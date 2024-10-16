Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares -2

Anzeige
Mittwoch, 16.10.2024
7 neue Bohrlöcher bei Best Chance: Gladiator Metals (WKN: A3D6HK) bereit für ein Ressourcen-Update
WKN: A14UTJ | ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 | Ticker-Symbol: C5H
Frankfurt
16.10.24
08:04 Uhr
2,045 Euro
+0,040
+2,00 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
1-Jahres-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,0902,15010:26
Dow Jones News
16.10.2024 08:31 Uhr
116 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 
16-Oct-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
16 October 2024 
 
Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") 
Transaction in own shares 
 
 
The Company announces that on 15 October 2024 it purchased a total of 161,376 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each 
(the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody 
Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 
 
                            Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           121,376     40,000 
                            EUR2.1150 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)                 GBP1.7600 
 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR2.0900     GBP1.7400 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR2.1012     GBP1.7478

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 July 2024.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 629,919,882 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC 
Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX 
Timezone     BST 
Currency     EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin 
Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 
5,524      2.0950        XDUB     14:34:59      00029314825TRDU1 
2,684      2.0950        XDUB     14:34:59      00029314824TRDU1 
2,715      2.0950        XDUB     14:35:49      00029314828TRDU1 
464       2.0950        XDUB     14:54:46      00029314990TRDU1 
1,300      2.1050        XDUB     14:58:24      00029315015TRDU1 
938       2.1050        XDUB     14:58:24      00029315014TRDU1 
1,225      2.1050        XDUB     14:58:24      00029315018TRDU1 
1,000      2.1050        XDUB     14:58:24      00029315017TRDU1 
1,268      2.1050        XDUB     14:58:24      00029315016TRDU1 
1,225      2.1050        XDUB     14:58:24      00029315021TRDU1 
1,000      2.1050        XDUB     14:58:24      00029315020TRDU1 
1,241      2.1050        XDUB     14:58:24      00029315019TRDU1 
1,000      2.1050        XDUB     14:58:24      00029315023TRDU1 
1,251      2.1050        XDUB     14:58:24      00029315022TRDU1 
1,000      2.1050        XDUB     14:58:24      00029315025TRDU1 
1,265      2.1050        XDUB     14:58:24      00029315024TRDU1 
1,945      2.1050        XDUB     14:59:04      00029315031TRDU1 
3,677      2.1050        XDUB     15:04:12      00029315068TRDU1 
1,471      2.1050        XDUB     15:04:12      00029315065TRDU1 
6,903      2.1050        XDUB     15:04:12      00029315064TRDU1 
4,011      2.1050        XDUB     15:04:12      00029315063TRDU1 
2,052      2.1050        XDUB     15:04:12      00029315062TRDU1 
1,681      2.1150        XDUB     15:16:05      00029315171TRDU1 
277       2.1150        XDUB     15:16:05      00029315170TRDU1 
799       2.1150        XDUB     15:18:09      00029315182TRDU1 
1,250      2.1150        XDUB     15:18:09      00029315181TRDU1 
629       2.1150        XDUB     15:20:09      00029315197TRDU1 
269       2.1150        XDUB     15:20:09      00029315196TRDU1 
896       2.1150        XDUB     15:20:09      00029315195TRDU1 
2,406      2.1100        XDUB     15:20:29      00029315202TRDU1 
8,821      2.1100        XDUB     15:20:29      00029315201TRDU1 
2,591      2.1050        XDUB     15:29:30      00029315289TRDU1 
4,453      2.1050        XDUB     15:29:30      00029315288TRDU1 
2,599      2.1000        XDUB     15:30:20      00029315298TRDU1 
1,935      2.0950        XDUB     15:32:08      00029315308TRDU1 
2,061      2.0950        XDUB     15:34:16      00029315489TRDU1 
1,994      2.0900        XDUB     15:37:51      00029315659TRDU1 
4,860      2.0950        XDUB     15:43:26      00029315898TRDU1 
2,966      2.0950        XDUB     15:43:26      00029315897TRDU1 
815       2.0950        XDUB     15:54:14      00029316062TRDU1 
1,213      2.0950        XDUB     15:54:14      00029316061TRDU1 
1,795      2.0950        XDUB     15:56:04      00029316081TRDU1 
1,996      2.0950        XDUB     15:57:36      00029316089TRDU1 
796       2.0950        XDUB     15:59:19      00029316120TRDU1 
1,007      2.0950        XDUB     15:59:19      00029316119TRDU1 
347       2.0950        XDUB     16:00:46      00029316162TRDU1 
1,500      2.0950        XDUB     16:00:46      00029316161TRDU1 
204       2.0950        XDUB     16:00:46      00029316160TRDU1 
1,707      2.0950        XDUB     16:02:33      00029316173TRDU1 
1,871      2.0950        XDUB     16:04:04      00029316188TRDU1 
900       2.0950        XDUB     16:05:32      00029316193TRDU1 
545       2.0950        XDUB     16:05:32      00029316192TRDU1 
571       2.0950        XDUB     16:05:32      00029316191TRDU1 
565       2.0950        XDUB     16:07:03      00029316207TRDU1 
1,324      2.0950        XDUB     16:07:03      00029316206TRDU1 
214       2.0950        XDUB     16:08:27      00029316215TRDU1 
587       2.0950        XDUB     16:08:37      00029316218TRDU1 
2,000      2.0950        XDUB     16:09:16      00029316221TRDU1 
70        2.0950        XDUB     16:09:16      00029316222TRDU1 
1,861      2.0950        XDUB     16:12:40      00029316298TRDU1 
1,360      2.0950        XDUB     16:12:40      00029316297TRDU1 
788       2.1000        XDUB     16:27:50      00029316579TRDU1 
1,000      2.1000        XDUB     16:27:50      00029316581TRDU1 
1,000      2.1000        XDUB     16:27:50      00029316582TRDU1 
1,000      2.1000        XDUB     16:27:50      00029316583TRDU1 
1,000      2.1000        XDUB     16:27:50      00029316584TRDU1 
1,000      2.1000        XDUB     16:27:51      00029316586TRDU1 
1,000      2.1000        XDUB     16:27:51      00029316587TRDU1 
1,000      2.1000        XDUB     16:27:51      00029316588TRDU1 
1,570      2.1000        XDUB     16:27:51      00029316592TRDU1 
777       2.1000        XDUB     16:27:51      00029316591TRDU1 
386       2.1000        XDUB     16:27:51      00029316590TRDU1 
1,961      2.1000        XDUB     16:27:51      00029316589TRDU1

