Fulton Financial Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2024 Results

LANCASTER, Pa., Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: FULT) ("Fulton " or the "Corporation") reported net income available to common shareholders of $60.6 million, or $0.33 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2024, a decrease of $31.8 million, or $0.19 per share, in comparison to the second quarter of 2024. Operating net income available to common shareholders for the three months ended September 30, 2024 was $91.3 million, or $0.50 per diluted share(1), an increase of $8.8 million, or $0.03 per share, in comparison to the second quarter of 2024.
"We are excited about the progress we made on key strategic initiatives and pleased to see that this work has generated record operating earnings this quarter," said Curtis J. Myers, Chairman and CEO of Fulton. "We continue to see strong operating revenue growth, improvement in operating efficiency and profitability, combined with solid organic capital generation."
Financial Highlights
Third quarter of 2024 operating results of $0.50 per diluted share represented an all-time high for Fulton and was impacted by the following items:
- Solid net interest margin of 3.49%, an increase of six basis points compared to the prior quarter.
- Excluding brokered deposits, customer deposits increased $745.0 million compared to the prior quarter.
- Common equity tier 1 capital increased to 10.5%, compared to 10.3% in the prior quarter.
- Tangible shareholders' equity per common share increased $0.59, or 4.7%, to $13.02 compared to the prior quarter.
- Acquisition-related(2) expenses of $14.2 million.
- FultonFirst implementation and asset disposal costs of $9.4 million.
The following items highlight notable changes in the components of net income in the third quarter of 2024 compared to the second quarter of 2024:
- Net interest income totaled $258.0 million, an increase of $16.3 million, which was largely due to the full-quarter impact of the Acquisition and an increase in on-balance sheet liquidity.
- Non-interest income before investment securities gains (losses) was $59.7 million compared to $113.3 million in the second quarter of 2024. The decrease was primarily due to a $55.1 million change in the gain on acquisition (net of tax) with a $7.7 million reduction recorded in the third quarter of 2024.
- Non-interest expense was $226.1 million compared to $219.8 million in the second quarter of 2024, excluding the $20.3 million gain on the sale-leaseback transaction, reflected in other expense in the second quarter of 2024. The increase was largely due to an $8.2 million increase in salaries and benefits expense driven by a $4.9 million increase in employee severance costs related to the FultonFirst initiative, a full-quarter impact of salaries and benefits from the Acquisition resulting in an increase of $2.7 million and a $1.7 million increase in incentive compensation expense. The increase in salaries and benefits expense was partially offset by a $1.4 million decrease in consulting costs related to the FultonFirst initiative.
Balance Sheet Summary
- Net loans totaled $24.2 billion, an increase of $69.8 million compared to $24.1 billion as of June 30, 2024. The increase was largely due to increases of $203.7 million and $53.8 million in commercial mortgage loans and residential mortgage loans, respectively, partially offset by decreases of $130.8 million, $53.1 million and $40.4 million in construction loans, commercial and industrial loans and consumer loans, respectively. Excluding the impact from the day 1 Purchased Credit Deteriorated ("PCD") adjustment of $55.9 million and purchase accounting accretion of $24.9 million, net loans acquired in the Acquisition declined approximately $82.3 million since the Acquisition Date. Excluding purchase accounting accretion of $14.5 million, net loans acquired in the Acquisition declined approximately $49.2 million to $2.5 billion, compared to the second quarter of 2024.
- Deposits totaled $26.2 billion, an increase of $592.5 million compared to $25.6 billion as of June 30, 2024. The increase was primarily due to increases of $374.2 million, $301.4 million and $177.1 million in time deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits and savings deposits, respectively, partially offset by decreases of $152.5 million in brokered deposits and $107.7 million in noninterest-bearing demand deposits. Deposits assumed in the Acquisition declined approximately $248.6 million since the Acquisition Date and increased approximately $108.7 million to $3.9 billion compared to the second quarter of 2024.
Provision for Credit Losses and Asset Quality
- The provision for credit losses was $11.9 million in the third quarter of 2024 compared to $32.1 million in the second quarter of 2024. The decrease was primarily related to the Acquisition, which included a provision for credit losses of $23.4 million for non-PCD loans in the second quarter of 2024.
- Non-performing assets were $205.0 million, or 0.64% of total assets, at September 30, 2024, in comparison to $174.0 million, or 0.55% of total assets, at June 30, 2024.
- Net charge-offs for the third quarter of 2024 were 0.18% of total average loans in comparison to 0.19% in the second quarter of 2024.
- The allowance for credit losses attributable to net loans remained relatively unchanged and totaled $376.0 million, or 1.56% of total loans at September 30, 2024, compared to $375.9 million, or 1.56% of total loans at June 30, 2024.
(1)
Financial measure derived by methods other than generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). Refer to the calculation on the page titled "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" at the end of the press release.
(2)
On April 26, 2024, the Corporation announced that its wholly owned banking subsidiary, Fulton Bank, National Association ("Fulton Bank"), acquired substantially all of the assets and assumed substantially all of the deposits and certain liabilities of Republic First Bank, doing business as Republic Bank ("Republic Bank"), from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (the "FDIC"), as receiver for Republic Bank (the "Acquisition"), pursuant to the terms of the Purchase and Assumption Agreement - Whole Bank, All Deposits, effective as of April 26, 2024 (the "Acquisition Date"), among the FDIC, as receiver of Republic Bank, the FDIC and Fulton Bank.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
The Corporation uses certain financial measures in this press release that have been derived from methods other than GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures are reconciled to the most comparable GAAP measures in tables at the end of this press release.
FULTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION
SUMMARY CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED)
(dollars in thousands, except per share and shares data)
Three months ended
Sep 30
Jun 30
Mar 31
Dec 31
Sep 30
2024
2024
2024
2023
2023
Ending Balances
Investment securities
$ 4,545,278
$ 4,184,027
$ 3,783,392
$ 3,666,274
$ 3,698,601
Net loans
24,176,075
24,106,297
21,444,483
21,351,094
21,177,508
Total assets
32,185,726
31,769,813
27,642,957
27,571,915
27,375,177
Deposits
26,152,144
25,559,654
21,741,950
21,537,623
21,421,589
Shareholders' equity
3,203,943
3,101,609
2,757,679
2,760,139
2,566,693
Average Balances
Investment securities
4,237,805
4,043,136
3,672,844
3,665,261
3,834,824
Net loans
24,147,801
23,345,914
21,370,033
21,255,779
21,121,277
Total assets
31,895,235
30,774,891
27,427,626
27,397,671
27,377,836
Deposits
25,778,259
24,642,954
21,378,754
21,476,548
21,357,295
Shareholders' equity
3,160,322
2,952,671
2,766,945
2,618,024
2,645,977
Income Statement
Net interest income
258,009
241,720
206,937
212,006
213,842
Provision for credit losses
11,929
32,056
10,925
9,808
9,937
Non-interest income
59,673
92,994
57,140
59,378
55,961
Non-interest expense
226,089
199,488
177,600
180,552
171,020
Income before taxes
79,664
103,170
75,552
81,024
88,846
Net income available to common shareholders
60,644
92,413
59,379
61,701
69,535
Per Share
Net income available to common shareholders (basic)
$0.33
$0.53
$0.36
$0.38
$0.42
Net income available to common shareholders (diluted)
$0.33
$0.52
$0.36
$0.37
$0.42
Operating net income available to common shareholders(1)
$0.50
$0.47
$0.40
$0.42
$0.43
Cash dividends
$0.17
$0.17
$0.17
$0.17
$0.16
Common shareholders' equity
$16.55
$16.00
$15.82
$15.67
$14.47
Common shareholders' equity (tangible)(1)
$13.02
$12.43
$12.37
$12.25
$11.05
Weighted average shares (basic)
181,905
175,305
162,706
163,975
164,566
Weighted average shares (diluted)
183,609
176,934
164,520
165,650
166,023
(1) Non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to the calculation on the page titled "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" at the end of this press release.
Three months ended
Sep 30
Jun 30
Mar 31
Dec 31
Sep 30
2024
2024
2024
2023
2023
Asset Quality
Net charge-offs to average loans
0.18 %
0.19 %
0.16 %
0.15 %
0.10 %
Non-performing loans to total net loans
0.84 %
0.72 %
0.73 %
0.72 %
0.67 %
Non-performing assets to total assets
0.64 %
0.55 %
0.57 %
0.56 %
0.52 %
ACL - loans(1) to total loans
1.56 %
1.56 %
1.39 %
1.37 %
1.38 %
ACL - loans(1) to non-performing loans
186 %
218 %
191 %
191 %
208 %
Profitability
Return on average assets
0.79 %
1.24 %
0.91 %
0.93 %
1.04 %
Operating return on average assets(2)
1.17 %
1.11 %
1.00 %
1.03 %
1.08 %
Return on average common shareholders' equity
8.13 %
13.47 %
9.28 %
10.09 %
11.25 %
Operating return on average common shareholders' equity (tangible)(2)
15.65 %
15.56 %
13.08 %
14.68 %
15.17 %
Net interest margin
3.49 %
3.43 %
3.32 %
3.36 %
3.40 %
Efficiency ratio(2)
59.6 %
62.6 %
63.2 %
62.0 %
61.5 %
Non-interest expense to total average assets
2.82 %
2.61 %
2.60 %
2.61 %
2.48 %
Operating non-interest expense to total average assets(2)
2.45 %
2.55 %
2.49 %
2.47 %
2.47 %
Capital Ratios(3)
Tangible common equity ratio ("TCE")(2)
7.5 %
7.3 %
7.4 %
7.4 %
6.8 %
Tier 1 leverage ratio
8.9 %
9.2 %
9.3 %
9.5 %
9.4 %
Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio
10.5 %
10.3 %
10.3 %
10.3 %
10.3 %
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio
11.3 %
11.1 %
11.1 %
11.2 %
11.1 %
Total risk-based capital ratio
14.0 %
13.8 %
14.0 %
14.0 %
14.0 %
(1) "ACL - loans" relates to the allowance for credit losses ("ACL") specifically on "Net Loans" and does not include the ACL related to off-balance-sheet
("OBS") credit exposures.
(2) Non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to the calculation on the page titled "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" at the end of this press release.
(3) Regulatory capital ratios as of September 30, 2024 are preliminary estimates and prior periods are actual.
FULTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED ENDING BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)
(dollars in thousands)
Sep 30
Jun 30
Mar 31
Dec 31
Sep 30
2024
2024
2024
2023
2023
ASSETS
Cash and due from banks
$ 296,500
$ 333,238
$ 247,581
$ 300,343
$ 304,042
Other interest-earning assets
1,287,392
1,188,341
231,389
373,772
222,781
Loans held for sale
17,678
26,822
10,624
15,158
20,368
Investment securities
4,545,278
4,184,027
3,783,392
3,666,274
3,698,601
Net loans
24,176,075
24,106,297
21,444,483
21,351,094
21,177,508
Less: ACL - loans(1)
(375,961)
(375,941)
(297,888)
(293,404)
(292,739)
Loans, net
23,800,114
23,730,356
21,146,595
21,057,690
20,884,769
Net premises and equipment
171,731
180,642
213,541
222,881
215,626
Accrued interest receivable
115,903
120,752
107,089
107,972
101,624
Goodwill and intangible assets
641,739
648,026
560,114
560,687
561,284
Other assets
1,309,391
1,357,609
1,342,632
1,267,138
1,366,082
Total Assets
$ 32,185,726
$ 31,769,813
$ 27,642,957
$ 27,571,915
$ 27,375,177
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Deposits
$ 26,152,144
$ 25,559,654
$ 21,741,950
$ 21,537,623
$ 21,421,589
Borrowings
2,052,227
2,178,597
2,296,040
2,487,526
2,370,112
Other liabilities
777,412
929,953
847,288
786,627
1,016,783
Total Liabilities
28,981,783
28,668,204
24,885,278
24,811,776
24,808,484
Shareholders' equity
3,203,943
3,101,609
2,757,679
2,760,139
2,566,693
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$ 32,185,726
$ 31,769,813
$ 27,642,957
$ 27,571,915
$ 27,375,177
LOANS, DEPOSITS AND BORROWINGS DETAIL:
Loans, by type:
Real estate - commercial mortgage
$ 9,493,479
$ 9,289,770
$ 8,252,117
$ 8,127,728
$ 8,106,300
Commercial and industrial
4,914,734
4,967,796
4,467,589
4,545,552
4,577,334
Real estate - residential mortgage
6,302,624
6,248,856
5,395,720
5,325,923
5,279,681
Real estate - home equity
1,144,402
1,120,878
1,040,335
1,047,184
1,045,438
Real estate - construction
1,332,954
1,463,799
1,249,199
1,239,075
1,078,263
Consumer
651,717
692,086
698,421
729,318
743,976
Leases and other loans(2)
336,165
323,112
341,102
336,314
346,516
Total Net Loans
$ 24,176,075
$ 24,106,297
$ 21,444,483
$ 21,351,094
$ 21,177,508
Deposits, by type:
Noninterest-bearing demand
$ 5,501,699
$ 5,609,383
$ 5,086,514
$ 5,314,094
$ 5,575,374
Interest-bearing demand
7,779,472
7,478,077
5,521,017
5,722,695
5,757,487
Savings
7,740,595
7,563,495
6,846,038
6,616,901
6,707,729
Total demand and savings
21,021,766
20,650,955
17,453,569
17,653,690
18,040,590
Brokered
843,473
995,975
1,152,427
1,144,692
941,059
Time
4,286,905
3,912,724
3,135,954
2,739,241
2,439,940
Total Deposits
$ 26,152,144
$ 25,559,654
$ 21,741,950
$ 21,537,623
$ 21,421,589
Borrowings, by type:
Federal funds purchased
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ 240,000
$ 544,000
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
950,000
750,000
900,000
1,100,000
730,000
Senior debt and subordinated debt
535,917
535,741
535,566
535,384
540,174
Other borrowings
566,310
892,856
860,474
612,142
555,938
Total Borrowings
$ 2,052,227
$ 2,178,597
$ 2,296,040
$ 2,487,526
$ 2,370,112
(1) "ACL - loans" relates to the ACL specifically on "Net Loans" and does not include the ACL related to OBS credit exposures.
(2) Includes equipment lease financing, overdraft and net origination fees and costs.
FULTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)
(dollars in thousands, except per share and share data)
Three months ended
Nine months ended
Sep 30
Jun 30
Mar 31
Dec 31
Sep 30
Sep 30
2024
2024
2024
2023
2023
2024
2023
Net Interest Income:
Interest income
$ 427,656
$ 400,506
$ 339,666
$ 338,134
$ 330,371
$ 1,167,828
$ 935,103
Interest expense
169,647
158,786
132,729
126,128
116,529
461,162
292,822
Net Interest Income
258,009
241,720
206,937
212,006
213,842
706,666
642,281
Provision for credit losses
11,929
32,056
10,925
9,808
9,937
54,910
44,228
Net Interest Income after Provision
246,080
209,664
196,012
202,198
203,905
651,756
598,053
Non-Interest Income:
Wealth management
21,596
20,990
20,155
19,388
19,413
62,741
56,152
Commercial banking:
Merchant and card
7,496
7,798
6,808
7,045
7,626
22,103
22,160
Cash management
7,201
6,966
6,305
6,030
5,960
20,473
17,310
Capital markets
3,311
2,585
2,341
4,258
2,960
8,236
11,396
Other commercial banking
4,281
4,061
3,375
3,447
3,176
11,716
9,514
Total commercial banking
22,289
21,410
18,829
20,780
19,722
62,528
60,380
Consumer banking:
Card
7,917
8,305
6,628
6,739
6,770
22,850
19,604
Overdraft
3,957
3,377
2,786
2,991
2,996
10,120
8,425
Other consumer banking
3,054
2,918
2,254
2,357
2,407
8,226
7,081
Total consumer banking
14,928
14,600
11,668
