Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 16.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 676 internationalen Medien
7 neue Bohrlöcher bei Best Chance: Gladiator Metals (WKN: A3D6HK) bereit für ein Ressourcen-Update
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QA2M | ISIN: CA5777891006 | Ticker-Symbol: MXR
Tradegate
16.10.24
08:52 Uhr
0,775 Euro
+0,030
+4,03 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MAWSON GOLD LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MAWSON GOLD LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,7500,76513:30
0,7300,77511:12
ACCESSWIRE
16.10.2024 12:38 Uhr
170 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Mawson Gold Limited: SXG Confirms Third High-Grade Gold-Antimony Mineralised Zone at Sunday Creek Project

140 m Down-dip Extension, Includes 3.3 m @ 34.1 g/t AuEq and 12.9 m @ 7.4 g/t AuEq

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 16, 2024 / Mawson Gold Limited ("Mawson" or the "Company") (TSXV:MAW)(Frankfurt:MXR)(OTC PINK:MWSNF) announces Southern Cross Gold Ltd. ("Southern Cross Gold" or "SXG") has made a significant discovery expanding mineralisation 140 m below previous drilling at the historic Golden Dyke mine at the 100%-owned Sunday Creek Gold-Antimony Project in Victoria (Figure 5).

Results from two diamond drill holes (SDDSC132 and SDDSC138 - Figures 1 and 2) significantly improve the immediate prospectivity of Sunday Creek demonstrating that Golden Dyke has become the third high-grade gold-antimony prospect located 260 m and 600 m west respectively from the first two, Rising Sun and Apollo.

Highlights:

  • High-Grade Results: Drilling has yielded further exceptional results 140 m below previous drilling at Golden Dyke. These discoveries are located outside the January 23, 2024 exploration target estimation, and include:

  • SDDSC138, drilled up to 250 m below surface, confirmed twelve vein sets from Rising Sun to Golden Dyke. The hole demonstrated high-grade continuity in three vein sets and defined nine new vein sets. The hole included 15 intercepts of Au > 20 g/t (up to 183 g/t Au) and 19 intercepts of Sb > 5% (up to 33.8% Sb). Selected highlights include:

    • 3.3 m @ 34.1 g/t AuEq (24.6 g/t Au, 5.0% Sb) from 294.6 m, including:

      • 1.8 m @ 62.3 g/t AuEq (44.8 g/t Au, 9.3% Sb) from 294.6 m

    • 12.9 m @ 7.4 g/t AuEq (4.5 g/t Au, 1.6% Sb) from 311.0 m, including:

      • 3.1 m @ 20.2 g/t AuEq (11.3 g/t Au, 4.7% Sb) from 316.9 m

  • SDDSC132, drilled up to 480 m below surface, is the deepest reported hole drilled east-west at Golden Dyke. The hole intercepted six vein sets across Rising Sun and Golden Dyke, five of which are new. Selected highlights include:

    • 2.2 m @ 16.7 g/t AuEq (13.0 g/t Au, 2.0% Sb) from 146.2 m, including:

      • 0.3 m @ 110.1 g/t AuEq (77.0 g/t Au, 17.6% Sb) from 146.4 m

    • 6.5 m @ 4.7 g/t AuEq (3.0 g/t Au, 0.9% Sb) from 541.9 m, including:

      • 2.6 m @ 10.5 g/t AuEq (6.9 g/t Au, 1.9% Sb) from 543.2 m

  • Ongoing Exploration: The company has planned a significant number of further holes under Golden Dyke, with 60 km of diamond drilling planned at Sunday Creek over the next year. Twenty-two holes are currently being processed and analysed with an additional five holes in progress. Five rigs are operating with a sixth rig due at site during early November 2024.

  • Mawson owns 96,590,910 shares of SXG (48.7%), valuing its stake at A$317.8 million (C$293.3 million) based on SXG's closing price on October 15, 2024 AEDT.

Michael Hudson, Mawson Interim CEO and Executive Chairman, states: "The Sunday Creek project keeps on delivering, this time through more high-grade gold and antimony results from our deepest holes under the most prolific historic mine, Golden Dyke, which now joins Rising Sun and Apollo as the third high-grade mineralised prospect at Sunday Creek.

"Sunday Creek continues to expand and be better understood through our systematic drill program. SDDSC138 has revealed twelve vein sets, including nine that were previously unmodelled. High-grade intercepts, such as 1.8 m @ 62.3 g/t AuEq from 294.6 m, confirm that the system continues below the historic Golden Dyke mine and west of the prior globally-leading drill results we have already delivered below the historic Rising Sun and Apollo mines.

"Importantly, SDDSC132, drilled up to 480 m below surface is our deepest east-west hole at Golden Dyke to date, intercepted six vein sets, indicating that the mineralisation extends at depth as it does at Rising Sun and Apollo immediately to its east. This hole was targeted to test up to 140 m below our previously reported SDDSC130 and demonstrates continuity of the system, that is crucial for our ongoing definition work.

"The Golden Dyke area is situated 260 m west of Rising Sun and 600 m west of Apollo and represents a significant expansion of the known mineralised footprint at the exciting Sunday Creek project. These results are particularly significant as they establish a third distinct high-grade mineralised zone within the Sunday Creek project. The identification of this new zone, alongside the previously known Rising Sun and Apollo areas, substantially increases the project's potential.

"With our planned 60 km diamond drilling program over the coming year, we expect to further delineate these zones and potentially uncover additional mineralised areas, that could significantly expand our mineral inventory at Sunday Creek.

"Strategically, these exciting discoveries compliment recent SXG releases that outline additional freehold land acquisitions, regional geophysical surveys and the Scheme of Arrangement with Mawson Gold Ltd that will lead to a consolidated ownership of Sunday Creek, as well as a dual listing in Australia and Canada on both the ASX and TSXV respectively."

Drill Hole Discussion

SDDSC138 was drilled east to west, parallel to and within the dyke/breccia host structure (the ladder "rails") and intercepted twelve mineralised vein sets (the ladder "rungs") across Rising Sun and Golden Dyke, while testing a prospective corridor of 292 m (cumulative downhole length of dyke and sericite/carbonate altered sediment). SDDSC138 included 15 intercepts of Au > 20 g/t (up to 183 g/t Au) and 19 intercepts of Sb > 5% (up to 33.8% Sb). This hole drilled up to 250 m below surface and 55 m to 85 m above and parallel to SDDSC130 (reported September 05, 2024) which provided continuity of mineralised structures, some relatively close to surface:

Extended highlights from SDDSC138 include:

  • 0.3 m @ 38.3 g/t AuEq (24.7 g/t Au, 7.3% Sb) from 131.9 m, including:

    • 0.1 m @ 122.2 g/t AuEq (77.5 g/t Au, 23.8% Sb) from 131.9 m

  • 1.9 m @ 2.0 g/t AuEq (0.7 g/t Au, 0.7% Sb) from 143.2 m

  • 1.2 m @ 8.4 g/t AuEq (8.2 g/t Au, 0.1% Sb) from 285.9 m

  • 3.3 m @ 34.1 g/t AuEq (24.6 g/t Au, 5.0% Sb) from 294.6 m, including:

    • 1.8 m @ 62.3 g/t AuEq (44.8 g/t Au, 9.3% Sb) from 294.6 m

  • 1.0 m @ 2.9 g/t AuEq (0.7 g/t Au, 1.2% Sb) from 302.5 m

  • 12.9 m @ 7.4 g/t AuEq (4.5 g/t Au, 1.6% Sb) from 311.0 m, including:

