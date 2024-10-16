Invesco Global Equity Income Trust Plc - Director Declaration
LONDON, United Kingdom, October 16
Invesco Global Equity Income Trust plc ('the Company")
LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596
HEADLINE: Director Declaration
This announcement is to record, as required by UK Listing Rule 6.4.9R (2), that Davina Curling, a Director of the Company, has been appointed as a non-executive director of Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust plc with effect from 1 November 2024.
Invesco Asset Management Limited
Corporate Company Secretary
16 October 2024
