7 neue Bohrlöcher bei Best Chance: Gladiator Metals (WKN: A3D6HK) bereit für ein Ressourcen-Update
Anzeige

PR Newswire
16.10.2024 08:30 Uhr
78 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

SKF to publish Q3 report on 30 October

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SKF will publish its Q3 results for 2024 on 30 October at approximately 07:00 (CET).

Investors, analysts and media are invited to join a webcast, which will be held in English, at 08:00 (CET).

To join the webcast, please login at least 10 minutes before the start using the below link or phone numbers:
Link to web event: https://www.investis-live.com/skf/6703fe36b2cedb000e390899/aherus
Sweden: +46 8 5051 0031
UK / International: +44 207 107 0613

All information regarding the results will be made available on the Group's IR website: https://investors.skf.com/en/quarterly-reports

Media: To book interviews with Rickard Gustafson, President and CEO, or Niclas Rosenlew, CFO, after the webcast, please contact Carl Bjernstam on carl.bjernstam@skf.com.

Aktiebolaget SKF
(publ)

For further information, please contact:
PRESS: Carl Bjernstam, Head of Media Relations
tel: 46 31-337 2517; mobile: 46 722-201 893; e-mail: carl.bjernstam@skf.com
INVESTOR RELATIONS: Sophie Arnius, Head of Investor Relations
tel: 46 31-337 8072; mobile: 46 705-908 072; e-mail: sophie.arnius@skf.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com.

https://news.cision.com/skf/r/skf-to-publish-q3-report-on-30-october,c4051570

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/637/4051570/3055428.pdf

20241016 SKF to publish Q3 report on 30 October

https://news.cision.com/skf/i/skf-ceramic-bearing,c3342539

SKF Ceramic Bearing

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/skf-to-publish-q3-report-on-30-october-302277461.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
