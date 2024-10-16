

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Wednesday.



The NZ dollar fell to nearly a 2-month low of 0.6040 against the U.S. dollar, a 2-week low of 90.07 against the yen and a 6-day low of 1.8018 against the euro, from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.6082, 90.74 and 1.7899, respectively.



Against the Australian dollar, the kiwi edged down to 1.1049 from Tuesday's closing value of 1.1016.



If the kiwi extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 0.59 against the greenback, 87.00 against the yen, 1.82 against the euro and 1.11 against the aussie.



