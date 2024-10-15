St. Charles, Illinois--(Newsfile Corp. - October 15, 2024) - Formless Beauty, a vegan, cruelty-free beauty company founded by Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, today announced the launch of its newest product, the Luminous Exfoliant. The product marks the brand's entry into skincare products and is a game-changer for all ages and skin types, as it is carefully crafted using naturally derived ingredients to reveal a fresh and radiant complexion.

The gentle, anti-inflammatory facial scrub is made with volcanic sand and is free from parabens, gluten, synthetic fragrances, and animal testing.

"For the past decade, people have been begging me to share the secret of my skin, so I'm beyond excited to finally share it with our Luminous Exfoliant. Exfoliating has always been a must in my routine, and I'm so proud we've created something with amazing and natural ingredients that I actually use every day," said founder and CEO Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg. "We're so excited to bring skincare into the mix at Formless and share with women (and men) a safe and solid product that will keep their skin radiant and glowing," she added. "I have had glam done more times than I could count, and good skincare always remains the key to creating the best makeup look."

Since 2021, Formless Beauty has been a catalyst for Jenny's unwavering dedication to promoting health and wellness. The cosmetic line debuted with lip glosses and has since expanded to include mascara, eyeshadow, lashes, brushes, cream blushes, and now skincare, all free of hormone disruptors and other dangerous chemicals.

To learn more or purchase Formless Beauty's Luminous Exfoliant, click here. Product images and lifestyle photos are available here.

###

About Formless Beauty:

Formless Beauty, founded by Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, is a vegan, cruelty-free makeup and skincare brand committed to creating positivity and empowering individuals. Launched with a focus on clean, high-quality ingredients, Formless Beauty offers a range of products, including lip glosses, an eyeshadow palette, cream blushes, mascara, faux mink lashes and vegan makeup brushes, all designed to deliver lasting hydration and a flawless finish. In October 2024, the brand expanded its offerings to skincare, continuing its mission to provide effective, paraben-free beauty solutions. Formless Beauty is a celebration of self-expression, inclusivity, and authenticity, ensuring that beauty is truly for everyone.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/226328

SOURCE: R Public Relations