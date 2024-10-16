Biocomposites invests in InfectoTest GmbH - developers of a bacterial-specific point-of-care test for periprosthetic joint infection (PJI)

InfectoSynovia is being developed to provide a high-accuracy bedside test that can diagnose PJI in less than five minutes

It is based on InfectoTest's ability to detect the infection in tiny quantities of synovial fluid using a unique method of electrochemical analysis

The investment signifies Biocomposites' ongoing commitment to providing products for the management of infection in bone and soft tissue

KEELE, England, Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Biocomposites, an international medical devices company that engineers, manufactures and markets world leading products for use in infection management in bone and soft tissue, today announces that it has taken a minority-share interest in InfectoTest GmbH (InfectoTest), a biomedical company based in Berlin that is developing innovative point-of-care systems for the diagnosis of infectious diseases.

One of InfectoTest's lead products in development is InfectoSynovia, a rapid and high-accuracy test that will detect a periprosthetic joint infection (PJI) in less than five minutes.

PJI is a major problem across the world which is growing as the number of joint replacements increases due to ageing populations. In the US alone, the number of hip and knee arthroplasties is expected to quadruple over the next 10 to 20 years. PJI affects more than two percent of these patients and is now the main reason for revision arthroplasty.[i] [ii]

Rapid and accurate diagnosis of PJI is essential to ensuring the patient receives the most appropriate surgical or antimicrobial treatment plan. InfectoSynovia aims to dramatically reduce the diagnosis time to less than five minutes and provide outstanding sensitivity and specificity, using a sample as small as 50 microliters (µl) of synovial fluid.

Thanks to InfectoTest's unique method of electrochemical analysis, which is aided by software that can help give precise interpretation of results, InfectoSynovia will be capable of detecting low grade and culture-negative infections.

Michael Harris, Chief Executive Officer of Biocomposites, said: "Periprosthetic joint infection is a large and growing problem worldwide. Quickly and accurately pinpointing the bacteria that cause each infection is essential if patients are to receive the best care and maximise their chances of full recovery.

"Our investment in InfectoTest GmbH, reaffirms our commitment to providing and investing in a comprehensive range of products for the management of infection in bone and soft tissue."

Svetlana Karbysheva, MD, PhD., Managing Director of InfectoTest, added: "Our InfectoSynovia test has the potential to revolutionise the diagnosis of periprosthetic joint infection. With the backing of Biocomposites, which has deep expertise in the management of infection in bone and soft tissue, and a significant global distribution network, InfectoTest will now be able to develop this essential test faster and bring it to clinicians and their patients sooner."

About Biocomposites

Biocomposites is an international medical device company that engineers, manufactures and markets world leading products for use in infection management in bone and soft tissue. Based in Keele, UK, it has global operations across Europe, South America, USA, Canada, China and India. Biocomposites is a world leader in the development of innovative calcium compounds and specialty polymers for surgical use. Its products regenerate bone and target infection risks across a variety of specialties, including musculoskeletal infection, orthopaedics, trauma, spine, foot and ankle, podiatry and sports injuries. Biocomposites products are now used in over 1 million procedures per annum and sold in more than 100 countries around the world. Please visit biocomposites.com to learn more.

About InfectoTest

InfectoTest GmbH is a biomedical company that develops innovative point-of-care diagnostic systems for the diagnosis of infectious diseases. Our mission is to improve the diagnostic process, in order to bring the most appropriate therapy to patients as soon as possible.

