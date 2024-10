PARIS (dpa-AFX) - LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton, (LVMHF.PK, LVMUY.PK), a maker of luxury goods, reported revenue of 60.753 billion euros in the first nine months of 2024, down 2% compared to 62.205 billion euros in the same period last year.



On an organic basis, revenue growth was flat.



Wines & Spirits segment revenues slipped 11% over the first nine months of 2023. The Fashion & Leather Goods segment reported revenue decline of 3% in the first nine months of 2024, while Perfumes & Cosmetics business reported revenue growth of 2% for the period. Watches & Jewelry business group's revenue declined 5% in the first nine months of 2024.



'In an uncertain economic and geopolitical environment, the Group remains confident and will maintain a strategy focused on continuously enhancing the desirability of its brands, drawing on the authenticity and quality of its products, excellence in distribution and agile organization,' the company said in a statement.