12,087
12,173
41,196
35,110
Mortgage banking
3,142
3,951
3,090
2,288
3,190
10,183
8,100
Gain on acquisition, net of tax
(7,706)
47,392
-
-
-
39,685
-
Other
5,425
4,933
3,398
5,587
1,463
13,756
8,539
Non-interest income before investment securities gains (losses)
59,674
113,276
57,140
60,130
55,961
230,089
168,281
Investment securities gains (losses), net
(1)
(20,282)
-
(752)
-
(20,283)
19
Total Non-Interest Income
59,673
92,994
57,140
59,378
55,961
209,806
168,300
Non-Interest Expense:
Salaries and employee benefits
118,824
110,630
95,481
97,275
96,757
324,935
280,142
Data processing and software
20,314
20,357
17,661
16,985
16,914
58,332
49,486
Net occupancy
18,999
17,793
16,149
14,647
14,561
52,942
43,373
Other outside services
15,839
16,933
13,283
14,670
12,094
46,055
33,054
Intangible amortization
6,287
4,688
573
597
601
11,548
2,347
FDIC insurance
5,109
6,696
6,104
11,138
4,738
17,909
14,427
Equipment
4,860
4,561
4,040
3,995
3,475
13,461
10,395
Professional fees
2,811
2,571
2,088
2,302
1,869
7,470
6,090
Marketing
2,251
2,101
1,912
3,550
1,913
6,263
5,454
Acquisition-related expenses
14,195
13,803
-
-
-
27,998
-
Other
16,600
(645)
20,309
15,393
18,098
36,263
53,888
Total Non-Interest Expense
226,089
199,488
177,600
180,552
171,020
603,176
498,656
Income Before Income Taxes
79,664
103,170
75,552
81,024
88,846
258,386
267,697
Income tax expense
16,458
8,195
13,611
16,761
16,749
38,264
47,680
Net Income
63,206
94,975
61,941
64,263
72,097
220,122
220,017
Preferred stock dividends
(2,562)
(2,562)
(2,562)
(2,562)
(2,562)
(7,686)
(7,686)
Net Income Available to Common Shareholders
$ 60,644
$ 92,413
$ 59,379
$ 61,701
$ 69,535
$ 212,436
$ 212,331
Three months ended
Nine months ended
Sep 30
Jun 30
Mar 31
Dec 31
Sep 30
Sep 30
2024
2024
2024
2023
2023
2024
2023
PER SHARE:
Net income available to common shareholders (basic)
$0.33
$0.53
$0.36
$0.38
$0.42
$1.23
$1.28
Net income available to common shareholders (diluted)
$0.33
$0.52
$0.36
$0.37
$0.42
$1.21
$1.27
Cash dividends
$0.17
$0.17
$0.17
$0.17
$0.16
$0.51
$0.47
Weighted average shares (basic)
181,905
175,305
162,706
163,975
164,566
173,337
165,667
Weighted average shares (diluted)
183,609
176,934
164,520
165,650
166,023
175,033
167,181
FULTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET ANALYSIS (UNAUDITED)
(dollars in thousands)
Three months ended
September 30, 2024
June 30, 2024
September 30, 2023
Average
Yield/
Average
Yield/
Average
Yield/
Balance
Interest (1)
Rate
Balance
Interest (1)
Rate
Balance
Interest (1)
Rate
ASSETS
Interest-earning assets:
Net loans(2)
$ 24,147,801
$ 376,160
6.20 %
$ 23,345,914
$ 355,533
6.12 %
$ 21,121,277
$ 304,167
5.72 %
Investment securities(3)
4,526,885
37,853
3.34 %
4,396,050
33,799
3.07 %
4,197,550
27,274
2.59 %
Other interest-earning assets
1,338,592
18,068
5.37 %
1,125,886
15,730
5.61 %
263,244
3,372
5.11 %
Total Interest-Earning Assets
30,013,278
432,081
5.74 %
28,867,850
405,062
5.64 %
25,582,071
334,813
5.20 %
Noninterest-earning assets:
Cash and due from banks
306,427
302,381
306,496
Premises and equipment
181,285
203,166
217,447
Other assets
1,772,052
1,759,138
1,562,233
Less: ACL - loans(4)
(377,807)
(357,644)
(290,411)
Total Assets
$ 31,895,235
$ 30,774,891
$ 27,377,836
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Demand deposits
$ 7,668,583
$ 38,768
2.01 %
$ 7,080,302
$ 31,748
1.80 %
$ 5,740,229
$ 18,690
1.29 %
Savings deposits
7,663,599
49,477
2.57 %
7,309,141
44,901
2.47 %
6,676,792
34,277
2.04 %
Brokered deposits
842,661
11,344
5.36 %
1,123,328
15,074
5.40 %
937,657
12,250
5.18 %
Time deposits
4,107,466
45,735
4.43 %
3,670,158
39,364
4.31 %
2,330,206
18,939
3.22 %
Total Interest-Bearing Deposits
20,282,309
145,324
2.85 %
19,182,929
131,087
2.75 %
15,684,884
84,156
2.13 %
Borrowings and other interest-bearing liabilities
2,229,348
24,324
4.34 %
2,441,691
27,699
4.53 %
2,691,087
32,373
4.74 %
Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities
22,511,657
169,648
3.00 %
21,624,620
158,786
2.95 %
18,375,971
116,529
2.51 %
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:
Demand deposits
5,495,950
5,460,025
5,672,411
Other liabilities
727,306
737,575
683,477
Total Liabilities
28,734,913
27,822,220
24,731,859
Shareholders' equity
3,160,322
2,952,671
2,645,977
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$ 31,895,235
$ 30,774,891
$ 27,377,836
Net interest income/net interest margin (fully
262,433
3.49 %
246,276
3.43 %
218,284
3.40 %
Tax equivalent adjustment
(4,424)
(4,556)
(4,442)
Net Interest Income
$ 258,009
$ 241,720
$ 213,842
(1) Presented on a fully taxable-equivalent basis using a 21% federal tax rate and statutory interest expense disallowances.
