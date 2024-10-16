Trina Storage powers Eku Energy in Completing its First Battery Storage Project in the UK

MUNICH, Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, Trina Storage, a global leader in energy storage solutions, announced the successful grid connection and commissioning of the Maldon 40MWh Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) in collaboration with the renowned energy storage specialist Eku Energy. Located in Essex, England, this project marks Eku Energy's first commercially operational battery storage project in the UK. The deployed storage system features a rapid response capability of 350 milliseconds, providing crucial ancillary and balancing services to the UK national grid and local networks, effectively enhancing grid flexibility and stability.

As a global leading energy storage solution provider, Trina Storage leveraged its exceptional technical capabilities and extensive project experience to successfully complete the engineering design, system integration, and commissioning of the project, providing a solid guarantee for the reliability of the UK energy transition and power system. The 10-year contract with Eku Energy further underscores Trina Storage's dedication to ensuring the system's sustained performance.

Gabriele Buccini, Head of Energy Storage, Trinasolar Europe, stated, "We are delighted to partner with Eku Energy in the successful delivery of this milestone battery storage project. This achievement not only showcases Trina Storage's technological leadership in the energy storage field but also lays a solid foundation for our further expansion into the European market. We look forward to continuing to promote more efficient and sustainable energy solutions in the future."

Daniel Burrows, CEO of Eku Energy, commented, "The commissioning of the Maldon Battery Energy Storage System will provide support for the flexibility of the UK electricity network and the integration of renewable energy. Our collaboration with Trina Storage enabled the efficient implementation of this project, positively impacting the UK's energy transition."

As a leading company in energy storage solutions, Trina Storage is committed to promoting sustainable global energy development through technological innovation and high-quality localized services. The successful implementation of the Maldon project not only reflects Trina Storage's expertise in system integration but also further strengthens its competitive position in the international market. In the future, Trina Storage will actively expand its global business footprint and promote the realization of more high-quality energy storage projects, contributing significantly to the global energy transition.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2531054/Maldon_BESS_40MWh.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/trina-storage-powers-eku-energy-in-completing-its-first-battery-storage-project-in-the-uk-302277636.html