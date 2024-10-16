InterContinental Hotels Group PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares - October 16

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM / ACCESSWIRE / October 16, 2024 / The Company announces that on 15 October 2024 it purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 20340/399pence each through Goldman Sachs International ("GSI") on the London Stock Exchange in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting on 3 May 2024 (the "Purchase"). The Purchase was effected pursuant to instructions issued by the Company on 20 February 2024, as announced on 20 February 2024.
Date of purchase:
15 October 2024
The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.
Following the above transaction, the Company has 159,235,452 ordinary shares in issue (excluding 6,956,782 held in treasury).
A full breakdown of the individual purchases by GSI is included below.
Enquiries to:
InterContinental Hotels Group PLC:
Investor Relations: Stuart Ford (+44 (0)7823 828 739);
Joe Simpson (+44 (0)7976 862 072)
Media Relations: Mike Ward (+44 (0)7795 257 407)
Schedule of Purchases
Shares purchased: 1,000 (ISIN: GB00BHJYC057)
Date of purchases: 15 October 2024
Investment firm: GSI
Aggregated information:
London Stock Exchange
Cboe BXE
Cboe CXE
Turquoise
Number of ordinary shares purchased
1,000
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)
£ 85.6800
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)
£ 84.1800
Volume weighted average price paid(per ordinary share)
£ 84.8137
Detailed information:
Transaction Date
Time
Time Zone
Volume
Price (GBP)
Trading Venue
Transaction ID
15/10/2024
09:43:43
BST
48
85.6800
XLON
1088585910459081
15/10/2024
09:44:13
BST
45
85.6600
XLON
1088585910459213
15/10/2024
10:14:34
BST
40
85.3400
XLON
1088585910461559
15/10/2024
10:49:46
BST
44
85.1000
XLON
1088585910464256
15/10/2024
11:28:00
BST
42
84.9600
XLON
1088585910466143
15/10/2024
12:08:23
BST
40
84.8400
XLON
1088585910467872
15/10/2024
12:49:51
BST
40
84.8200
XLON
1088585910469566
15/10/2024
13:29:55
BST
41
84.7600
XLON
1088585910471795
15/10/2024
14:06:37
BST
40
84.9800
XLON
1088585910474753
15/10/2024
14:38:40
BST
40
84.9400
XLON
1088585910476516
15/10/2024
15:01:29
BST
25
84.8000
XLON
1088585910477999
15/10/2024
15:01:29
BST
15
84.8000
XLON
1088585910478000
15/10/2024
15:26:18
BST
40
84.5800
XLON
1088585910479445
15/10/2024
15:35:05
BST
40
84.8600
XLON
1088585910481422
15/10/2024
15:47:20
BST
40
84.8400
XLON
1088585910482832
15/10/2024
15:56:04
BST
40
84.8200
XLON
1088585910483764
15/10/2024
16:05:15
BST
40
84.7800
XLON
1088585910484867
15/10/2024
16:13:16
BST
40
84.8800
XLON
1088585910485834
15/10/2024
16:23:07
BST
40
84.9000
XLON
1088585910487612
15/10/2024
16:33:48
BST
40
84.5400
XLON
1088585910490258
15/10/2024
16:48:30
BST
39
84.2800
XLON
1088585910492882
15/10/2024
16:48:30
BST
1
84.2800
XLON
1088585910492883
15/10/2024
17:01:15
BST
24
84.3200
XLON
1088585910494636
15/10/2024
17:01:15
BST
17
84.3200
XLON
1088585910494637
15/10/2024
17:10:26
BST
25
84.2800
XLON
1088585910496185
15/10/2024
17:10:26
BST
17
84.2800
XLON
1088585910496186
15/10/2024
17:18:55
BST
40
84.3600
XLON
1088585910497895
15/10/2024
17:24:51
BST
41
84.1800
XLON
1088585910499633
15/10/2024
17:26:18
BST
4
84.2400
XLON
1088585910500035
15/10/2024
17:26:18
BST
12
84.2400
XLON
1088585910500036