    • 0.4 m @ 20.3 g/t AuEq (16.4 g/t Au, 2.1% Sb) from 311.0 m

    • 1.6 m @ 11.9 g/t AuEq (7.9 g/t Au, 2.1% Sb) from 313.0 m

    • 3.1 m @ 20.2 g/t AuEq (11.3 g/t Au, 4.7% Sb) from 316.9 m

  • 3.0 m @ 3.1 g/t AuEq (2.8 g/t Au, 0.2% Sb) from 336.2 m, including:

    • 1.0 m @ 5.5 g/t AuEq (5.2 g/t Au, 0.1% Sb) from 337.7 m

  • 6.9 m @ 3.2 g/t AuEq (2.1 g/t Au, 0.6% Sb) from 351.6 m, including:

    • 2.0 m @ 5.3 g/t AuEq (4.0 g/t Au, 0.7% Sb) from 354.0 m

  • 4.7 m @ 1.1 g/t AuEq (0.9 g/t Au, 0.1% Sb) from 367.5 m

  • 0.7 m @ 3.7 g/t AuEq (1.1 g/t Au, 1.4% Sb) from 380.9 m

  • 2.4 m @ 1.7 g/t AuEq (1.1 g/t Au, 0.3% Sb) from 386.1 m

  • 1.4 m @ 3.7 g/t AuEq (2.9 g/t Au, 0.4% Sb) from 398.3 m

  • 0.6 m @ 3.6 g/t AuEq (2.9 g/t Au, 0.4% Sb) from 402.3 m

  • 4.5 m @ 3.9 g/t AuEq (3.2 g/t Au, 0.4% Sb) from 405.2 m, including:

    • 1.1 m @ 10.8 g/t AuEq (9.9 g/t Au, 0.5% Sb) from 408.2 m

  • 10.5 m @ 6.2 g/t AuEq (4.2 g/t Au, 1.1% Sb) from 414.0 m, including:

    • 1.8 m @ 9.7 g/t AuEq (6.7 g/t Au, 1.6% Sb) from 414.0 m

    • 0.2 m @ 80.1 g/t AuEq (78.2 g/t Au, 1.0% Sb) from 417.0 m

    • 2.7 m @ 7.5 g/t AuEq (3.9 g/t Au, 1.9% Sb) from 421.8 m

  • 1.1 m @ 17.4 g/t AuEq (12.9 g/t Au, 2.4% Sb) from 427.6 m

  • 0.8 m @ 3.0 g/t AuEq (0.5 g/t Au, 1.3% Sb) from 434.4 m

  • 3.5 m @ 1.3 g/t AuEq (0.4 g/t Au, 0.5% Sb) from 439.3 m

  • 1.7 m @ 41.7 g/t AuEq (38.3 g/t Au, 1.8% Sb) from 445.0 m

  • 8.5 m @ 4.8 g/t AuEq (1.7 g/t Au, 1.7% Sb) from 453.4 m, including:

    • 0.5 m @ 22.2 g/t AuEq (9.7 g/t Au, 6.6% Sb) from 456.7 m

    • 0.9 m @ 22.8 g/t AuEq (3.2 g/t Au, 10.4% Sb) from 458.6 m

SDDSC132, drilled up to 480 m below surface, is the deepest reported east to west drill hole (parallel to the ladder "rails") drilled at the Golden Dyke prospect, with two deeper holes being processed/in progress (SDDSC141 and SDDSC147). The hole intercepted six high-grade vein sets across Rising Sun and Golden Dyke (Figures 1 to 3), while testing a prospective corridor of 210 m (cumulative downhole length of dyke and sericite/carbonate altered sediment). SDDSC132 was drilled up to 140 m below and parallel to SDDSC130. The hole included five intervals of > 20 g/t Au (up to 77.0 g/t Au) and five intervals > 5% Sb (up to 17.6% Sb).

Extended highlights from SDDSC132 include:

  • 0.8 m @ 6.5 g/t AuEq (6.5 g/t Au, 0.0% Sb) from 126.0 m

  • 2.2 m @ 16.7 g/t AuEq (13.0 g/t Au, 2.0% Sb) from 146.2 m, including:

    • 0.3 m @ 110.1 g/t AuEq (77.0 g/t Au, 17.6% Sb) from 146.4 m

    • 0.4 m @ 21.0 g/t AuEq (20.9 g/t Au, 0.0% Sb) from 148.0 m

  • 3.3 m @ 1.2 g/t AuEq (0.7 g/t Au, 0.3% Sb) from 151.2 m

  • 1.8 m @ 2.3 g/t AuEq (2.3 g/t Au, 0.0% Sb) from 162.1 m

  • 1.6 m @ 3.6 g/t AuEq (3.2 g/t Au, 0.2% Sb) from 170.8 m

  • 3.5 m @ 4.0 g/t AuEq (2.8 g/t Au, 0.7% Sb) from 186.6 m, including:

    • 0.1 m @ 57.8 g/t AuEq (28.5 g/t Au, 15.6% Sb) from 186.6 m

  • 1.7 m @ 2.4 g/t AuEq (1.9 g/t Au, 0.2% Sb) from 534.3 m

  • 6.5 m @ 4.7 g/t AuEq (3.0 g/t Au, 0.9% Sb) from 541.9 m, including:

    • 2.6 m @ 10.5 g/t AuEq (6.9 g/t Au, 1.9% Sb) from 543.2 m

  • 3.6 m @ 3.9 g/t AuEq (3.0 g/t Au, 0.5% Sb) from 550.8 m, including:

    • 1.8 m @ 4.4 g/t AuEq (2.8 g/t Au, 0.8% Sb) from 550.8 m

  • 3.6 m @ 1.0 g/t AuEq (0.7 g/t Au, 0.2% Sb) from 570.2 m

  • 1.4 m @ 2.1 g/t AuEq (0.3 g/t Au, 1.0% Sb) from 588.5 m

  • 0.7 m @ 2.9 g/t AuEq (1.7 g/t Au, 0.6% Sb) from 610.3 m.

Pending Results and Update

Twenty-two holes (SDDSC129, 131, 133-137, 139-143, 146, 050W1, 050W2, 092W1, 092W2, 137W1, 137W2) are currently being processed and analyzed, with five holes (SDDSC120W1, 144, 145, 146W1, 147) in progress (Figure 1 and 2).

Exploration Target

On January 23, 2024, SXG announced the maiden gold and antimony Exploration Target at its flagship 100%-owned Sunday Creek Project in Victoria, Australia. The Exploration Target ranges reported are shown in Table 1. Notably, the Exploration Target was constrained to the current drill footprint at Apollo and Rising Sun as they contain sufficient drilling to determine continuity and infer grade ranges. This represents approximately one third to one half the strike of the main drill area and significant potential exists to increase the size of the exploration target with high grade drill results drilled for up to 450 m beyond the Exploration Target area. Drilling since January has significantly expanded the footprint of mineralisation beyond the bounds of the exploration target area, especially including SDDSC130 announced in this press release (Figure 2).

Table 1. Sunday Creek Exploration Target for Apollo and Rising Sun at the Sunday Creek Project

Range

Tonnes (Mt)

AuEq g/t*

Au g/t

Sb %

Au Eq (Moz)

Au (Moz)

Sb (kt)

Lower Case

4.4

7.2

5.3

1.2

1.0

0.74

53.5

Upper Case

5.1

9.7

7.8

1.2

1.6

1.28

62.8

The potential quantity and grade of the Exploration Target is conceptual in nature and therefore is an approximation. There has been insufficient exploration to estimate a Mineral Resource and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in the estimation of a Mineral Resource. The Exploration Target has been prepared and reported in accordance with the 2012 edition of the JORC Code.

About Sunday Creek

The Sunday Creek epizonal-style gold project is located 60 km north of Melbourne within 19,365 hectares of granted exploration tenements. SXG is also the freehold landholder of 133.29 hectares that form the key portion in and around the main drilled area at the Sunday Creek Project.

