16.10.2024 09:54 Uhr
Shenzhen Kstar Science&Technology Co.,Ltd.: KSTAR Secures Top 5 Global UPS Manufacturer Ranking for Fourth Consecutive Year

SHENZHEN, China, Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- KSTAR(002518.sz), a leading provider of data center infrastructure solutions, has once again cemented its position as the fifth largest UPS (Uninterruptible Power Supply) manufacturer globally, according to the latest UPS Hardware Market Tracker report from Omdia. This marks the fourth consecutive year that KSTAR has achieved this prestigious ranking, underscoring its ability to deliver advanced power solutions that meet the continually evolving demands of data centers and AI computing environments.

With a 31-year legacy of UPS technology innovation, KSTAR has been the leading local brand in China[1] since 2000 and has expanded its reach to over 180 countries via providing OEM&ODM service, complying with international standards such as GB, CE, and UL certifications.

Ivy Liang, Deputy Director of KSTAR's product department, attributes the company's success to a comprehensive product range, strategic localization, and ongoing innovation. The company caters to a diverse customer base with products ranging from small-scale UPS systems for personal use to large-scale solutions for data centers and industrial applications.

"We understand the specific needs of different markets and develop and customize our products accordingly. For instance, we have developed the latest VP68 and YDC3300 Series UL-certified UPS for the American market, and the MEMOPOWER-III Li Series UPS for the European market. This localization strategy enables us to better serve local customers and enhance our competitiveness."

KSTAR also possesses a strong R&D team dedicated to continuous innovation and the development of cutting-edge UPS technologies. According to the report, the global UPS market witnesses significant growth due to rising data center capital expenditures. KSTAR has responded to the demand for higher kVA UPS systems by introducing a 100/125 kW high-density power module in a 3U height for its modular UPS systems, along with modular power distribution products that offer high density, space efficiency, and energy savings.

About KSTAR

Founded in 1993, Shenzhen KSTAR Science and Technology Co., Ltd. (KSTAR) is a leading provider of data center infrastructure, solar inverters, and energy storage solutions. With a workforce of nearly 4,200 and eight factories across China and Vietnam, KSTAR boasts an annual production capacity of 3 million UPS units.

For more information:
Email: sales@kstar.com
Related Links: https://www.kstar.com/

[1] Source: CCID's '2023-2024 Annual Report on the China UPS Market'

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/kstar-secures-top-5-global-ups-manufacturer-ranking-for-fourth-consecutive-year-302277589.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
