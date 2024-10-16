The Identity Authority will explore the current landscape of identity security, share user insights, and showcase the Saviynt Intelligence Suite at the event

Saviynt, a leading provider of cloud-native identity and governance platform solutions, is excited to announce its Converge Global Tour 2024 Paris event. Scheduled for the 17th of October, join Saviynt executives, customers, partners, and industry analysts to explore the state of identity security, emerging trends and best practices, as well as Saviynt's converged platform, The Identity Cloud, including the newly released Saviynt Intelligence Suite.

"During our Converge Global Tour, we've discovered that the transformative capabilities of our converged cloud platform have become a strategic asset as organizations contend with a rising number of human and machine identities requiring access to critical information," said Paul Zolfaghari, president at Saviynt. "Every event I've attended so far has provided invaluable insights from industry experts and engaging interactive sessions with prospects and partners. I genuinely enjoy connecting with attendees in our key markets and showcasing Saviynt's innovative solutions."

The Converge Global Tour in Paris will delve into the evolving landscape of identity and access governance, sharing best practices for adapting to advanced cyber threats while providing an in-depth look at the innovations and roadmap for Saviynt's converged platform, The Identity Cloud. The platform exemplifies the ability to secure digital transformation with both simplicity and control. The Paris event features Saviynt executives, including Zolfaghari, Field CIO Simon Gooch, Regional Vice President Jean-Francois Pruvot, and Vice President, Solutions and Experience Anirudh Sen. Saviynt's Paris event also shares first hand user perspectives through customer and partner panels.

"The identity landscape is evolving at an unprecedented pace, marked by a significant increase in identity types, evolving regulatory needs and security incidents across organizations," said Sen. "To meet these challenges head-on, Saviynt's Identity Cloud is an intelligent, secure converged platform enhanced by next-gen capabilities that improves decision making, safeguards applications, secures all identities, and boosts operational productivity across both internal and external ecosystems. I'm excited to share our latest innovations and roadmap with attendees, which will provide solutions that address the identity security needs of our customers and partners for the next decade."

Saviynt's Converge Global Tour is an exclusive, complimentary event for Saviynt prospects, customers, and partners. To learn more about the event and how to register, please visit our website.

