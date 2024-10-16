Anzeige
Mittwoch, 16.10.2024
PR Newswire
16.10.2024 12:48 Uhr
83 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Invesco Investment Trusts - Net Asset Value(s)

Invesco Investment Trusts - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 16

Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc (IPU)

As at close of business on 15-October-2024

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue

483.14p

INCLUDING current year revenue

489.84p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

LEI: 549300K1D1P23R8U4U50

Invesco Asia Trust plc (IAT)

As at close of business on 15-October-2024

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue

382.96p

INCLUDING current year revenue

388.24p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

LEI: 549300YM9USHRKIET173

Invesco Global Equity Income Trust Plc (IGET)

As at close of business on 15-October-2024

NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue

331.91p

INCLUDING current year revenue

331.91p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596


