

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (CFG) released earnings for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $344 million, or $0.77 per share. This compares with $400 million, or $0.85 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.79 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 5.6% to $1.901 billion from $2.014 billion last year.



Citizens Financial Group, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