Gold and antimony form in a relay of vein sets that cut across a steeply dipping zone of intensely altered rocks (the "host"). When observed from above, the host resembles the side rails of a ladder, where the sub-vertical mineralised vein sets are the rungs that extend from surface to depth. At Apollo and Rising Sun these individual 'rungs' have been defined over 600 m depth extent from surface to 1,100 m below surface, are 2.5 m to 3.5 m wide (median widths) (and up to 10 m), and 20 m to 100 m in strike.

Cumulatively, 136 drill holes for 61,969 m have been reported by SXG (and Mawson Gold Ltd) from Sunday Creek since late 2020. An additional 11 holes for 566 m from Sunday Creek were abandoned due to deviation or hole conditions. Fourteen drillholes for 2,383 m have been reported regionally outside of the main Sunday Creek drill area. A total of 64 historic drill holes for 5,599 m were completed from the late 1960s to 2008. The project now contains a total of forty-six (46) >100 g/t AuEq x m and fifty-five (55) >50 to 100 g/t AuEq x m drill holes by applying a 2 m @ 1 g/t lower cut.

Our systematic drill program is strategically targeting these significant vein formations, initially these have been defined over 1,350 m strike of the host from Christina to Apollo prospects, of which approximately 620 m has been more intensively drill tested (Rising Sun to Apollo). At least 62 'rungs' have been defined to date, defined by high-grade intercepts (20 g/t to >7,330 g/t Au) along with lower grade edges. Ongoing step-out drilling is aiming to uncover the potential extent of this mineralised system.

Geologically, the project is located within the Melbourne Structural Zone in the Lachlan Fold Belt. The regional host to the Sunday Creek mineralisation is an interbedded turbidite sequence of siltstones and minor sandstones metamorphosed to sub-greenschist facies and folded into a set of open north-west trending folds.

Further Information

Further discussion and analysis of the Sunday Creek project by Southern Cross Gold is available on the SXG website at www.southerncrossgold.com.au.

Critical Metal Epizonal Gold-Antimony Deposits

Sunday Creek is an epizonal gold-antimony deposit formed in the late Devonian (like Fosterville, Costerfield and Redcastle), 60 million years later than mesozonal gold systems formed in Victoria (for example Ballarat and Bendigo). Epizonal deposits are a form of orogenic gold deposit classified according to their depth of formation: epizonal (<6 km), mesozonal (6-12 km) and hypozonal (>12 km).

Epizonal deposits in Victoria often have associated high levels of the critical metal, antimony, and Sunday Creek is no exception. China claims a 56 per cent share of global mined supplies of antimony, according to a 2023 European Union study. Antimony features highly on the critical minerals lists of many countries including Australia, the United States of America, Canada, Japan and the European Union. Australia ranks seventh for antimony production despite all production coming from a single mine at Costerfield in Victoria, located nearby to all SXG projects. Antimony alloys with lead and tin which results in improved properties for solders, munitions, bearings and batteries. Antimony is a prominent additive for halogen-containing flame retardants. Adequate supplies of antimony are critical to the world's energy transition, and to the high-tech industry, especially the semi-conductor and defence sectors where it is a critical additive to primers in munitions.

In August 2024, the Chinese government announced it will place export limits on antimony and antimony products. This will put pressure on Western defence supply chains and negatively affect the supply of the metal and push up pricing given China's dominance of the supply of the metal in the global markets. This is positive for SXG as we are likely to have one of the very few large and high-quality projects of antimony in the western world that can feed western demand into the future.

Antimony represents approximately 20% in situ recoverable value of Sunday Creek at an AuEq of 1.88.

Technical Background and Qualified Person

The Qualified Person, Michael Hudson, Executive Chairman and a director of Mawson Gold, and a Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy, has reviewed, verified and approved the technical contents of this release.

Analytical samples are transported to the Bendigo facility of On Site Laboratory Services ("On Site") which operates under both an ISO 9001 and NATA quality systems. Samples were prepared and analyzed for gold using the fire assay technique (PE01S method; 25 gram charge), followed by measuring the gold in solution with flame AAS equipment. Samples for multi-element analysis (BM011 and over-range methods as required) use aqua regia digestion and ICP-MS analysis. The QA/QC program of Southern Cross Gold consists of the systematic insertion of certified standards of known gold content, blanks within interpreted mineralized rock and quarter core duplicates. In addition, On Site inserts blanks and standards into the analytical process.

MAW considers that both gold and antimony that are included in the gold equivalent calculation ("AuEq") have reasonable potential to be recovered at Sunday Creek, given current geochemical understanding, historic production statistics and geologically analogous mining operations. Historically, ore from Sunday Creek was treated onsite or shipped to the Costerfield mine, located 54 km to the northwest of the project, for processing during WW1. The Costerfield mine corridor, now owned by Mandalay Resources Ltd contains two million ounces of equivalent gold (Mandalay Q3 2021 Results), and in 2020 was the sixth highest-grade global underground mine and a top 5 global producer of antimony.

MAW considers that it is appropriate to adopt the same gold equivalent variables as Mandalay Resources Ltd in its Mandalay Technical Report, 2024 dated March 28, 2024. The gold equivalence formula used by Mandalay Resources was calculated using Costerfield's 2023 production costs, using a gold price of US$1,900 per ounce, an antimony price of US$12,000 per tonne and 2023 total year metal recoveries of 94% for gold and 89% for antimony, and is as follows:

???????? = ???? (??/??) + 1.88 × ???? (%).

Based on the latest Costerfield calculation and given the similar geological styles and historic toll treatment of Sunday Creek mineralization at Costerfield, SXG considers that a ???????? = ???? (??/??) + 1.88 × ???? (%) is appropriate to use for the initial exploration targeting of gold-antimony mineralization at Sunday Creek.

About Mawson Gold Limited (TSXV:MAW, FRANKFURT:MXR, OTCPINK:MWSNF)

Mawson Gold Limited has distinguished itself as a leading Nordic exploration company. Over the last decades, the team behind Mawson has forged a long and successful record of discovering, financing, and advancing mineral projects in the Nordics and Australia. Mawson holds the Skellefteå North gold discovery and a portfolio of historic uranium resources in Sweden. Mawson also holds 48.7% of Southern Cross Gold Ltd. (ASX:SXG) which owns or controls two high-grade, historic epizonal goldfields in Victoria, Australia, including the exciting Sunday Creek Au-Sb discovery.

About Southern Cross Gold Ltd (ASX:SXG)

Southern Cross Gold holds the 100%-owned Sunday Creek project in Victoria and Mt Isa project in Queensland, the Redcastle joint venture in Victoria, Australia, and a strategic 6.7% holding in ASX-listed Nagambie Resources Limited (ASX:NAG) which grants SXG a Right of First Refusal over a 3,300 square kilometer tenement package held by NAG in Victoria.

On behalf of the Board,

"Michael Hudson"
Michael Hudson, Interim CEO and Executive Chairman

Further Information
www.mawsongold.com
1305 - 1090 West Georgia St., Vancouver, BC, V6E 3V7
Mariana Bermudez (Canada), Corporate Secretary
+1 (604) 685 9316 info@mawsongold.com

Forward-Looking Statement

This news release contains forward-looking statements or forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). All statements herein, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Although Mawson believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, postulate, and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. Mawson cautions investors that any forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, Mawson's expectations regarding its ownership interest in Southern Cross Gold, capital and other costs varying significantly from estimates, changes in world metal markets, changes in equity markets, the potential impact of epidemics, pandemics or other public health crises on the Company's business, risks related to negative publicity with respect to the Company or the mining industry in general; exploration potential being conceptual in nature, there being insufficient exploration to define a mineral resource on the Australian-projects owned by SXG, and uncertainty if further exploration will result in the determination of a mineral resource; planned drill programs and results varying from expectations, delays in obtaining results, equipment failure, unexpected geological conditions, local community relations, dealings with non-governmental organizations, delays in operations due to permit grants, environmental and safety risks, and other risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, Mawson disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Figure 1: Sunday Creek plan view showing selected results from holes SDDSC132 and 138 reported here (blue highlighted box, black trace), with selected prior reported drill holes and pending holes.

