32%
|TOTAL
|25,070
|+1.3%
|-3.8%
|72,304
|+1.0%
|-3.7%
|Japan (Kansai Airports) of which
|Kansai (KIX)
|40
|50,134
|+18%
|-5.7%
|142,168
|+26%
|-8.6%
|Itami (ITM)
|40
|35,146
|+0.5%
|-1.2%
|102,558
|-0.6%
|-1.4%
|Kobe (UKB)
|40
|8,205
|-7.5%
|+1.5%
|24,784
|-4.1%
|+9.2%
|TOTAL
|93,485
|+8.3%
|-3.5%
|269,510
|+11%
|-4.5%
|Cambodia (Cambodia Airports) of which
|Phnom Penh (PNH)
|70
|10,272
|+10%
|-25%
|30,159
|+12%
|-26%
|Sihanoukville (KOS)
|70
|452
|+22%
|-92%
|1,500
|+8.7%
|-89%
|TOTAL
|10,724
|+11%
|-45%
|31,659
|+12%
|-42%
|Cabo Verde
|Praia (RAI)
|100
|2,477
|+11%
|-10%
|6,367
|+7.7%
|-11%
|Sal (SID)
|100
|2,873
|+24%
|-16%
|8,716
|+31%
|-4.3%
|São Vicente (VXE)
|100
|998
|+16%
|-7.8%
|2,669
|+18%
|-%
|Boa Vista (BVC)
|100
|1,173
|+32%
|+6.8%
|3,504
|+33%
|+1.7%
|TOTAL
|8,049
|+19%
|-9.6%
|22,427
|+20%
|-6.0%
|Total VINCI Airports
|672,845
|+4.1%
|-2.6%
|1,854,158
|+5.8%
|-3.7%
|*MC: Management Contract
This press release is an official information document of the VINCI Group.
