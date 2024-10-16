InterContinental Hotels Group PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares - October 16

The Company announces that on 15 October 2024 it purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 20340/399pence each through Goldman Sachs International ("GSI") on the London Stock Exchange in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting on 3 May 2024 (the "Purchase"). The Purchase was effected pursuant to instructions issued by the Company on 20 February 2024, as announced on 20 February 2024.

Date of purchase: 15 October 2024

Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:

1,000

Lowest price paid per share:

£ 84.1800

Highest price paid per share:

£ 85.6800

Average price paid per share:

£ 84.8137

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

Following the above transaction, the Company has 159,235,452 ordinary shares in issue (excluding 6,956,782 held in treasury).

A full breakdown of the individual purchases by GSI is included below.

Enquiries to:

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC:

Investor Relations: Stuart Ford (+44 (0)7823 828 739);

Joe Simpson (+44 (0)7976 862 072)

Media Relations: Mike Ward (+44 (0)7795 257 407)

Schedule of Purchases

Shares purchased: 1,000 (ISIN: GB00BHJYC057)

Date of purchases: 15 October 2024

Investment firm: GSI

Aggregated information:

London Stock Exchange Cboe BXE Cboe CXE Turquoise Number of ordinary shares purchased 1,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) £ 85.6800 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) £ 84.1800 Volume weighted average price paid(per ordinary share) £ 84.8137

Detailed information:

Transaction Date Time Time Zone Volume Price (GBP) Trading Venue Transaction ID 15/10/2024 09:43:43 BST 48 85.6800 XLON 1088585910459081 15/10/2024 09:44:13 BST 45 85.6600 XLON 1088585910459213 15/10/2024 10:14:34 BST 40 85.3400 XLON 1088585910461559 15/10/2024 10:49:46 BST 44 85.1000 XLON 1088585910464256 15/10/2024 11:28:00 BST 42 84.9600 XLON 1088585910466143 15/10/2024 12:08:23 BST 40 84.8400 XLON 1088585910467872 15/10/2024 12:49:51 BST 40 84.8200 XLON 1088585910469566 15/10/2024 13:29:55 BST 41 84.7600 XLON 1088585910471795 15/10/2024 14:06:37 BST 40 84.9800 XLON 1088585910474753 15/10/2024 14:38:40 BST 40 84.9400 XLON 1088585910476516 15/10/2024 15:01:29 BST 25 84.8000 XLON 1088585910477999 15/10/2024 15:01:29 BST 15 84.8000 XLON 1088585910478000 15/10/2024 15:26:18 BST 40 84.5800 XLON 1088585910479445 15/10/2024 15:35:05 BST 40 84.8600 XLON 1088585910481422 15/10/2024 15:47:20 BST 40 84.8400 XLON 1088585910482832 15/10/2024 15:56:04 BST 40 84.8200 XLON 1088585910483764 15/10/2024 16:05:15 BST 40 84.7800 XLON 1088585910484867 15/10/2024 16:13:16 BST 40 84.8800 XLON 1088585910485834 15/10/2024 16:23:07 BST 40 84.9000 XLON 1088585910487612 15/10/2024 16:33:48 BST 40 84.5400 XLON 1088585910490258 15/10/2024 16:48:30 BST 39 84.2800 XLON 1088585910492882 15/10/2024 16:48:30 BST 1 84.2800 XLON 1088585910492883 15/10/2024 17:01:15 BST 24 84.3200 XLON 1088585910494636 15/10/2024 17:01:15 BST 17 84.3200 XLON 1088585910494637 15/10/2024 17:10:26 BST 25 84.2800 XLON 1088585910496185 15/10/2024 17:10:26 BST 17 84.2800 XLON 1088585910496186 15/10/2024 17:18:55 BST 40 84.3600 XLON 1088585910497895 15/10/2024 17:24:51 BST 41 84.1800 XLON 1088585910499633 15/10/2024 17:26:18 BST 4 84.2400 XLON 1088585910500035 15/10/2024 17:26:18 BST 12 84.2400 XLON 1088585910500036

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: InterContinental Hotels Group PLC

View the original press release on accesswire.com