(2) Average balances include non-performing loans.
(3) Average balances include amortized historical cost for available for sale ("AFS") securities; the related unrealized holding gains (losses) are included in other assets.
(4) ACL - loans relates to the ACL for net loans and does not include the ACL related to OBS credit exposures, which is included in other liabilities.
FULTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION
AVERAGE LOANS, DEPOSITS AND BORROWINGS DETAIL (UNAUDITED)
(dollars in thousands)
Three months ended
Sep 30
Jun 30
Mar 31
Dec 31
Sep 30
2024
2024
2024
2023
2023
Loans, by type:
Real estate - commercial mortgage
$ 9,318,273
$ 8,958,139
$ 8,166,018
$ 8,090,627
$ 7,912,801
Commercial and industrial
4,998,051
4,853,583
4,517,179
4,579,441
4,611,376
Real estate - residential mortgage
6,268,922
5,977,132
5,353,905
5,303,632
5,209,105
Real estate - home equity
1,122,313
1,117,367
1,039,321
1,043,753
1,045,806
Real estate - construction
1,437,907
1,430,057
1,240,640
1,153,601
1,254,577
Consumer
682,602
685,183
721,523
746,011
761,273
Leases and other loans(1)
319,733
324,453
331,447
338,714
326,339
Total Net Loans
$ 24,147,801
$ 23,345,914
$ 21,370,033
$ 21,255,779
$ 21,121,277
Deposits, by type:
Noninterest-bearing demand
$ 5,495,950
$ 5,460,025
$ 5,061,075
$ 5,440,098
$ 5,672,411
Interest-bearing demand
7,668,583
7,080,302
5,596,725
5,723,169
5,740,229
Savings
7,663,599
7,309,141
6,669,228
6,682,512
6,676,792
Total demand and savings
20,828,132
19,849,468
17,327,028
17,845,779
18,089,432
Brokered
842,661
1,123,328
1,083,382
1,051,369
937,657
Time
4,107,466
3,670,158
2,968,344
2,579,400
2,330,206
Total Deposits
$ 25,778,259
$ 24,642,954
$ 21,378,754
$ 21,476,548
$ 21,357,295
Borrowings, by type:
Federal funds purchased
$ -
$ 32,637
$ 173,659
$ 446,707
$ 634,163
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
754,130
833,726
902,890
760,087
793,098
Senior debt and subordinated debt
535,831
535,656
535,479
539,186
540,086
Other borrowings and other interest-bearing liabilities
939,387
1,039,672
996,348
795,747
723,740
Total Borrowings
$ 2,229,348
$ 2,441,691
$ 2,608,376
$ 2,541,727
$ 2,691,087
(1) Includes equipment lease financing, overdraft and net origination fees and costs.
FULTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET ANALYSIS (UNAUDITED)
(dollars in thousands)
Nine months ended September 30
2024
2023
Average
Yield/
Average
Yield/
Balance
Interest (1)
Rate
Balance
Interest (1)
Rate
ASSETS
Interest-earning assets:
Net loans(2)
$ 22,918,845
$ 1,045,573
6.09 %
$ 20,819,280
$ 854,384
5.49 %
Investment securities(3)
4,303,048
98,701
3.05 %
4,240,093
82,098
2.58 %
Other interest-earning assets
921,483
37,126
5.38 %
427,810
11,882
3.71 %
Total Interest-Earning Assets
28,143,376
1,181,400
5.60 %
25,487,183
948,364
4.97 %
Noninterest-Earning assets:
Cash and due from banks
297,268
193,083
Premises and equipment
202,531
219,087
Other assets
1,828,085
1,555,891
Less: ACL - loans(4)
(353,567)
(282,144)
Total Assets
$ 30,117,693
$ 27,173,100
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Interest-Bearing liabilities:
Demand deposits
$ 6,785,106
$ 91,016
1.79 %
$ 5,535,671
$ 41,756
1.01 %
Savings deposits
7,215,631
133,175
2.47 %
6,593,703
84,102
1.71 %
Brokered deposits
1,015,823
41,073
5.40 %
779,191
29,557
5.07 %
Time deposits
3,583,905
114,721
4.28 %
2,032,360
40,160
2.64 %
Total Interest-Bearing Deposits
18,600,465
379,985
2.73 %
14,940,925
195,575
1.75 %
Borrowings and other interest-bearing liabilities
2,425,753
81,177
4.47 %
2,848,704
97,247
4.53 %
Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities
21,026,218
461,162
2.93 %
17,789,629
292,822
2.20 %
Noninterest-Bearing liabilities:
Demand deposits
5,339,590
6,108,197
Other liabilities
791,175
639,569
Total Liabilities
27,156,983
24,537,395
Shareholders' equity
2,960,710
2,635,705
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$ 30,117,693
$ 27,173,100
Net interest income/net interest margin (fully taxable equivalent)
720,238
3.42 %
655,542
3.44 %
Tax equivalent adjustment
(13,572)
(13,261)
Net Interest Income
$ 706,666
$ 642,281
(1) Presented on a fully taxable-equivalent basis using a 21% federal tax rate and statutory interest expense disallowances.
