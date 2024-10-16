Jupiter Green Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 16

16 October 2024

The Company announces the following unaudited estimates as at Valuation 15 October 2024

Total Assets Excluding current year income and expenses £50.783 million Including current year income and expenses £51.038 million Net asset value per Ordinary share (undiluted) Excluding current year income and expenses 267.62p Including current year income and expenses 268.96p Net asset value per Ordinary share (diluted) Excluding current year income and expenses 267.25p Including current year income and expenses 268.47p

A monthly fact sheet and copies of the company's most recent interim and full annual reports and accounts are available for download from http://www.jupiteram.com/JGC and on request from the email address below.

Enquiries:

Nick Black

Director - Investment Trusts

Jupiter Asset Management Limited, Company Secretary

investmentcompanies@jupiteram.com

020 3817 1000