Figure 2: Sunday Creek longitudinal section across A-B in the plane of the dyke breccia/altered sediment host looking towards the north (striking 236 degrees) showing mineralised veins sets. Showing holes SDDSC132 and 138 reported here (blue highlighted box, black trace), with selected intersections and prior reported drill holes. The vertical extents of the vein sets are limited by proximity to drill hole pierce points. For location refer to Figure 1.

Figure 3: Sunday Creek regional plan view showing soil sampling, structural framework, regional historic epizonal gold mining areas and broad regional areas tested by 12 holes for 2,383 m drill program. The regional drill areas are at Tonstal, Consols and Leviathan located 4,000-7,500 m along strike from the main drill area at Golden Dyke- Apollo.

Figure 4: Location of the Sunday Creek project, along with the Redcastle JV and simplified geology.

Table 1: Drill collar summary table for recent drill holes in progress.

Hole_ID

Depth (m)

Prospect

East GDA94_Z55

North GDA94_Z55

Elevation

Azimuth

Plunge

SDDSC114W1

625.1

Rising Sun

330464

5867914

286.6

82

-58

SDDSC119W1

643

Apollo

331498

5867858

336.7

272.5

-45.2

SDDSC123

124.3

Apollo

331499

5867859

337

276

-52

SDDSC124

969.3

Apollo

331499

5867859

337

274

-52.2

SDDSC121W1

953.4

Rising Sun

330510

5867852

296.6

72

-63.8

SDDSC125

551.7

Golden Dyke

330462

5867920

285.6

212

-68

SDDSC126

941.4

Rising Sun

330815

5867599

295.7

321.6

-54

SDDSC122W1

1007.8

Rising Sun

330338

5867860

276.5

72

-61.4

SDDSC050W1

797.1

Rising Sun

330539

5867885

295.3

77

-63

SDDSC127

483.2

Apollo

331498

5867858

336.9

271.3

-43.3

SDDSC128

745.1

Apollo

331465

5867867

333.1

272.6

-43.3

SDDSC129

1269.8

Rising Sun

330388

5867860

276.5

77.3

-57.3

SDDSC092W1

767

Rising Sun

330537.2

5867882.6

295.5

82.2

-61.1

SDDSC130

614

Golden Dyke

330777

5867891

295.9

255

-42

SDDSC050W2

789.4

Rising Sun

330539

5867885

295.3

77

-63

SDDSC131

179.6

Christina

330081

5867609

273.1

284

-47

SDDSC132

746.3

Golden Dyke

330776.9

5867890.5

295.9

261.5

-50

SDDSC133

347.2

Apollo East

331380

5867740

335

8

-42

SDDSC134

230.9

Christina

330080.9

5867609.3

273.1

302.5

-61.5

SDDSC135

182.4

Christina

330080.9

5867609.3

273.1

342.5

-51

SDDSC136

349

Apollo East

331380

5867740

335

329

-41

SDDSC137

299.7

Christina

330080.9

5867609.3

273

40

-62

SDDSC138

530.1

Golden Dyke

330776.9

5867890.5

296

250

-36

SDDSC139

469.2

Apollo East

331465.4

5867865.1

333.2

267

-37.4

SDDSC140

349.9

Christina

330080.9

5867609.3

273.1

8.9

-70.2

SDDSC092W2

739.3

Rising Sun

330537.2

5867882.6

295.5

82.2

-61.1

SDDSC137W1

199.5

Christina

330074.9

5867612.4

273.6

41

-61.9

SDDSC137W2

223

Christina

330074.9

5867612.4

273.6

41

-61.9

SDDSC092W3

799.5

Rising Sun

330537.2

5867882.6

295.5

82.2

-61.1

SDDSC141

935.3

Golden Dyke

330809

5867842

301

271.5

-53

SDDSC142

500.7

Christina

330075

5867612

273.6

292

-70

SDDSC143

667.8

Apollo

331464.1

5867864.9

332.9

270.3

-39.1

SDDSC144

In progress plan 700 m

Rising Sun

330338.1

5867860

276.5

76

-55.5

SDDSC145

In progress plan 925 m

Apollo

331593.6

5867955

344.4

264.2

-40

SDDSC120W1

In progress plan 1050 m

Rising Sun

331107.9

5867977.2

319.2

266.5

-55

SDDSC146

245.7

Christina

330072.8

5867611.9

273.7

273

-42

SDDSC146W1

In progress plan 500 m

Christina

330072.8

5867611.9

273.7

273

-42

SDDSC147

In progress plan 1430 m

Golden Dyke

330809

5867842

277.5

277.5

-56.5

Table 2: Table of mineralised drill hole intersections reported from SDDSC132 and 138 using two cutoff criteria. Lower grades cut at 1.0 g/t AuEq lower cutoff over a maximum of 2 m with higher grades cut at 5.0 g/t AuEq cutoff over a maximum of 1 m.

Hole-ID

From (m)

To (m)

Length (m)