(2) Average balances include non-performing loans.
(3) Average balances include amortized historical cost for AFS; the related unrealized holding gains (losses) are included in other assets.
(4) ACL - loans relates to the ACL for net loans and does not include the ACL related to OBS credit exposures, which is included in other liabilities.
FULTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION
AVERAGE LOANS, DEPOSITS AND BORROWINGS DETAIL (UNAUDITED)
(dollars in thousands)
Nine months ended September 30
2024
2023
Loans, by type:
Real estate - commercial mortgage
$ 8,803,503
$ 7,803,775
Commercial and industrial
4,786,976
4,602,573
Real estate - residential mortgage
5,844,317
5,004,289
Real estate - home equity
1,091,526
1,066,003
Real estate - construction
1,370,134
1,278,923
Consumer
697,204
748,788
Leases and other loans(1)
325,185
314,929
Total Net Loans
$ 22,918,845
$ 20,819,280
Deposits, by type:
Noninterest-bearing demand
$ 5,339,590
$ 6,108,197
Interest-bearing demand
6,785,106
5,535,671
Savings
7,215,631
6,593,703
Total demand and savings
19,340,327
18,237,571
Brokered
1,015,823
779,191
Time
3,583,905
2,032,360
Total Deposits
$ 23,940,055
$ 21,049,122
Borrowings, by type:
Federal funds purchased
$ 68,515
$ 606,708
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
829,971
976,783
Senior debt and subordinated debt
535,656
539,907
Other borrowings
991,611
725,306
Total Borrowings
$ 2,425,753
$ 2,848,704
(1) Includes equipment lease financing, overdraft and net origination fees and costs.
FULTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION
ASSET QUALITY INFORMATION (UNAUDITED)
(dollars in thousands)
Three months ended
Nine months ended September 30
Sep 30
Jun 30
Mar 31
Dec 31
Sep 30
Sep 30
Sep 30
2024
2024
2024
2023
2023
2024
2023
Allowance for credit losses related to net loans:
Balance at beginning of period
$ 375,941
$ 297,888
$ 293,404
$ 292,739
$ 287,442
$ 293,404
$ 269,366
CECL day 1 provision expense(1)
-
23,444
-
-
-
23,444
-
Initial purchased credit deteriorated allowance for credit losses
(1,139)
55,906
-
-
-
54,767
-
Loans charged off:
Real estate - commercial mortgage
(2,723)
(7,853)
(26)
(3,547)
(860)
(10,602)
(14,452)
Commercial and industrial
(6,256)
(2,955)
(7,632)
(3,397)
(3,220)
(16,843)
(5,849)
Real estate - residential mortgage
(1,131)
(35)
(251)
-
-
(1,417)
(62)
Consumer and home equity
(2,308)
(1,766)
(2,238)
(2,192)
(1,803)
(6,312)
(5,322)
Real estate - construction
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Leases and other loans(2)
(726)
(1,398)
(805)
(1,096)
(1,396)
(2,929)
(3,284)
Total loans charged off
(13,144)
(14,007)
(10,952)
(10,232)
(7,279)
(38,103)
(28,969)
Recoveries of loans previously charged off:
Real estate - commercial mortgage
107
146
152
160
101
405
916
Commercial and industrial
1,008
796
1,248
779
620
3,052
2,694
Real estate - residential mortgage
130
122
116
278
37
368
143
Consumer and home equity
545
1,161
676
555
1,023
2,382
2,643
Real estate - construction
103
233
-
87
-
336
771
Leases and other loans(2)
129
247
162
374
400
538
729
Recoveries of loans previously charged off
2,022
2,705
2,354
2,233
2,181
7,081
7,896
Net loans charged off
(11,122)
(11,302)
(8,598)
(7,999)
(5,098)
(31,022)
(21,073)
Provision for credit losses(1)
12,281
10,005
13,082
8,664
10,395
35,368
44,446
Balance at end of period
$ 375,961
$ 375,941
$ 297,888
$ 293,404
$ 292,739
$ 375,961
$ 292,739
Net charge-offs to average loans
0.18 %
0.19 %
0.16 %
0.15 %
0.10 %
0.18 %
0.13 %
Provision for credit losses related to OBS Credit Exposures
Provision for credit losses(1)
$ (352)
$ (1,393)
$ (2,157)
$ 1,144
$ (458)
$ (3,902)
$ (218)
NON-PERFORMING ASSETS:
Non-accrual loans
$ 175,861
$ 145,630
$ 129,628
$ 121,620
$ 113,022
Loans 90 days past due and accruing
26,286
26,962
26,521
31,721
27,962
Total non-performing loans
202,147
172,592
156,149
153,341
140,984
Other real estate owned
2,844
1,444
277
896
2,549
Total non-performing assets
$ 204,991
$ 174,036
$ 156,426
$ 154,237
$ 143,533
NON-PERFORMING LOANS, BY TYPE:
Commercial and industrial
$ 64,450
$ 58,433
$ 44,118
$ 41,020
$ 33,365
Real estate - commercial mortgage
71,505
48,615
47,891
46,527
44,058
Real estate - residential mortgage
41,727
41,033
40,685
42,029
40,560
Consumer and home equity
12,792
11,886
10,172
10,878
11,580
Leases and other loans(2)
9,927
9,993
10,135
10,011
10,744
Real estate - construction
1,746
2,632
3,148
2,876
677
Total non-performing loans
$ 202,147
$ 172,592
$ 156,149
$ 153,341
$ 140,984
(1) The sum of these amounts are reflected in the provision for credit losses in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income.
