

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Synchrony Financial (SYF) released earnings for its third quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $768 million, or $1.94 per share. This compares with $618 million, or $1.48 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.79 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.8% to $3.814 billion from $3.475 billion last year.



Synchrony Financial earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



