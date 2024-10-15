Regulatory News:

The Vivendi (Paris:VIV) Supervisory Board, at a meeting held today under the chairmanship of Yannick Bolloré, has taken note of the opinions given by the employee representatives bodies concerned by the Group's split project, the feasibility study for which was announced on December 13, 2023. The Supervisory Board and the Management Board agreed that a Shareholders' Meeting should be convened on December 9, 2024, at 3pm (Paris time) at the Folies Bergère, 32 rue Richer, 75009 Paris, to vote on this split project.

The notice of meeting of this Shareholders' Meeting will be published in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires (BALO) on October 30, 2024. The decisions from the relevant market authorities approving the prospectuses and information documents relating to the admission to trading of the shares of Canal+, Havas and Louis Hachette Group (the three companies that would become independent from Vivendi) are expected to be received in the days following this publication.

The Capital Market Days of Canal+ and Havas will be held respectively on November 18 and November 19, 2024. A live broadcast of these two conferences will be accessible on the web sites of the respective companies.

Should the split project be approved, the first listing of the shares of the three companies would take place on December 16, 2024. The last day for investors wishing to participate in the split to acquire Vivendi shares would be December 13, 2024.

Assuming that the split project is approved by the December 9, 2024 Shareholders' Meeting, Vivendi would proceed with the early redemption of its bond debt, which is covered by the financing agreements entered into on September 27, 2024.

About Vivendi

Vivendi is a global leader in content, media and communications. Canal+ Group is a major player in the creation and distribution of cinema and audiovisual content on all continents. With Lagardère, Vivendi is the world's third-largest book publisher for the general public and educational markets, and a leading global player in travel retail. Havas is one of the largest global communications groups with a presence in more than 100 countries. Vivendi is also active in the magazine business (Prisma Media) and in video games (Gameloft). As a committed group, Vivendi contributes to building more open, inclusive, and responsible societies by supporting diverse and inventive creative works, promoting broader access to culture, education, and its industries, and increasing awareness of 21st century challenges and opportunities. In December 2023, Vivendi launched the study of a split project where Canal+ Group, Havas and Louis Hachette Group, the company grouping the assets in publishing and distribution, would become independent entities listed on the stock market. www.vivendi.com

Important disclaimers

This press release contains forward-looking statements with respect to Vivendi's financial condition, results of operations, business, strategy, plans and outlook, including the impact of certain transactions such as the split and listing projects, as well as related operations. Although Vivendi believes that such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of completion of the split and listing projects nor of Vivendi's future performance. Actual results may differ materially from the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside our control, including, but not limited to, the risks related to obtaining regulatory, administrative, third party or any other approvals, and the risks described in the documents of the Group filed by Vivendi with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (the French securities regulator), which are also available in English on Vivendi's website (www.vivendi.com). Investors and security holders may obtain a free copy of documents filed by Vivendi with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers at www.amf-france.org, or directly from Vivendi. Accordingly, we caution readers against relying on such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release. Vivendi disclaims any intention or obligation to provide, update or revise any forward- looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. This press release does not contain or constitute an offer of securities or a solicitation of an offer to subscribe to or purchase, nor an invitation to sell, buy, or subscribe to securities in France or abroad. This press release must in no way be interpreted as a recommendation to readers.

The dissemination of this press release may be restricted, limited, or prohibited by law in certain states, and anyone wishing to distribute it must inform themselves about the existence of such restrictions, limitations, or prohibitions, and adhere to them. Any failure to do so may constitute a violation of the applicable securities regulations in those states.

Unsponsored ADRs. Vivendi does not sponsor an American Depositary Receipt (ADR) facility in respect of its shares. Any ADR facility currently in existence is "unsponsored" and has no ties whatsoever to Vivendi. Vivendi disclaims any liability in respect of any such facility.

This document has been certified by Vivendi SE using the blockchain and Nodle Connecting SDK's Click solution to ensure its authenticity. View this certificate of authenticity by logging in to https://www.certification.vivendi.com or using a blockchain explorer such as https://etherscan.io or https://www.blockchain.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241015989619/en/

Contacts:

Vivendi