(2) Includes equipment lease financing, overdraft and net origination fees and costs.
FULTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES (UNAUDITED)
(dollars in thousands, except per share and share data)
Explanatory note:
This press release contains supplemental financial information, as detailed below, that has been derived by methods other than GAAP. The Corporation has presented these non-GAAP financial measures because it believes that these measures provide useful and comparative information to assess trends in the Corporation's results of operations and financial condition. Presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is consistent with how the Corporation evaluates its performance internally and these non-GAAP financial measures are frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of companies in the Corporation's industry. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures, in addition to GAAP measures, are also useful to investors to evaluate the Corporation's results. Investors should recognize that the Corporation's presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures might not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for GAAP basis measures, and the Corporation strongly encourages a review of its condensed consolidated financial statements in their entirety. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure follow:
Three months ended
Sep 30
Jun 30
Mar 31
Dec 31
Sep 30
2024
2024
2024
2023
2023
Operating net income available to common shareholders
Net income available to common shareholders
$ 60,644
$ 92,413
$ 59,379
$ 61,701
$ 69,535
Less: Non-PCD credit-related interest income from acquisition
(815)
(571)
-
-
-
Less: Interest rate derivative transition valuation(1)
138
(137)
(151)
(1,102)
2,958
Less: Loss (gain) on acquisition, net of tax
7,706
(47,392)
-
-
-
Plus: Loss on securities restructuring
-
20,282
-
-
-
Plus: Core deposit intangible amortization
6,155
4,556
441
441
441
Plus: Acquisition-related expense
14,195
13,803
-
-
-
Plus: CECL day 1 provision expense
-
23,444
-
-
-
Less: Gain on sale-leaseback
-
(20,266)
-
-
-
Plus: FDIC special assessment
(16)
-
956
6,494
-
Plus: FultonFirst implementation and asset disposals
9,385
6,323
6,329
3,197
-
Less: Tax impact of adjustments
(6,099)
(9,961)
(1,591)
(1,896)
(714)
Operating net income available to common shareholders (numerator)
$ 91,293
$ 82,494
$ 65,363
$ 68,835
$ 72,220
Weighted average shares (diluted) (denominator)
183,609
176,934
164,520
165,650
166,023
Operating net income available to common shareholders, per share (diluted)
$ 0.50
$ 0.47
$ 0.40
$ 0.42
$ 0.43
Common shareholders' equity (tangible), per share
Shareholders' equity
$ 3,203,943
$ 3,101,609
$ 2,757,679
$ 2,760,139
$ 2,566,693
Less: Preferred stock
(192,878)
(192,878)
(192,878)
(192,878)
(192,878)
Less: Goodwill and intangible assets
(641,739)
(648,026)
(560,114)
(560,687)
(561,284)
Tangible common shareholders' equity (numerator)
$ 2,369,326
$ 2,260,705
$ 2,004,687
$ 2,006,574
$ 1,812,531
Shares outstanding, end of period (denominator)
181,957
181,831
162,087
163,801
164,084
Common shareholders' equity (tangible), per share
$ 13.02
$ 12.43
$ 12.37
$ 12.25
$ 11.05
(1) Resulting from the reference rate transition from LIBOR to SOFR in the Corporation's commercial customer interest rate swap program.
(2) Results are annualized.
Three months ended
Sep 30
Jun 30
Mar 31
Dec 31
Sep 30
2024
2024
2024
2023
2023
Operating return on average assets (2)
Net income
$ 63,206
$ 94,975
$ 61,941
$ 64,263
$ 72,097
Less: Non-PCD credit-related interest income from acquisition
(815)
(571)
-
-
-
Less: Interest rate derivative transition valuation(1)
138
(137)
(151)
(1,102)
2,958
Less: Loss (gain) on acquisition, net of tax
7,706
(47,392)
-
-
-
Plus: Loss on securities restructuring
-
20,282
-
-
-
Plus: Core deposit intangible amortization
6,155
4,556
441
441
441
Plus: Acquisition-related expense
14,195
13,803
-
-
-
Plus: CECL day 1 provision expense
-
23,444
-
-
-
Less: Gain on sale-leaseback
-
(20,266)
-
-
-
Plus: FDIC special assessment
(16)
-
956
6,494
-
Plus: FultonFirst implementation and asset disposals
9,385
6,323
6,329
3,197
-
Less: Tax impact of adjustments
(6,099)
(9,961)
(1,591)
(1,896)
(714)
Operating net income (numerator)
$ 93,855
$ 85,056
$ 67,925
$ 71,397
$ 74,782
Total average assets
$ 31,895,235
$ 30,774,891
$ 27,427,626
$ 27,397,671
$ 27,377,836
Less: Average net core deposit intangible
(89,350)
(68,234)
(4,666)
(5,106)
(5,548)
Total operating average assets (denominator)
$ 31,805,885
$ 30,706,657
$ 27,422,960
$ 27,392,565
$ 27,372,288
Operating return on average assets
1.17 %
1.11 %
1.00 %
1.03 %
1.08 %
Operating return on average common shareholders' equity (tangible) (2)
Net income available to common shareholders
$ 60,644
$ 92,413
$ 59,379
$ 61,701
$ 69,535
Less: Non-PCD credit-related interest income from acquisition
(815)
(571)
-
-
-
Less: Interest rate derivative transition valuation(1)
138
(137)
(151)
(1,102)
2,958
Less: Loss (gain) on acquisition, net of tax
7,706
(47,392)
-
-
-
Plus: Loss on securities restructuring
-
20,282
-
-
-
Plus: Intangible amortization
6,287
4,688
573
597
601
Plus: Acquisition-related expense
14,195
13,803
-
-
-
Plus: CECL day 1 provision expense
-
23,444
-
-
-
Less: Gain on sale-leaseback
-
(20,266)
-
-
-
Plus: FDIC special assessment
(16)
-
956
6,494
-
Plus: FultonFirst implementation and asset disposals
9,385
6,323
6,329
3,197
-
Less: Tax impact of adjustments
(6,127)
(9,989)
(1,618)
(1,929)
(747)
Adjusted net income available to common shareholders (numerator)
$ 91,397
$ 82,598
$ 65,468
$ 68,958
$ 72,347
Average shareholders' equity
$ 3,160,322
$ 2,952,671
$ 2,766,945
$ 2,618,024
$ 2,645,977
Less: Average preferred stock
(192,878)
(192,878)
(192,878)
(192,878)
(192,878)
Less: Average goodwill and intangible assets
(644,814)
(624,471)
(560,393)
(560,977)
(561,578)
Average tangible common shareholders' equity (denominator)
$ 2,322,630
$ 2,135,322
$ 2,013,674
$ 1,864,169
$ 1,891,521
Operating return on average common shareholders' equity (tangible)
15.65 %
15.56 %
13.08 %
14.68 %
15.17 %
(1) Resulting from the reference rate transition from LIBOR to SOFR in the Corporation's commercial customer interest rate swap program.
