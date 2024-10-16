

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Wednesday.



The Australian dollar fell to 8-day lows of 1.6320 against the euro and 99.44 against the yen, from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.6242 and 99.99, respectively.



Against the U.S. and the Canadian dollars, the aussie slipped to more than a 1-month low of 0.6668 and a 1-week low of 0.9194 from Tuesday's closing quotes of 0.6702 and 0.9231, respectively.



If the aussie extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.65 against the euro, 97.00 against the yen, 0.65 against the greenback and 0.90 against the loonie.



