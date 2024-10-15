Anzeige
Dienstag, 15.10.2024
7 neue Bohrlöcher bei Best Chance: Gladiator Metals (WKN: A3D6HK) bereit für ein Ressourcen-Update
ACCESSWIRE
15.10.2024 20:50 Uhr
AEG Celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month With Fiestón Presented by Topo Chico a Free Community Festival in Downtown Los Angeles

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 15, 2024 / AEG, the leader in sports and live entertainment, celebrated Hispanic Heritage Month by honoring the richness of Hispanic and Latin American cultures and highlighting the impact that they have had on the city of Los Angeles, CA.

On October 5, 2024, the company produced FiestónPresented by Topo Chico, a vibrant community festival at L.A. LIVE, that offered attendees a chance to hear music from up-and-coming Latinx artists, sample delicious food, and support local Latinx artisans and vendors. The free event was produced by the AEG Diversity Equity and Inclusion team and in conjunction with AEG's Latinx employee resource group, SOMOS@AEG, which is dedicated to developing Latinx talent and fostering a culture of inclusion at the company.

"Fieston is a testament to AEG's commitment to supporting Hispanic culture and uplifting communities in Los Angeles. We are proud to stand alongside our partners to develop this inclusive event," said Marisa Garcia, VP Product Knowledge & Communications, AXS and Executive Sponsor for SOMOS@AEG. "As a Latina, I am so honored and thrilled to have had the opportunity to help produce this event and showcase our rich cultural heritage."

The event featured a diverse lineup of musicians including Estevie, Leeroy Villa, Pachyman and Maye, who performed everything from cumbia to salsa to reggaeton. Local DJs Chaboi, Ma-Less and Ella kept the party going between sets. A pop-up Mercadito (marketplace) highlighted locally owned Latina and LGBTQ+ vendors, provided attendees with a voter registration booth and offered information about local health resources through Blue Shield of California. Craft by Smoke and Fire served attendees a variety of Latin inspired dishes and the Condigo 1530 Tequila bar served delicious cocktails.

Additionally, AEG's Los Angeles Kings offered kids and teens a chance to test their hockey skills by shooting pucks into a net. Anyone who tried their hand received two free tickets to attend a Kings game of their choice.

Leeroy Villa kept the crowd moving and grooving.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from AEG on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: AEG
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/aeg
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: AEG



View the original press release on accesswire.com