(2) Results are annualized.
Three months ended
Sep 30
Jun 30
Mar 31
Dec 31
Sep 30
2024
2024
2024
2023
2023
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (TCE Ratio)
Shareholders' equity
$ 3,203,943
$ 3,101,609
$ 2,757,679
$ 2,760,139
$ 2,566,693
Less: Preferred stock
(192,878)
(192,878)
(192,878)
(192,878)
(192,878)
Less: Goodwill and intangible assets
(641,739)
(648,026)
(560,114)
(560,687)
(561,284)
Tangible common shareholders' equity (numerator)
$ 2,369,326
$ 2,260,705
$ 2,004,687
$ 2,006,574
$ 1,812,531
Total assets
$ 32,185,726
$ 31,769,813
$ 27,642,957
$ 27,571,915
$ 27,375,177
Less: Goodwill and intangible assets
(641,739)
(648,026)
(560,114)
(560,687)
(561,284)
Total tangible assets (denominator)
$ 31,543,987
$ 31,121,787
$ 27,082,843
$ 27,011,228
$ 26,813,893
Tangible common equity to tangible assets
7.51 %
7.26 %
7.40 %
7.43 %
6.76 %
Efficiency ratio
Non-interest expense
$ 226,089
$ 199,488
$ 177,600
$ 180,552
$ 171,020
Less: Acquisition-related expense
(14,195)
(13,803)
-
-
-
Plus: Gain on sale-leaseback
-
20,266
-
-
-
Less: FDIC special assessment
16
-
(956)
(6,494)
-
Less: FultonFirst implementation and asset disposals
(9,385)
(6,323)
(6,329)
(3,197)
-
Less: Intangible amortization
(6,287)
(4,688)
(573)
(597)
(601)
Less: Debt extinguishment
-
-
-
720
-
Operating non-interest expense (numerator)
$ 196,238
$ 194,940
$ 169,742
$ 170,984
$ 170,419
Net interest income
$ 258,009
$ 241,720
$ 206,937
$ 212,006
$ 213,842
Tax equivalent adjustment
4,424
4,556
4,592
4,549
4,442
Plus: Total non-interest income
59,673
92,994
57,140
59,378
55,961
Less: Interest rate derivative transition valuation(1)
138
(137)
(151)
(1,102)
2,958
Less: Non-PCD credit-related interest income from acquisition
(815)
(571)
-
-
-
Less: Loss (gain) on acquisition, net of tax
7,706
(47,392)
-
-
-
Plus: Investment securities (gains) losses, net
1
20,282
-
752
-
Total revenue (denominator)
$ 329,136
$ 311,452
$ 268,518
$ 275,583
$ 277,203
Efficiency ratio
59.62 %
62.59 %
63.21 %
62.04 %
61.48 %
Operating non-interest expense to total average assets
Non-interest expense
$ 226,089
$ 199,488
$ 177,600
$ 180,552
$ 171,020
Less: Intangible amortization
(6,287)
(4,688)
(573)
(597)
(601)
Less: Acquisition-related expense
(14,195)
(13,803)
-
-
-
Plus: Gain on sale-leaseback
-
20,266
-
-
-
Less: FDIC special assessment
16
-
(956)
(6,494)
-
Less: FultonFirst implementation and asset disposals
(9,385)
(6,323)
(6,329)
(3,197)
-
Operating non-interest expense (numerator)
$ 196,238
$ 194,940
$ 169,742
$ 170,264
$ 170,419
Total average assets (denominator)
$ 31,895,235
$ 30,774,891
$ 27,427,626
$ 27,397,671
$ 27,377,836
Operating non-interest expenses to total average assets
2.45 %
2.55 %
2.49 %
2.47 %
2.47 %
(1) Resulting from the reference rate transition from LIBOR to SOFR in the Corporation's commercial customer interest rate swap program.
(2) Results are annualized.
Note: numbers in this report may not sum due to rounding.
