Amundi US Inflation Expectations 10Y UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist (INFB LN) Amundi US Inflation Expectations 10Y UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 16-Oct-2024 / 09:26 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi US Inflation Expectations 10Y UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist DEALING DATE: 15-Oct-2024 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 112.7679 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 8074 CODE: INFB LN ISIN: LU2418815390 =--------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2418815390 Category Code: NAV TIDM: INFB LN Sequence No.: 353314 EQS News ID: 2009643 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

October 16, 2024 03:26 ET (07:26 GMT)