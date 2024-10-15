

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) announced earnings for its third quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $385.9 million, or $1.95 per share. This compares with $371.9 million, or $1.86 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Omnicom Group Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $402.3 million or $2.03 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.02 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.5% to $3.882 billion from $3.578 billion last year.



Omnicom Group Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $385.9 Mln. vs. $371.9 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.95 vs. $1.86 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $3.882 Bln vs. $3.578 Bln last year.