London Stock Exchange 

Number of Shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 
1,935      1.7420        XLON     14:35:49      00029314832TRDU1 
1,070      1.7440        XLON     14:35:49      00029314831TRDU1 
903       1.7440        XLON     14:35:49      00029314830TRDU1 
81        1.7440        XLON     14:35:49      00029314829TRDU1 
2,153      1.7460        XLON     14:49:58      00029314950TRDU1 
2,242      1.7520        XLON     15:01:24      00029315042TRDU1 
1,814      1.7520        XLON     15:04:12      00029315069TRDU1 
104       1.7600        XLON     15:15:01      00029315150TRDU1 
4,123      1.7580        XLON     15:15:07      00029315158TRDU1 
2,600      1.7580        XLON     15:15:07      00029315157TRDU1 
360       1.7480        XLON     15:30:20      00029315296TRDU1 
3,823      1.7480        XLON     15:30:20      00029315297TRDU1 
2,032      1.7400        XLON     15:45:26      00029315930TRDU1

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

October 16, 2024 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares -2- 

2,027      1.7420        XLON     15:50:54      00029316012TRDU1 
159       1.7440        XLON     16:03:19      00029316180TRDU1 
116       1.7440        XLON     16:03:19      00029316179TRDU1 
3        1.7440        XLON     16:04:03      00029316185TRDU1 
663       1.7440        XLON     16:04:03      00029316187TRDU1 
1,400      1.7440        XLON     16:04:03      00029316186TRDU1 
6        1.7440        XLON     16:10:26      00029316229TRDU1 
2,128      1.7440        XLON     16:10:27      00029316230TRDU1 
2,085      1.7440        XLON     16:12:36      00029316296TRDU1 
3,321      1.7440        XLON     16:12:36      00029316295TRDU1 
7        1.7480        XLON     16:29:18      00029316599TRDU1 
18        1.7480        XLON     16:29:18      00029316598TRDU1 
1,627      1.7480        XLON     16:29:22      00029316605TRDU1 
3,200      1.7480        XLON     16:29:22      00029316604TRDU1

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  353085 
EQS News ID:  2009107 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2009107&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 16, 2024 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