Au g/t

Sb%

AuEq g/t

SDDSC132

126.0

126.8

0.8

6.5

0.0

6.5

SDDSC132

146.2

148.4

2.2

13.0

2.0

16.7

including

146.4

146.7

0.3

77.0

17.6

110.1

including

148.0

148.4

0.4

20.9

0.0

21.0

SDDSC132

151.2

154.5

3.3

0.7

0.3

1.2

SDDSC132

162.1

163.9

1.8

2.3

0.0

2.3

SDDSC132

170.8

172.4

1.6

3.2

0.2

3.6

SDDSC132

186.6

190.1

3.5

2.8

0.7

4.0

including

186.6

186.7

0.1

28.5

15.6

57.8

SDDSC132

534.3

536.0

1.7

1.9

0.2

2.4

SDDSC132

541.9

548.4

6.5

3.0

0.9

4.7

including

543.2

545.8

2.6

6.9

1.9

10.5

SDDSC132

550.8

554.4

3.6

3.0

0.5

3.9

including

550.8

552.6

1.8

2.8

0.8

4.4

SDDSC132

570.2

573.8

3.6

0.7

0.2

1.0

SDDSC132

588.5

589.9

1.4

0.3

1.0

2.1

SDDSC132

610.3

611.0

0.7

1.7

0.6

2.9

SDDSC138

131.9

132.2

0.3

24.7

7.3

38.3

including

131.9

132.0

0.1

77.5

23.8

122.2

SDDSC138

143.2

145.1

1.9

0.7

0.7

2.0

SDDSC138

285.9

287.1

1.2

8.2

0.1

8.4

SDDSC138

294.6

297.9

3.3

24.6

5.0

34.1

including

294.6

296.4

1.8

44.8

9.3

62.3

SDDSC138

302.5

303.5

1.0

0.7

1.2

2.9

SDDSC138

311.0

323.9

12.9

4.5

1.6

7.4

including

311.0

311.4

0.4

16.4

2.1

20.3

including

313.0

314.6

1.6

7.9

2.1

11.9

including

316.9

320.0

3.1

11.3

4.7

20.2

SDDSC138

336.2

339.2

3.0

2.8

0.2

3.1

including

337.7

338.7

1.0

5.2

0.1

5.5

SDDSC138

351.6

358.5

6.9

2.1

0.6

3.2

including

354.0

356.0

2.0

4.0

0.7

5.3

SDDSC138

367.5

372.2

4.7

0.9

0.1

1.1

SDDSC138

380.9

381.6

0.7

1.1

1.4

3.7

SDDSC138

386.1

388.5

2.4

1.1

0.3

1.7

SDDSC138

398.3

399.7

1.4

2.9

0.4

3.7

SDDSC138

402.3

402.9

0.6

2.9

0.4

3.6

SDDSC138

405.2

409.7

4.5

3.2

0.4

3.9

including

408.2

409.3

1.1

9.9

0.5

10.8

SDDSC138

414.0

424.5

10.5

4.2

1.1

6.2

including

414.0

415.8

1.8

6.7

1.6

9.7

including

417.0

417.2

0.2

78.2

1.0

80.1

including

421.8

424.5

2.7

3.9

1.9

7.5

SDDSC138

427.6

428.7

1.1

12.9

2.4

17.4

SDDSC138

434.4

435.2

0.8

0.5

1.3

3.0

SDDSC138

439.3

442.8

3.5

0.4

0.5

1.3

SDDSC138

445.0

446.7

1.7

38.3

1.8

41.7

SDDSC138

453.4

461.9

8.5

1.7

1.7

4.8

including

456.7

457.2

0.5

9.7

6.6

22.2

including

458.6

459.5

0.9

3.2

10.4

22.8

Table 3: All individual assays reported from SDDSC132 and 138 reported here >0.1g/t AuEq.

Hole number

From (m)

To (m)

Length (m)

Au ppm

Sb%

AuEq (g/t)

