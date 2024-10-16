

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Consumer price inflation in Italy eased to the lowest level in nine months amid lower energy costs, as initially estimated in September, the latest data from the statistical office showed on Wednesday.



Consumer price inflation slowed to 0.7 percent in September from 1.1 percent in August. That was in with the flash data published on September 30.



Further, this was the weakest inflation since December 2023, when prices had risen 0.6 percent.



The slowdown in inflation was largely driven by an 11.0 percent plunge in non-regulated energy products. Meanwhile, the annual price growth in regulated energy products moderated to 10.4 percent from 14.3 percent.



Apart from that, lower prices of some types of services, including recreational, cultural, and personal care and transport, also curbed the rise in prices, with the inflation falling to 4.0 percent from 4.5 percent.



On the other hand, costs for unprocessed food products rebounded 0.3 percent after falling 0.5 percent in August.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices dropped 0.2 percent in September, as estimated.



Inflation, based on the harmonized index of consumer prices, softened to 0.7 percent in September from 1.2 percent in the previous month. The latest increase was revised down from 0.8 percent. Compared to the previous month, the HICP climbed 1.2 percent.



