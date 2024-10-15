Anzeige
Gladiator Metals (WKN: A3D6HK)
WKN: 912029 | ISIN: US31428X1063 | Ticker-Symbol: FDX
Tradegate
15.10.24
19:25 Uhr
244,75 Euro
-0,55
-0,22 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
S&P 100
S&P 500
DJ Transportation
1-Jahres-Chart
FEDEX CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FEDEX CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
244,85245,4519:33
244,85245,4519:33
ACCESSWIRE
15.10.2024 19:26 Uhr
55 Leser
FedEx Corporation: A Day in the Life of a FedEx Marketing Intern

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 15, 2024 / This summer, FedEx welcomed a diverse and talented cohort of 20 interns from universities across the United States, representing a range of majors including business, marketing, communications, and MBA candidates. The program's design ensures that each intern not only contributes meaningfully to their host teams but also gains a comprehensive view of what it means to be part of a Fortune 50 company.

From day one, interns dive into meaningful projects across diverse areas, including branding, media relations, and strategic marketing. This year's interns have tackled assignments that span from website improvements and newsletters to pricing strategies and social media development. The hands-on experience and real-world challenges offer invaluable insights and skill-building opportunities.

Led by our dedicated program leaders, including Randi Taylor, this program goes beyond the traditional internship experience. Our packed summer calendar featured an array of out-of-office events designed to foster connections and explore Memphis. Highlights included networking receptions with FedEx executives, a visit to the Memphis Zoo, and explorations of the National Civil Rights Museum and FedExForum. We also engaged in community service through the FedEx Cares event with the United Service Organization (USO) and toured the FedEx World Hub to witness the company's operations up close.

As we reflect on the summer, it's clear that this program is a testament to FedEx's commitment to nurturing talent and providing a unique career preparation experience. From the engaging projects and enriching events to the supportive mentorship and vibrant community, the FedEx Marketing and Communications internship program continues to stand out as an extraordinary opportunity for career development and growth.

Learn more

Click here to learn about FedEx Cares, our global community engagement program.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from FedEx Corporation on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: FedEx Corporation
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/fedex-corporation
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: FedEx Corporation



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