SDDSC132

34.4

35.6

1.2

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC132

124.0

124.6

0.7

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC132

124.6

125.3

0.6

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC132

125.3

126.0

0.7

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC132

126.0

126.8

0.8

6.5

0.0

6.5

SDDSC132

126.8

127.3

0.5

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC132

127.3

127.9

0.5

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC132

127.9

128.4

0.5

0.7

0.0

0.7

SDDSC132

140.8

141.2

0.4

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC132

145.8

146.2

0.4

0.9

0.0

0.9

SDDSC132

146.2

146.4

0.2

3.9

0.1

4.2

SDDSC132

146.4

146.7

0.3

77.0

17.6

110.1

SDDSC132

146.7

146.9

0.2

0.7

0.0

0.7

SDDSC132

146.9

147.4

0.5

0.3

0.0

0.3

SDDSC132

148.0

148.5

0.4

20.9

0.0

21.0

SDDSC132

148.5

148.6

0.1

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC132

148.6

149.1

0.5

0.1

0.0

0.2

SDDSC132

149.1

149.5

0.4

0.3

0.0

0.4

SDDSC132

149.5

150.0

0.6

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC132

151.2

151.6

0.5

1.0

0.0

1.1

SDDSC132

151.6

152.0

0.4

1.1

0.0

1.1

SDDSC132

152.0

152.8

0.8

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC132

152.8

153.2

0.5

0.1

0.0

0.2

SDDSC132

153.2

153.4

0.2

1.9

0.6

3.0

SDDSC132

153.4

154.0

0.6

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC132

154.0

154.4

0.4

1.4

0.4

2.1

SDDSC132

154.4

154.5

0.1

2.2

6.6

14.6

SDDSC132

154.5

155.0

0.5

0.8

0.1

1.0

SDDSC132

155.0

156.2

1.2

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC132

156.2

156.4

0.2

0.5

0.0

0.5

SDDSC132

156.4

157.1

0.7

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC132

157.1

157.5

0.4

0.9

0.0

1.0

SDDSC132

157.5

158.5

1.0

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC132

158.5

159.5

1.0

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC132

159.5

160.5

1.0

0.4

0.0

0.4

SDDSC132

160.5

161.3

0.8

0.4

0.0

0.4

SDDSC132

161.3

161.7

0.4

0.6

0.0

0.6

SDDSC132

161.7

162.1

0.4

0.8

0.0

0.8

SDDSC132

162.1

162.2

0.1

2.2

0.0

2.2

SDDSC132

162.2

162.6

0.4

0.5

0.0

0.5

SDDSC132

162.6

163.2

0.6

2.0

0.0

2.0

SDDSC132

163.2

163.3

0.2

4.4

0.0

4.4

SDDSC132

163.3

163.8

0.5

3.6

0.0

3.6

SDDSC132

166.0

166.6

0.6

0.3

0.0

0.3

SDDSC132

166.6

166.9

0.3

1.3

0.0

1.3

SDDSC132

166.9

167.2

0.3

2.4

0.0

2.4

SDDSC132

167.2

167.6

0.4

0.8

0.0

0.8

SDDSC132

167.6

168.4

0.8

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC132

170.0

170.8

0.8

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC132

170.8

171.0

0.2

1.0

0.5

1.9

SDDSC132

171.7

172.1

0.4

0.4

0.0

0.4

SDDSC132

172.1

172.4

0.3

15.3

0.6

16.5

SDDSC132

172.4

173.3

0.9

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC132

176.5

176.6

0.1

0.7

0.1

0.9

SDDSC132

176.6

176.9

0.2

7.1

0.3

7.7

SDDSC132

177.7

178.4

0.7

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC132

178.4

178.7

0.4

0.5

0.0

0.5

SDDSC132

178.7

179.3

0.6

0.3

0.0

0.4

SDDSC132

180.3

180.6

0.3

0.9

0.0

0.9

SDDSC132

184.5

185.0

0.5

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC132

185.4

186.0

0.6

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC132

186.6

186.8

0.1

28.5

15.6

57.8

SDDSC132

186.8

187.7

0.9

0.2

0.0

0.3

SDDSC132

187.7

188.2

0.5

0.3

0.0

0.3

SDDSC132

188.2

189.0

0.9

4.2

0.0

4.2

SDDSC132

189.0

190.1

1.1

1.7

0.1

1.8

SDDSC132

193.2

193.4

0.2

1.1

0.0

1.1

SDDSC132

193.4

193.9

0.6

0.4

0.0

0.4

SDDSC132

194.7

195.2

0.5

0.3

0.0

0.3

SDDSC132

195.2

195.7

0.6

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC132

196.9

197.3

0.4

3.7

0.0

3.7

SDDSC132

460.2

460.8

0.6

0.6

0.0

0.6

SDDSC132

460.8

461.5

0.7

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC132

461.5

461.9

0.3

0.1

0.0

0.2

SDDSC132

461.9

462.3

0.4

0.2

0.1

0.3

SDDSC132

475.0

475.2

0.2

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC132

493.0

493.6

0.6

0.1

0.0

0.2

SDDSC132

515.9

516.6

0.7

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC132

516.6

516.8

0.2

0.0

1.0

1.9

SDDSC132

532.7

533.3

0.7

0.3

0.0

0.3

SDDSC132

533.3

533.8

0.4

0.3

0.1

0.5

SDDSC132

533.8

534.3

0.5

0.1

0.3

0.6

SDDSC132

534.3

535.0

0.7

2.4

0.2

2.8

SDDSC132

535.0

535.2

0.2

4.5

1.1

6.5

SDDSC132

535.2

536.0

0.9

0.9

0.1

1.2

SDDSC132

536.0

537.1

1.1

0.2

0.0

0.3

SDDSC132

538.1

538.2

0.1

2.4

0.4

3.2

SDDSC132

538.2

538.6

0.4

0.1

0.0

0.2

SDDSC132

538.6

538.7

0.2

0.7

0.3

1.3

SDDSC132

539.8

540.3

0.4

0.2

0.1

0.4

SDDSC132

540.3

540.4

0.2

0.3

0.2

0.6

SDDSC132

540.4

541.3

0.8

0.4

0.0

0.4

SDDSC132

541.9

542.4

0.5

0.5

0.3

1.1

SDDSC132

542.4

543.2

0.8

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC132

543.2

543.3

0.1

28.7

0.0

28.8

SDDSC132

543.3

543.8

0.5

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC132

543.8

544.2

0.4

8.7

0.3

9.3

SDDSC132

544.2

544.4

0.2

2.5

0.2

2.8

SDDSC132

544.4

545.2

0.8

0.7

0.2

1.1

SDDSC132

545.2

545.4

0.2

61.2

0.2

61.6

SDDSC132

545.4

545.8

0.5

1.1

10.4

20.7

SDDSC132

545.8

546.6

0.8

0.3

0.1

0.4

SDDSC132

546.6

547.2

0.6

0.1

0.1

0.2

SDDSC132

547.2

547.5

0.3

0.6

0.4

1.4

SDDSC132

547.5

548.0

0.6

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC132

548.0

548.4

0.4

0.9

1.2

3.1

SDDSC132

548.4

549.0

0.6

0.1

0.1

0.3

SDDSC132

549.0

549.9

0.9

0.2

0.4

1.0

SDDSC132

549.9

550.8

0.9

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC132

550.8

550.9

0.1

3.1

1.4

5.7

SDDSC132

550.9

551.5

0.6

0.3

0.4

1.0

SDDSC132

551.5

551.9

0.4

2.4

1.7

5.5

SDDSC132

551.9

552.4

0.5

5.2

0.8

6.6

SDDSC132

552.4

552.6

0.2

7.1

0.7

8.4

SDDSC132

552.6

553.2

0.7

0.1

0.1

0.2

SDDSC132

553.2

554.0

0.8

0.2

0.1

0.4

SDDSC132

554.0

554.2

0.2

18.3

0.1

18.6

SDDSC132

554.2

554.4

0.2

13.3

0.2

13.7

SDDSC132

554.4

555.1

0.8

0.2

0.1

0.4

SDDSC132

555.1

556.3

1.2

0.0

0.1

0.1

SDDSC132

556.3

557.1

0.8

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC132

565.1

565.8

0.7

0.3

0.0

0.3

SDDSC132

565.8

566.0

0.3

2.9

0.0

2.9

SDDSC132

566.0

567.2

1.2

0.3

0.0

0.3

SDDSC132

570.2

570.5

0.3

1.2

0.1

1.4

SDDSC132

570.5

571.3

0.8

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC132

571.3

571.6

0.4

0.1

0.0

0.2

SDDSC132

571.6

572.0

0.4

1.2

1.0

3.1

SDDSC132

572.0

572.5

0.5

0.9

0.0

1.0

SDDSC132

572.5

572.7

0.2

1.4

0.1

1.5

