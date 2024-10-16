Anzeige
Mittwoch, 16.10.2024
7 neue Bohrlöcher bei Best Chance: Gladiator Metals (WKN: A3D6HK) bereit für ein Ressourcen-Update
16.10.2024 08:02 Uhr
InterContinental Hotels Group PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares - October 16

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM / ACCESSWIRE / October 16, 2024 / The Company announces that on 15 October 2024 it purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 20340/399pence each through Goldman Sachs International ("GSI") on the London Stock Exchange in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting on 3 May 2024 (the "Purchase"). The Purchase was effected pursuant to instructions issued by the Company on 20 February 2024, as announced on 20 February 2024.

Date of purchase:

15 October 2024


Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:


1,000


Lowest price paid per share:


£ 84.1800


Highest price paid per share:


£ 85.6800


Average price paid per share:


£ 84.8137

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

Following the above transaction, the Company has 159,235,452 ordinary shares in issue (excluding 6,956,782 held in treasury).

A full breakdown of the individual purchases by GSI is included below.

Enquiries to:

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC:
Investor Relations: Stuart Ford (+44 (0)7823 828 739);
Joe Simpson (+44 (0)7976 862 072)
Media Relations: Mike Ward (+44 (0)7795 257 407)

Schedule of Purchases

Shares purchased: 1,000 (ISIN: GB00BHJYC057)

Date of purchases: 15 October 2024

Investment firm: GSI

Aggregated information:

London Stock Exchange

Cboe BXE

Cboe CXE

Turquoise

Number of ordinary shares purchased

1,000

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

£ 85.6800

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

£ 84.1800

Volume weighted average price paid(per ordinary share)

£ 84.8137

Detailed information:

Transaction Date

Time

Time Zone

Volume

Price (GBP)

Trading Venue

Transaction ID

15/10/2024

09:43:43

BST

48

85.6800

XLON

1088585910459081

15/10/2024

09:44:13

BST

45

85.6600

XLON

1088585910459213

15/10/2024

10:14:34

BST

40

85.3400

XLON

1088585910461559

15/10/2024

10:49:46

BST

44

85.1000

XLON

1088585910464256

15/10/2024

11:28:00

BST

42

84.9600

XLON

1088585910466143

15/10/2024

12:08:23

BST

40

84.8400

XLON

1088585910467872

15/10/2024

12:49:51

BST

40

84.8200

XLON

1088585910469566

15/10/2024

13:29:55

BST

41

84.7600

XLON

1088585910471795

15/10/2024

14:06:37

BST

40

84.9800

XLON

1088585910474753

15/10/2024

14:38:40

BST

40

84.9400

XLON

1088585910476516

15/10/2024

15:01:29

BST

25

84.8000

XLON

1088585910477999

15/10/2024

15:01:29

BST

15

84.8000

XLON

1088585910478000

15/10/2024

15:26:18

BST

40

84.5800

XLON

1088585910479445

15/10/2024

15:35:05

BST

40

84.8600

XLON

1088585910481422

15/10/2024

15:47:20

BST

40

84.8400

XLON

1088585910482832

15/10/2024

15:56:04

BST

40

84.8200

XLON

1088585910483764

15/10/2024

16:05:15

BST

40

84.7800

XLON

1088585910484867

15/10/2024

16:13:16

BST

40

84.8800

XLON

1088585910485834

15/10/2024

16:23:07

BST

40

84.9000

XLON

1088585910487612

15/10/2024

16:33:48

BST

40

84.5400

XLON

1088585910490258

15/10/2024

16:48:30

BST

39

84.2800

XLON

1088585910492882

15/10/2024

16:48:30

BST

1

84.2800

XLON

1088585910492883

15/10/2024

17:01:15

BST

24

84.3200

XLON

1088585910494636

15/10/2024

17:01:15

BST

17

84.3200

XLON

1088585910494637

15/10/2024

17:10:26

BST

25

84.2800

XLON

1088585910496185

15/10/2024

17:10:26

BST

17

84.2800

XLON

1088585910496186

15/10/2024

17:18:55

BST

40

84.3600

XLON

1088585910497895

15/10/2024

17:24:51

BST

41

84.1800

XLON

1088585910499633

15/10/2024

17:26:18

BST

4

84.2400

XLON

1088585910500035

15/10/2024

17:26:18

BST

12

84.2400

XLON

1088585910500036

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: InterContinental Hotels Group PLC



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
