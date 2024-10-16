DISCOVERIE GROUP

discoverIE's H125 trading update confirmed that underlying earnings expectations for FY25 are unchanged. Destocking by industrial customers reduced in H125, with some now starting to place orders, resulting in a stabilisation in group order intake. Design wins in H125 with an estimated lifetime value (ELV) of £205m provide a strong foundation for future growth once destocking is complete. We maintain our FY25 and FY26 EPS forecasts despite reducing our revenue forecasts to reflect FX headwinds and lower organic growth in H125, reflecting continued good cost control and reducing interest rates.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...