SDDSC132

572.7

573.3

0.7

0.3

0.0

0.4

SDDSC132

573.3

573.8

0.5

1.0

0.4

1.8

SDDSC132

573.8

574.4

0.6

0.3

0.0

0.3

SDDSC132

574.4

574.6

0.1

0.7

0.0

0.8

SDDSC132

577.2

578.2

1.0

0.5

0.1

0.6

SDDSC132

579.2

580.2

1.0

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC132

580.2

580.4

0.2

0.6

0.9

2.3

SDDSC132

584.3

584.4

0.1

1.0

0.5

1.9

SDDSC132

584.4

585.0

0.5

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC132

585.0

585.9

1.0

0.3

0.2

0.7

SDDSC132

585.9

586.4

0.5

0.1

0.0

0.2

SDDSC132

586.4

587.1

0.7

0.5

0.1

0.6

SDDSC132

587.1

587.4

0.3

0.4

0.2

0.8

SDDSC132

587.4

587.7

0.3

0.5

0.1

0.6

SDDSC132

587.7

588.5

0.9

0.1

0.2

0.5

SDDSC132

588.5

588.7

0.2

1.0

6.5

13.2

SDDSC132

588.7

589.7

1.0

0.1

0.0

0.2

SDDSC132

589.7

589.9

0.2

0.7

0.8

2.3

SDDSC132

591.8

592.0

0.2

0.1

0.0

0.2

SDDSC132

592.0

592.6

0.5

0.5

0.1

0.6

SDDSC132

592.6

593.5

0.9

0.5

0.0

0.5

SDDSC132

606.8

607.1

0.3

0.2

0.4

0.9

SDDSC132

609.0

609.9

0.9

0.1

0.0

0.2

SDDSC132

609.9

610.3

0.4

0.6

0.2

0.8

SDDSC132

610.3

611.0

0.7

1.7

0.6

2.9

SDDSC132

611.0

611.3

0.3

0.5

0.1

0.6

SDDSC132

611.3

611.9

0.6

0.1

0.0

0.2

SDDSC132

611.9

612.7

0.8

0.0

0.2

0.4

SDDSC132

613.8

614.2

0.4

0.1

0.1

0.2

SDDSC132

616.4

617.0

0.6

1.5

0.0

1.6

SDDSC132

617.7

618.1

0.4

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC132

618.1

618.5

0.5

0.1

0.1

0.4

SDDSC132

618.5

618.7

0.2

0.1

0.1

0.2

SDDSC132

618.7

619.8

1.1

0.2

0.0

0.3

SDDSC132

628.6

629.0

0.4

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC132

629.0

630.0

1.0

0.0

0.0

0.1

SDDSC132

633.5

633.6

0.2

0.5

0.4

1.2

SDDSC132

634.9

635.0

0.1

1.8

0.2

2.0

SDDSC132

635.0

635.6

0.6

0.2

0.2

0.5

SDDSC132

636.4

637.1

0.7

0.1

0.0

0.2

SDDSC132

638.2

639.1

0.9

0.1

0.0

0.2

SDDSC132

650.2

650.3

0.2

1.3

0.0

1.3

SDDSC138

39.9

40.8

0.9

0.3

0.0

0.3

SDDSC138

40.8

41.8

1.0

0.2

0.0

0.3

SDDSC138

41.8

43.1

1.3

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC138

54.1

55.1

1.0

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC138

73.8

74.8

1.0

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC138

74.8

75.5

0.7

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC138

79.9

80.9

1.0

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC138

131.8

131.9

0.2

0.2

0.2

0.5

SDDSC138

131.9

132.0

0.1

77.5

23.8

122.2

SDDSC138

132.0

132.3

0.2

1.8

0.1

1.9

SDDSC138

132.3

133.0

0.7

0.4

0.0

0.4

SDDSC138

133.0

133.9

0.9

0.8

0.0

0.9

SDDSC138

133.9

134.1

0.3

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC138

134.5

135.3

0.8

0.4

0.0

0.4

SDDSC138

135.3

135.6

0.3

1.0

0.3

1.5

SDDSC138

135.6

135.9

0.3

2.6

0.0

2.6

SDDSC138

135.9

136.0

0.1

1.3

0.0

1.3

SDDSC138

136.0

136.5

0.5

0.3

0.0

0.3

SDDSC138

136.5

137.0

0.5

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC138

138.0

138.9

0.9

0.1

0.0

0.2

SDDSC138

138.9

139.1

0.2

0.8

0.2

1.2

SDDSC138

139.1

139.5

0.5

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC138

139.5

139.9

0.4

0.2

0.1

0.3

SDDSC138

143.0

143.2

0.2

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC138

143.2

143.3

0.1

0.6

7.1

14.0

SDDSC138

143.3

143.6

0.3

0.4

0.0

0.4

SDDSC138

143.6

144.7

1.0

0.2

0.0

0.3

SDDSC138

144.7

145.1

0.4

2.0

1.1

4.0

SDDSC138

145.1

145.8

0.7

0.4

0.0

0.4

SDDSC138

148.6

148.8

0.2

0.3

0.0

0.4

SDDSC138

267.7

269.0

1.3

0.3

0.0

0.3

SDDSC138

271.6

272.8

1.2

0.3

0.0

0.3

SDDSC138

279.0

279.8

0.8

0.4

0.0

0.4

SDDSC138

279.8

281.0

1.3

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC138

281.0

281.8

0.8

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC138

284.7

285.0

0.3

0.4

0.1

0.6

SDDSC138

285.0

285.9

0.9

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC138

285.9

286.4

0.5

5.3

0.0

5.4

SDDSC138

286.4

286.6

0.2

6.5

0.4

7.2

SDDSC138

286.6

287.1

0.5

11.7

0.0

11.8

SDDSC138

287.1

288.2

1.1

0.4

0.0

0.4

SDDSC138

288.2

288.8

0.6

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC138

294.6

294.9

0.3

180.0

26.3

229.4

SDDSC138

294.9

295.5

0.5

2.8

1.1

4.8

SDDSC138

295.5

295.8

0.3

62.6

23.0

105.8

SDDSC138

295.8

296.3

0.5

0.7

0.3

1.3

SDDSC138

296.3

296.4

0.1

5.6

0.0

5.6

SDDSC138

296.4

297.1

0.7

0.7

0.0

0.7

SDDSC138

297.1

297.6

0.5

0.3

0.0

0.3

SDDSC138

297.6

298.0

0.3

3.0

0.0

3.0

SDDSC138

298.0

298.6

0.7

0.4

0.0

0.4

SDDSC138

298.6

299.5

0.8

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC138

302.5

303.2

0.7

0.7

1.6

3.7

SDDSC138

303.2

303.5

0.3

0.7

0.2

1.0

SDDSC138

303.5

303.7

0.2

0.2

0.4

1.0

SDDSC138

306.7

306.8

0.1

0.5

0.0

0.6

SDDSC138

306.8

307.6

0.8

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC138

308.5

309.8

1.3

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC138

309.8

310.3

0.5

0.4

0.0

0.4

SDDSC138

310.3

311.0

0.7

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC138

311.0

311.4

0.4

16.4

2.1

20.4

SDDSC138

311.4

312.1

0.7

0.4

0.1

0.5

SDDSC138

313.0

313.1

0.1

62.4

8.7

78.7

SDDSC138

313.1

314.0

0.9

0.3

0.0

0.4

SDDSC138

314.0

314.2

0.2

2.3

4.4

10.5

SDDSC138

314.2

314.4

0.2

4.4

1.5

7.1

SDDSC138

314.4

314.5

0.1

17.8

9.0

34.8

SDDSC138

314.5

315.0

0.5

2.7

0.4

3.4

SDDSC138

315.0

315.6

0.6

1.2

0.6

2.2

SDDSC138

315.6

315.8

0.2

1.9

0.9

3.5

SDDSC138

315.8

316.5

0.6

0.2

0.2

0.6

SDDSC138

316.5

316.9

0.5

0.2

0.4

1.1

SDDSC138

316.9

317.2

0.2

44.8

33.8

108.3

SDDSC138

317.2

317.6

0.4

3.5

3.6

10.3

SDDSC138

317.6

317.8

0.2

60.6

9.2

77.9

SDDSC138

317.8

318.4

0.6

0.6

0.2

1.0

SDDSC138

318.4

319.0

0.6

3.8

1.5

6.6

SDDSC138

319.0

319.1

0.1

51.1

10.6

71.0

SDDSC138

319.1

319.2

0.1

3.5

2.3

7.9

SDDSC138

319.2

319.6

0.4

0.2

0.1

0.4

SDDSC138

319.6

320.0

0.4

4.1

2.1

8.0

SDDSC138

320.0

320.3

0.3

0.7

0.3

1.4

SDDSC138

320.3

320.7

0.3

0.1

0.0

0.2

SDDSC138

320.7

321.8

1.1

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC138

321.8

322.8

1.1

1.2

0.1

1.3

SDDSC138

322.8

322.9

0.1

0.9

3.3

7.0

SDDSC138

323.6

323.9

0.3

0.7

0.3

1.3

SDDSC138

324.8

325.1

0.2

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC138

326.3

327.3

1.0

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC138

328.1

328.5

0.5

1.8

0.5

2.7

SDDSC138

328.5

328.9

0.4

0.4

0.1

0.6

SDDSC138

329.5

330.0

0.5

0.3

0.0

0.3

SDDSC138

332.3

332.4

0.1

0.3

0.0

0.3

SDDSC138

335.0

335.3

