Mittwoch, 16.10.2024
7 neue Bohrlöcher bei Best Chance: Gladiator Metals (WKN: A3D6HK) bereit für ein Ressourcen-Update
WKN: A0H1Q1 | ISIN: PAP310761054
Tradegate
15.10.24
09:30 Uhr
91,50 Euro
+2,00
+2,23 %
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
Lateinamerika
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
15.10.2024 22:36 Uhr
Copa Holdings, S.A.: Copa Holdings Announces Monthly Traffic Statistics for September 2024

PANAMA CITY, Oct. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE: CPA) today released preliminary passenger traffic statistics for September 2024:

Operating DataSeptember
2024		September
2023		% Change
Copa Holdings (Consolidated)
ASM (mm) (1)2,497.3 2,289.9 9.1%
RPM (mm) (2)2,145.3 1,998.5 7.3%
Load Factor (3) 85.9 % 87.3 % -1.4 p.p.
1. Available seat miles - represents the aircraft seating capacity multiplied by the number of miles the seats are flown.
2. Revenue passenger miles - represents the number of miles flown by revenue passengers
3. Load factor - represents the percentage of aircraft seating capacity that is actually utilized

For September 2024, Copa Holdings' capacity (ASMs) increased by 9.1%, while system-wide passenger traffic (RPMs) increased by 7.3%, compared to 2023. As a result, the system load factor for the month was 85.9%, 1.4 percentage points lower than in September 2023.

Copa Holdings is a leading Latin American provider of passenger and cargo services. The Company, through its operating subsidiaries, provides service to countries in North, Central, and South America and the Caribbean. For more information visit www.copaair.com.

CPA-G

CONTACT: Daniel Tapia - Panamá
Director - Investor Relations
011 (507) 304-2774