0.3

0.3

0.0

0.4

SDDSC138

336.2

336.9

0.7

0.7

0.5

1.6

SDDSC138

336.9

337.7

0.8

0.2

0.1

0.5

SDDSC138

337.7

338.6

1.0

5.2

0.1

5.5

SDDSC138

338.6

339.2

0.6

4.7

0.0

4.7

SDDSC138

339.2

340.0

0.8

0.6

0.0

0.6

SDDSC138

340.0

341.0

1.0

0.2

0.1

0.3

SDDSC138

341.0

342.1

1.1

0.3

0.1

0.4

SDDSC138

342.1

342.3

0.2

0.4

0.6

1.4

SDDSC138

342.3

343.3

1.0

0.1

0.0

0.2

SDDSC138

345.6

345.9

0.4

0.9

0.1

1.2

SDDSC138

347.2

347.4

0.2

0.3

0.1

0.4

SDDSC138

348.5

348.7

0.2

2.3

0.0

2.3

SDDSC138

350.0

350.3

0.3

0.2

0.2

0.6

SDDSC138

350.3

351.3

1.0

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC138

351.3

351.6

0.3

0.4

0.2

0.7

SDDSC138

351.6

352.6

1.0

1.1

0.5

2.1

SDDSC138

352.6

353.0

0.4

6.0

1.8

9.4

SDDSC138

353.0

353.6

0.7

1.9

0.4

2.7

SDDSC138

353.6

354.0

0.4

1.8

1.3

4.3

SDDSC138

354.0

354.7

0.7

3.7

1.4

6.2

SDDSC138

354.7

355.4

0.7

1.9

0.2

2.4

SDDSC138

355.4

355.7

0.3

2.8

0.8

4.3

SDDSC138

355.7

356.0

0.3

10.6

0.3

11.2

SDDSC138

356.0

356.6

0.6

0.5

0.3

1.1

SDDSC138

356.6

357.3

0.7

0.9

0.3

1.6

SDDSC138

357.3

358.3

1.0

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC138

358.3

358.5

0.2

0.8

0.3

1.4

SDDSC138

358.5

359.4

0.9

0.3

0.1

0.4

SDDSC138

360.6

361.0

0.4

0.7

0.1

0.8

SDDSC138

361.0

361.5

0.5

0.6

0.0

0.7

SDDSC138

361.5

362.1

0.6

0.4

0.3

0.9

SDDSC138

362.1

362.7

0.6

0.9

0.2

1.2

SDDSC138

362.7

362.9

0.3

1.0

0.2

1.4

SDDSC138

362.9

364.1

1.1

0.3

0.4

1.0

SDDSC138

366.2

367.1

1.0

0.3

0.0

0.4

SDDSC138

367.1

367.5

0.3

0.4

0.2

0.7

SDDSC138

367.5

367.9

0.4

0.6

0.3

1.2

SDDSC138

367.9

368.0

0.1

13.9

0.8

15.5

SDDSC138

368.6

369.5

0.9

0.1

0.0

0.2

SDDSC138

369.5

370.2

0.7

2.9

0.3

3.4

SDDSC138

371.9

372.2

0.3

1.5

0.0

1.6

SDDSC138

372.2

373.2

1.0

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC138

373.2

374.2

1.0

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC138

375.8

376.5

0.7

0.3

0.0

0.3

SDDSC138

376.5

376.7

0.2

1.8

0.1

2.0

SDDSC138

376.7

377.0

0.3

2.0

0.1

2.2

SDDSC138

377.5

378.3

0.8

0.5

0.0

0.6

SDDSC138

378.3

379.2

1.0

0.3

0.1

0.4

SDDSC138

379.2

380.0

0.8

0.5

0.0

0.6

SDDSC138

380.0

380.6

0.6

0.3

0.4

1.0

SDDSC138

380.6

380.9

0.3

0.8

0.1

1.0

SDDSC138

380.9

381.6

0.7

1.1

1.4

3.7

SDDSC138

386.1

386.9

0.8

0.7

0.3

1.3

SDDSC138

386.9

387.6

0.8

0.3

0.0

0.4

SDDSC138

387.6

387.7

0.1

9.1

3.6

15.8

SDDSC138

387.7

388.5

0.8

1.1

0.2

1.5

SDDSC138

388.5

388.9

0.4

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC138

392.0

393.0

1.0

0.2

0.0

0.3

SDDSC138

393.0

394.1

1.1

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC138

395.2

396.3

1.1

0.3

0.0

0.3

SDDSC138

397.0

397.6

0.6

0.3

0.0

0.3

SDDSC138

397.6

398.3

0.7

0.6

0.0

0.6

SDDSC138

398.3

398.8

0.5

6.2

0.3

6.7

SDDSC138

398.8

399.2

0.4

1.0

0.2

1.3

SDDSC138

399.2

399.8

0.5

1.3

0.8

2.8

SDDSC138

400.0

400.1

0.1

0.4

0.0

0.4

SDDSC138

400.1

400.3

0.2

0.6

0.2

0.9

SDDSC138

400.3

401.3

1.0

0.3

0.1

0.4

SDDSC138

401.3

402.3

1.0

0.3

0.0

0.3

SDDSC138

402.3

402.9

0.5

3.2

0.4

3.9

SDDSC138

402.9

403.0

0.1

1.2

0.5

2.2

SDDSC138

403.0

403.4

0.4

0.3

0.0

0.4

SDDSC138

404.0

404.3

0.2

0.4

0.1

0.6

SDDSC138

404.3

405.2

0.9

0.1

0.0

0.2

SDDSC138

405.2

405.6

0.4

2.3

0.2

2.7

SDDSC138

405.6

406.0

0.4

1.1

1.4

3.8

SDDSC138

406.5

407.5

1.0

0.4

0.2

0.7

SDDSC138

407.5

408.2

0.8

0.8

0.2

1.2

SDDSC138

408.2

408.4

0.2

35.6

1.2

37.9

SDDSC138

408.4

408.7

0.3

0.8

0.4

1.6

SDDSC138

408.7

409.3

0.6

0.1

0.0

0.2

SDDSC138

409.3

409.4

0.1

49.5

1.8

52.8

SDDSC138

409.4

409.7

0.3

1.5

1.0

3.3

SDDSC138

409.7

410.2

0.5

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC138

410.2

410.7

0.5

0.2

0.1

0.3

SDDSC138

410.7

411.6

0.9

0.6

0.0

0.7

SDDSC138

413.3

414.0

0.7

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC138

414.0

414.4

0.4

17.4

1.4

20.1

SDDSC138

414.4

414.6

0.2

4.5

0.4

5.4

SDDSC138

414.6

415.1

0.5

2.7

0.9

4.5

SDDSC138

415.1

415.4

0.3

7.2

5.2

16.9

SDDSC138

415.4

415.7

0.3

1.8

0.1

2.0

SDDSC138

415.7

415.8

0.1

2.6

1.9

6.2

SDDSC138

415.8

416.3

0.5

1.0

0.6

2.0

SDDSC138

416.3

416.6

0.3

2.5

0.3

3.1

SDDSC138

416.6

417.0

0.3

0.8

0.1

1.0

SDDSC138

417.0

417.1

0.1

141.0

1.6

144.1

SDDSC138

417.1

417.2

0.1

15.4

0.4

16.1

SDDSC138

417.2

418.0

0.8

0.2

0.0

0.3

SDDSC138

418.0

418.2

0.2

0.4

0.1

0.6

SDDSC138

418.2

418.4

0.1

1.7

0.9

3.3

SDDSC138

418.4

419.3

0.9

0.6

0.1

0.7

SDDSC138

419.3

420.1

0.8

0.3

0.1

0.5

SDDSC138

420.1

420.4

0.3

2.3

1.7

5.6

SDDSC138

420.4

420.5

0.1

6.6

6.7

19.3

SDDSC138

420.5

420.9

0.4

1.0

1.4

3.7

SDDSC138

420.9

421.8

0.9

0.8

0.1

1.0

SDDSC138

421.8

421.9

0.1

6.7

11.2

27.8

SDDSC138

421.9

422.3

0.4

0.4

0.2

0.8

SDDSC138

422.3

422.7

0.4

6.6

4.5

15.1

SDDSC138

422.7

423.4

0.7

6.5

1.5

9.4

SDDSC138

423.4

423.9

0.5

1.2

0.8

2.7

SDDSC138

423.9

424.4

0.6

0.3

0.1

0.4

SDDSC138

424.4

424.5

0.1

15.9

6.9

28.8

SDDSC138

424.5

425.5

1.0

0.1

0.1

0.2

SDDSC138

426.7

427.6

0.9

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC138

427.6

427.7

0.1

79.2

6.2

90.9

SDDSC138

427.7

427.9

0.3

0.4

0.1

0.5

SDDSC138

427.9

428.5

0.5

3.6

0.3

4.1

SDDSC138

428.5

428.6

0.2

25.6

11.3

46.8

SDDSC138

428.6

429.2

0.6

0.2

0.0

0.3

SDDSC138

429.2

430.2

0.9

0.3

0.1

0.4

SDDSC138

430.2

431.0

0.8

0.1

0.1

0.2

SDDSC138

433.0

434.0

1.0

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC138

434.0

434.4

0.4

0.6

0.0

0.6

SDDSC138

434.4

434.6

0.2

1.4

0.0

1.4

SDDSC138

434.6

435.1

0.6

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC138

435.1

435.2

0.1

0.9

11.1

21.7

SDDSC138

435.2

436.3

1.1

0.1

0.3

0.6

SDDSC138

439.3

440.0

0.7

1.5

0.1

1.7

SDDSC138

441.0

441.2

0.2

1.6

0.3

2.0

SDDSC138

441.2

441.5

0.4

0.3

0.0

0.4

SDDSC138

442.2

442.8

0.6

0.1

2.6

5.0

SDDSC138

442.8

443.8

1.0

0.0

0.2

0.4

SDDSC138

445.0

445.2

0.2

36.6

0.1

36.7

SDDSC138

445.2

445.3

0.1

47.2

1.0

49.0

SDDSC138

445.3

446.0

0.7

1.5

0.2

1.8

SDDSC138

446.0

446.4

0.4

5.9

0.2

6.3

SDDSC138

446.4

446.7

0.3

183.0

10.8

203.3

SDDSC138

446.7

447.2

0.6

0.3

0.2

0.6

SDDSC138

447.2

448.2

0.9

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC138

448.2

449.3

1.2

0.3

0.0

0.3

SDDSC138

449.3

450.3

1.0

0.1

0.1

0.2

SDDSC138

453.4

453.6

0.2

0.8

0.3